The boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC is an affordable option in the crowded market of budget TWS earbuds. Priced at just ₹1,499, these earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), making them a great budget choice. In this review, we'll cover their build quality, sound performance, ANC effectiveness, battery life, and overall user experience. Whether you're looking for a new pair of earbuds on a budget or just curious about what these have to offer, we've got you covered.

boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC: Specifications

Name boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC Headphone Type TWS ANC Earbuds Category Wireless Earbuds IPX Rating IPX5 Driver Size 13mm Price ₹ 1,499 Music Playtime Up to 60 hours Frequency Range 20Hz - 20KHz Battery Capacity 500mAh (Case), 45mAh (Earbuds) Latency with BEAST™ Mode 50ms

boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC: A stylish fit

The boAt Airdopes Elite 131 ANC come in a modern and sleek package. The charging case is compact, making it easy to slip into a pocket or bag. The case comes with a glossy finish and the branding on the front. Other than that, there's a pairing button and a Type C port for charging.

However, the true test of a TWS earphone lies in its comfort, the earbuds are lightweight, and the tips are angled so it fits perfectly in the ears. Once, they are in, you never have to worry about these falling off while walking or even working out. For even better fit, boAt included some extra tips for different sizes inside the package.

Also read: Best boAt headphones: Choose from our top 6 options for captivating sound and trendy design

boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC: Sound quality and ANC

Equipped with large 13mm drivers, the Airdopes 131 ANC promise a robust audio experience. But how does it deliver? The bass response is undoubtedly impressive, with a punch that can satisfy even the most passionate bass heads. However, this bass heavy sound leads to a somewhat imbalanced sound profile.

The bass in these earbuds overpowers the mids at higher volume which makes it hard to enjoy raw instrumentation. If you are listening to rock or metal, the experience is not that great because you want to listen to every guitar note. But if you are a fan of dance, electronic or hip hop music, these headphones are a delight for you.

While watching video content, the Airdopes offer an impressive experience. The surround sound experience is amazing but I missed the Spatial Audio support from Airdopes 300 which I reviewed recently.

The ANC feature works reasonably well at reducing the outside noise without creating a pressure inside the ears. Its ambient mode is the most impressive part and the earbuds let the unfiltered audio through, making it feels like you are not wearing them. Although I would have appreciated sudden loud noise reduction, but I am still not complaining.

Also read: Best TWS earbuds in India 2024: True wireless earbuds comparison

boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC: Features

The Airdopes 131 ANC offer a decent set of features, including touch controls, voice assistant support, and IPX5 water resistance. The touch controls are very responsive because of a large touch area. It makes the navigation through tracks and picking calls hassle-free. The absence of app support isn't a great choice, but it's still not a dealbreaker.

Another really useful feature is the in-ear detection that you only find in premium earbuds. The earphones automatically pause whatever content is playing once the earphones are removed and resume the playback once the earphones are back in. Beast mode is provided to give you a low latency gaming experience, and it works as intended.

boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC: Call quality

The Airdopes 131 ANC generally deliver clear audio on your end, but the experience can vary depending on the environment. In quiet settings, calls are crisp and intelligible. However, in noisy surroundings, the microphone might struggle to pick up your voice clearly, leading to distorted audio on the other end.

Also read: Best wireless earbuds under ₹1500: Explore our top 8 picks for budget-friendly audio excellence

boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC: Battery performance

The Airdopes 131 Elite offer solid battery performance with up to 60 hours of playback time including the case. boAt claims a weekend long uninterrupted listening, which came out to be true. I only had to charge these headphones once every week, and it’s good to go. The quick charge feature is great for when you want to quickly step out and the earphones are out of juice. Its ASAP charge gives you a 180 minutes of playback time with just 10 minutes charging, which is impressive.

boAt Airdopes 131 Elite pros and cons

boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC Reasons to buy boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC Reasons to avoid Loud bass heavy sound quality The bass overpowers mids at high volume Impressive ANC performance No app support In ear detection Amazing battery life

Should you buy the boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC?

The boAt Airdopes 131 ANC earbuds are a mixed bag and excel in certain areas, such as battery life and design, but fall short in others, like sound quality and call clarity. If you prioritise bass-heavy sound and long battery life, these earbuds might be a decent choice. However, if you're an audiophile seeking a balanced sound signature or someone who frequently takes calls in noisy environments, you might want to explore other options.

Similar articles for you

boAt Airdopes 300 TWS earbuds review: Impressive spatial audio and long playback at a reasonable price

Best boAt Bluetooth headphones: Check out our top picks for music, entertainment and more

Best boAt Earbuds in India: Top 10 options to immersive yourself in pure audio bliss

Best boAt mic headphones: Top 8 choices for exceptional audio and call quality combined with the latest features

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!