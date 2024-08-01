boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC review: Enjoy bass heavy sound and impressive ANC experience without breaking the bank
boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC offer decent ANC and long battery life at a budget price, but sacrifices sound quality and call clarity. Ideal for bass lovers seeking long playtime, but audiophiles might be disappointed.
The boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC is an affordable option in the crowded market of budget TWS earbuds. Priced at just ₹1,499, these earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), making them a great budget choice. In this review, we'll cover their build quality, sound performance, ANC effectiveness, battery life, and overall user experience. Whether you're looking for a new pair of earbuds on a budget or just curious about what these have to offer, we've got you covered.