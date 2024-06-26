The budget TWS market is a crowded landscape, overflowing with options that are competing for your attention. The boAt Airdopes 300 claim to have features often reserved for premium products. Does this hold up? At a compelling price point of ₹1400, these earbuds boast two particularly noteworthy functionalities: spatial audio for an immersive listening and AI-powered noise removal for crystal-clear calls. After a week of extensive testing, this review examines the performance of boAt Airdopes 300, exploring whether it delivers on its promises and justifies its position at this price point.

How's the design and comfort of boAt Airdopes 300?

The Airdopes 300's case is not too eye-catching, but it looks fairly decent with its dual colour design. Its matte design on the case is a plus, making it less prone to scratches and smudges. The cap opens like AirPods and features a very nice hinge to give you that satisfying click when you close it. There's a Type-C port for charging, a pairing button and an LED to show charging and pairing status.

When opened, you see the earbuds resting snugly in their respective cavities. The boAt logo is engraved on the earbuds, and will not really change much in terms of looks. I was worried about the size of these earbuds at first, since they are bigger than my last earbuds. Then, they surprised me with how comfortable they are. Extremely secure in my ears, I have no concerns about them slipping out, even during a run.

What is the sound quality of boAt Airdopes 300 like?

The Airdopes 300 pack a punch with 10 mm drivers for loud and powerful sound. Its sound profile is heavy towards the bass and light on clarity. Playing EMD music on these headphones is a delight, thanks to the powerful bass. At the same time, it becomes difficult to differentiate between different instruments playing in other genres like classic rock, hip hop, or metal. At one point, I tried fiddling with the equaliser on my phone to balance the sound profile, but it wasn't very effective.

The story takes a dramatic turn when it comes to consuming multimedia content. The Airdopes 300 come with spatial audio support, and it works wonders through all supported media. I played dozens of my favourite content items and enjoyed every single bit. It provides a wide audio profile that creates a theatre like audio experience. You can differentiate between all the sounds coming from different directions and get fully immersed in the film or show. Now, to conclude the sound quality, I must say that if you crave powerful bass and immersive spatial audio experience then these earbuds are a perfect choice for you.

How are the touch controls on boAt Airdopes 300?

The touch controls are very intuitive and accurate, and the boAt Airdopes 300 come with multiple touch gestures that control playback. The default gestures are pretty useful and offer a lot of control over the music playback and the other features. These gestures can easily be customised, except for the tap and hold gesture.

You can play and pause the music with single tap on either earbud and the double tap feature skip the tracks. To toggle the spatial mode and game mode, you need to tap and hold the left and right bud, respectively. The companion app lets you change the controls for your convenience. Apart from that, you get toggles for spatial audio and in-ear detection in the app.

What features do you get with boAt Airdopes 300?

boAt Airdopes 300 is packed with features, so let's talk about every one of them in detail. You get in-ear detection that pauses the music automatically once you remove buds from the ears. It can be disabled from the apps if it's not useful for you. Airdopes 300 also use AI to enhance the audio quality during calls, but during my usage the AI magic didn't work. My audio files sounded muffled, and the noise-cancelling was not the best. It also features a Beast mode that reduced the latency in games. I tested this feature in a multiplayer online game and found little to no difference in latency.

What about the connectivity features of boAt Airdopes 300?

The connectivity on Airdopes is pretty impressive and comes neck and neck with premium TWS earbuds. You get Google Fast Pair feature, no need to go into the settings to connect to the buds, just open the case and confirm on the popup. There's also a multipoint connectivity feature that lets you connect to two devices at once. This feature is not perfect, as one needs to manually pause the music on one device to resume on the other.

I love this feature because it lets me connect with my laptop and smartphone at the same time. This adds convenience to pick phone calls and to attend work meetings without going through the hassle of reconnecting it with devices.

The Bluetooth connection stays stable all the time and there's no need to be in the line of sight to stay connected. I moved around my house listening to music and found no hiccups in the connection and no stutter in the music.

boAt Airdopes 300 battery performance

boAt Airdopes 300 packs a large 500 mAh battery and the brand claims 50 hours of total playback time. It also comes with ASAP charging that offers 150 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. During my usage, I only had to charge the case even once in a week. Charging is also pretty quick, and you can use the same charger as your smartphone, which is a plus.

Pros and cons of boAt Airdopes 300

Reasons to buy boAt Airdopes 300 Reasons to avoid boAt Airdopes 300 Comfortable design and secure fit The AI Noise Cancelling doesn't work as intended Hassle free connection with Google Fast Pair The sound quality can be better Long battery backup with fast charging Excellent spatial audio quality Punchy bass can be a plus for some

boAt Airdopes 300: Final verdict

Looking for good earbuds without breaking the bank? The boAt Airdopes 300 might be the best choice for you. They're comfortable, last for ages on a single charge, and the spatial audio makes movies super fun. If you are looking for a crisp and natural music experience, then you might want something different. The noise cancellation isn't the best, but overall, these are a great pick for anyone who loves big bass and a cool sound experience, without spending a fortune.

