boAt Airdopes 300 TWS earbuds review: Impressive spatial audio and long playback at a reasonable price
We will explore the boAt Airdopes 300 in this review, a budget-friendly TWS offering features like spatial audio and AI noise cancellation for calls. We'll put every feature to test and find out if you should spend your money on them.
The budget TWS market is a crowded landscape, overflowing with options that are competing for your attention. The boAt Airdopes 300 claim to have features often reserved for premium products. Does this hold up? At a compelling price point of ₹1400, these earbuds boast two particularly noteworthy functionalities: spatial audio for an immersive listening and AI-powered noise removal for crystal-clear calls. After a week of extensive testing, this review examines the performance of boAt Airdopes 300, exploring whether it delivers on its promises and justifies its position at this price point.