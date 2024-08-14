BoAt Nirvana Zenith review: The affordable earbuds with premium features?

boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds review: Can these budget earbuds with advanced features rival premium brands?
Are the boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds a worthy contender in the premium audio market? With features like intelligent ANC, Dolby Audio, and up to 50 hours of playtime, do they deliver the performance expected at their price point?
When people hear boAt, they don't usually identify it with premium audio products. “It's for bassheads who don't value quality," you must have heard about boAt products. While it's true that boAt's default sound is designed to cater to bass-heavy users, the company's products cannot be dismissed on these grounds.