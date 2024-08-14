BoAt Nirvana Zenith review: The affordable earbuds with premium features?

Are the boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds a worthy contender in the premium audio market? With features like intelligent ANC, Dolby Audio, and up to 50 hours of playtime, do they deliver the performance expected at their price point?

When people hear boAt, they don't usually identify it with premium audio products. “It's for bassheads who don't value quality," you must have heard about boAt products. While it's true that boAt's default sound is designed to cater to bass-heavy users, the company's products cannot be dismissed on these grounds.

I recently had the chance to review the boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds that the company pitches as premium buds (with MRP of over ₹17,000, although you can grab these for a little over ₹3,000 wherever you shop from). Are you planning to buy these earbuds and are wondering what sets the boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds apart in a market flooded with wireless options?

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Featuring intelligent ANC with up to 50dB noise reduction, do these earbuds offer the immersive sound experience that audiophiles seek? With boAt Surround Sound powered by Dolby Audio and 11mm deep bass drivers, how well do they deliver on sound quality? Is the battery backup enough? We discuss these facets and more in this detail review of the boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds.

Read Less Read More Specifications of boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds

Feature Specification Intelligent ANC Up to 50dB Bluetooth Version v5.3 Surround Sound boAt Surround Sound powered by Dolby Audio Microphones 6X Mics with AI-ENx Technology Playtime Up to 50 Hours Driver Size 11mm Deep Bass Drivers (11mm*2) Multi-Device Connectivity Yes Adaptive EQ boAt Adaptive EQ Processor Dual-core with Hi-Fi Audio In-Ear Detection Yes Fast Pair Google Fast Pair Design Chrome Glass Design Water and Sweat Resistance IPX5 Frequency Response 20Hz - 20KHz Battery Capacity 600mAh (Case), 45mAh*2 (Earbuds) Latency 60ms with BEAST™ Mode Charging Time 1.5 Hours (Earbuds), 1 Hour (Case) Charging Port USB Type-C Price ₹ 17,990

BoAt Nirvana Zenith Review: The affordable earbuds with premium features?

Design and build quality of boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds Before I first unboxed the boAt Nirvana Zenith, the packaging caught my eye before I could glance upon the chrome glass design of these premium earbuds. I was positively moved by the packaging, which was attractive and modern, and the glossy finish on the earbuds' case made it appear premium. However, there's still flimsiness in the design. For instance, the shiny chrome might have the opposite effect on some users who value muted aesthetics and may not appear premium, and for whatever reason, the Dolby Audio branding at the back doesn't look very polished. With these boAt earbuds' case, I have the same issue that I've had with many boAt products - the obsession with appearing premium without actually embracing what premium means.

Buy the boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds here:

While the chrome glass appears good to look at and to hold, I'm convinced that the earbuds case could have been slightly smaller. Even then, it's noteworthy that you get almost-premium sound and these earbuds for just a little over ₹3,000, and for that price, you will not get a more premium looking pair of earbuds anywhere else. The buds are quite pretty to look at, and I especially love the glass slider-like switch situation on the buds where you tap for controls like playing, pausing, etc. The buds are, to simply put, quite beautiful and will look good in your ears. I’ve taken these earbuds through various environments - from the gym to rainy commutes - and the IPX5 rating has held up well. They’re durable, comfortable, and built to last.

Sound quality of boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds Sound quality is what matters the most, and the boAt Nirvana Zenith do not disappoint. First off, I'm not a ‘basshead’ and I detest bass-heavy EQs that drown out the peculiarities of songs where instrumentals are heavy. And that's a recurrent problem with boAt audio products. Thankfully, you can tweak and personalise the sound using the accompanying app, but I would love a balanced listening experience straight out of the box.

BoAt Nirvana Zenith review: The affordable earbuds with premium features?

Now, let's jump to specifics. With 11mm deep bass drivers, these earbuds deliver that signature boAt sound, which you will enjoy if you like powerful bass. The addition of Dolby Audio powered by boAt Surround Sound is designed to make the experience even richer. When I was listening to bass-heavy tracks, the sound was impressive, but during delicate acoustic numbers, I had no choice but to swap these buds out for a more balanced pair by OnePlus.

Just note that the bass can be a bit too dominant at times, which might not be to everyone’s taste. In more complex tracks, I noticed that the bass tended to overshadow the mids and highs, which could be a dealbreaker for those who prefer a more balanced audio profile. And while the adaptive EQ is a cool feature, it could benefit from a more customisation options.

Intelligent ANC and AI-ENx Technology on the boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds The intelligent ANC on the Nirvana Zenith is one of the best I’ve tested in this price range. It effectively cancels out background noise, whether I’m working in a café or taking a call on a busy street. The six microphones with AI-ENx technology also did a great job of making sure my voice came through clearly during calls, even in noisy environments.

That said, the ANC isn’t flawless. While it works well in many scenarios, it sometimes struggled with higher-pitched sounds and sudden noises. If you’re looking for perfect noise cancellation in all environments, you might be slightly disappointed. Even then, I'd suggest this pair for noise cancellation seekers who don't wish to spend a bomb and still get the best isolation experience.

Connectivity and performance of the boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds With Bluetooth v5.3, the connection is rock solid. I’ve used the Nirvana Zenith with multiple devices, and the transition between them has been mostly seamless, thanks to the multi-device connectivity.

BoAt Nirvana Zenith review

The multi-device connectivity, while generally smooth, sometimes lagged when switching between devices, which was frustrating when I was trying to move quickly between my phone and laptop. But that happens only 2 out of 10 times, so it shouldn't be a problem in the long run.

I also tested the BEAST™ Mode while gaming, and the low latency of 60ms made a noticeable difference in syncing audio with visuals.

More boAt earbuds for you:

Battery life of the boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds The battery life on these earbuds is impressive. I’ve been using them daily for 4 days, and I only had to charge the case once. With over 40 hours of playtime on a full charge, these earbuds are perfect for long trips or busy work weeks. The quick charging via USB Type-C is a lifesaver when you’re in a rush.

However, the actual battery life can vary depending on how you use them. With ANC on and frequent switching between BEAST™ Mode and regular listening, I found the playtime dipped below 30 hours. Additionally, I would have appreciated a battery indicator on the case to make it easier to keep track of the remaining charge.

User experience of the boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds Setting up the Nirvana Zenith was a breeze, thanks to Google Fast Pair. The earbuds connected to my device almost instantly, and the dual-core processor ensured smooth operation throughout. I also liked the in-ear detection, which automatically paused the music when I took the earbuds out.

But I did run into a couple of minor annoyances. The in-ear detection, while convenient, was a bit too sensitive. Sometimes it paused the music even when the earbuds were still securely in my ears but had shifted slightly - and if you take your listening sessions seriously, you know how annoying this can be. In addition, I struggled with the fit for a few days, but the buds settled in nicely in a week. Even then, I still don't trust these earbuds to stay in my ears during moments of intense activity.

BoAt Nirvana Zenith review

The earbuds are powered by a dual-core processor with Hi-Fi audio, which are designed to provide smooth performance and high-quality sound. The processor efficiently handles all the advanced features, from ANC to adaptive EQ, without any noticeable lag or delay. However, the tap controls that work directly from the earbuds are not my favourite to use and may be miss your input, forcing you to use your phone to change the song.

More boAt headphones for you:

Pros and cons of the boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds

Pros Cons Impressive sound quality with powerful bass Bass can overpower mids and highs in some tracks Effective ANC with up to 50dB noise reduction ANC struggles with higher-pitched and sudden noises Long battery life, up to 50 hours Actual battery life is less Low latency (60ms) for gaming in BEAST™ Mode Occasional Bluetooth connectivity hiccups Stylish chrome glass design with IPX5 rating May not be ideal for those who prefer muted aesthetics Multi-device connectivity Switching between devices can be slow at times

My verdict: Should you buy the boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds? From my experience, the boAt Nirvana Zenith is a strong contender in the premium (in a budget) earbuds segment. Its blend of stylish design, good sound quality, and intelligent features like ANC and adaptive EQ make it a standout product. The battery life, especially for users who are always on the go, adds value to the product.

However, it’s not without its flaws. The heavy bass might not appeal to everyone, and the ANC, while good, isn’t perfect. If you’re someone who prioritises balanced sound and flawless noise cancellation, you might want to consider other options. But if you’re looking for a versatile, feature-packed earbud that offers great value for money, the boAt Nirvana Zenith is definitely worth checking out.

Similar stories for you Best boAt Bluetooth headphones: Check out our top picks for music, entertainment and more

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.