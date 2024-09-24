After checking out a ton of budget smartwatches from different brands, I was quite bored with reviewing them. But then I saw the boAt Wave Sigma 3 and realised there's still a lot of life left in the budget smartwatch game. Brands can do so much without jacking up the price, and that's exactly what boAt did with the Wave Sigma 3.

The Wave Sigma 3 has a pretty basic "budget smartwatch" look, but the smart features are fresh and different. It has a big display, long battery life, and software features you won't find on other budget smartwatches. Let's see what the Wave Sigma 3 can do for just ₹1,499.

boAt Wave Sigma 3 specifications

Feature Detail Display 2.01 inches HD display Water resistance IPX7 Compatibility Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 230 mAh Charging 1 hour Price ₹ 1,499

boAt Wave Sigma 3 design and display

The Wave Sigma 3 looks like any other budget smartwatch. It has a plastic case, a big display, and one button on the side. There are sensors on the back, but you won't even notice them when you're wearing it. The straps are made of silicon and feel soft on your skin, and you can easily change them if you want.

Besides that, it has a speaker, a microphone, and charging pins. The watch is light and comfortable to wear, and it's not too thick. It can handle a few splashes of water because it's IPX7 water and sweat-resistant.

The display on the Wave Sigma 3 is a big 2.01-inch HD LCD panel that's bright enough for outdoor use. The bezels around the display are pretty thin, except for the bottom side that's a bit thicker. However, I wish the watch came with an AMOLED display and auto brightness capabilities.

boAt Wave Sigma 3 features

The Wave Sigma 3 has some really cool features that you won't find on other smartwatches. Here are the ones I like:

Turn-by-turn navigation: This is a unique feature at this price. You start navigation in the Crest App and the directions will appear on your watch. It doesn't work with Google Maps, but I can't complain too much since the watch is only ₹ 1,499.

View Full Image boAt Wave Sigma 3 review

Live sports scores: This is handy for tracking cricket match scores. It also works with the companion app and can track other sports like football.

Watch face studio: This is awesome for customising your watch face. You can create your own using the Crest app and add your favourite widgets, icons, and backgrounds. I made a Fallout Pip-boy watch face, and it's way cooler than most premium smartwatches.

Phone notifications and calls: The watch can show phone notifications, and you can even take calls on it. The speaker is loud, but the microphone isn't great, so it might not be ideal for taking calls.

boAt Wave Sigma 3 Health features

The health features are pretty standard for a budget smartwatch. You can track your heart rate, SpO2, and sleep. There are also sports modes for tracking different exercises. You can see some stats on the watch, but the app shows more details. Also, you can turn on continuous heart monitoring in the app.

boAt Wave Sigma 3 app and connectivity

The setup was easy using the boAt Crest app. It uses Bluetooth 5.2, which isn't the newest but works fine. It's fast when you sync data or add a custom watch face. The Crest app is functional and has all the features you need. But if you like a simple app, you might not love it. You can also start turn-by-turn navigation in the app using Mappls maps.

boAt Wave Sigma 3 battery

boAt says the Wave Sigma 3 can last up to 5 days with all the features on, and we found that to be true. But your battery life will depend on how much you use it and what for. Making calls regularly will drain the battery faster. The watch uses a magnetic charger and takes about an hour to fully charge.

boAt Wave Sigma 3 pros and cons

Pros Cons Large display LCD display with manual brightness Lightweight design Bluetooth calling drains battery quickly Turn by turn navigations Long battery Affordable

boAt Wave Sigma 3 final verdict

The boAt Wave Sigma 3 is a decent smartwatch for just ₹1,499, and you can get it on Amazon. It has features that you usually find on more expensive smartwatches. If you're looking for a budget smartwatch with navigation, you should consider the Wave Sigma 3. It's a great option for people who want a lot of features without spending a lot of money.

FAQs

Question : What is the display size of the boAt Wave Sigma 3 smartwatch?

Ans : The boAt Wave Sigma 3 features a 2.01" (5.10 cm) HD display for clear visibility.

Question : How long does the battery last on the boAt Wave Sigma 3?

Ans : The smartwatch offers a maximum working time of up to 5 days on a single charge, powered by a 230mAh battery.

Question : What is the charging time for the boAt Wave Sigma 3?

Ans : The smartwatch can be fully charged in just 1 hour.

Question : Is the boAt Wave Sigma 3 smartwatch water-resistant?

Ans : Yes, it comes with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and capable of withstanding immersion in water for a limited time.

Question : What is the compatibility of the boAt Wave Sigma 3 smartwatch?

Ans : The smartwatch is compatible with Bluetooth 5.2, allowing seamless connectivity with various devices.

