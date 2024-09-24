boAt Wave Sigma 3 review: A budget smartwatch packed with surprises for great value
The boAt Wave Sigma 3 is a budget smartwatch with unique features like turn-by-turn navigation and live sports scores. It has a large display, long battery life, and customisable watch faces. It's priced at ₹1,499 and is available on Amazon.
After checking out a ton of budget smartwatches from different brands, I was quite bored with reviewing them. But then I saw the boAt Wave Sigma 3 and realised there's still a lot of life left in the budget smartwatch game. Brands can do so much without jacking up the price, and that's exactly what boAt did with the Wave Sigma 3.