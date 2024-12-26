The Boult Partybox X80 is a portable party speaker designed to bring the party wherever you go. With its 80-watt sound output, vibrant lights, and a range of connectivity options, it promises to deliver a lively experience for any occasion. At ₹6,999, this speaker looks like a great value. In this review, we’ll have a closer look at what the Partybox X80 has to offer.

Boult Partybox X80 specifications

Specification Details Sound Output 80 Watts Connectivity Options Bluetooth, AUX, USB, microSD, Microphone Port, Type-C Charging Port Light Features Full Front Grille Light Panel with Multiple Modes Battery Life 5 Hours Charging Port Type-C Price ₹ 6,999 (on Amazon)

Boult Partybox X80 design and build The Boult Partybox X80 looks great and follows the usual design of party speakers. The front is all grille with the speakers behind it, while the sides and back are pretty plain except for an air intake at the rear. All the controls and connectivity options are on top, including a large, easy-to-use volume dial. There’s also a handle at the top, making it super convenient to carry around.

What really stands out is how lightweight the X80 is. It’s probably one of the lightest party speakers I’ve come across. That makes it perfect for moving between rooms or taking it outside for a party. But there’s one thing missing: an IP rating. It would’ve been great if it could handle a few splashes, especially for pool parties. Overall, the design is simple, practical, and works well for what it’s meant to do.

Check out more Boult earphones on Amazon

Boult Partybox X80 Sound quality The Boult Partybox X80 delivers a solid 80 watts of sound output, powered by two dynamic drivers for punchy bass and tweeters for crisp highs. The overall sound quality is impressive – it’s loud, clear, and packs decent bass. However, if you’re someone who loves that deep, thumping bass you can feel in your chest, you might find it a little underwhelming. That said, it’s more than enough to keep the vibe alive at any house party.

What’s nice is the added control you get with the buttons on top of the speaker. You can adjust the echo, bass, and treble to suit your personal taste, essentially giving you a built-in two-band equaliser. This makes it easy to tweak the sound for different types of music or settings. Overall, the sound is great for most party needs, with just a bit of room for improvement in the bass department.

Boult Partybox X80 connectivity The Boult Partybox X80 offers a variety of connectivity options, both wired and wireless, making it easy to connect your devices. It features Bluetooth for wireless streaming and an AUX port if you prefer a wired connection. There’s also a USB port and a microSD card slot, so you can play music directly from a flash drive or microSD card.

For those who like a bit of karaoke, there’s a microphone port as well, adding some extra fun for house parties. The speaker also has a Type-C port for charging, which is quick and convenient. I tested all the connectivity options, and everything worked without a hitch. A nice touch is the speaker’s ability to automatically switch to AUX mode when you plug in a device – a simple yet handy feature that makes life easier.

Boult Partybox X80 features

Boult Partybox X80 speaker review: Light bar

Just like most partybox speakers, the Boult Partybox X80 comes with a light panel, but Boult has done it a bit differently. Instead of a small light bar, the entire front grille lights up, creating a really cool effect when it’s all lit up. The lights are bright and vibrant, and there are several modes you can cycle through using the button on top of the speaker. The mode I enjoyed the most was the music mode, where the lights react to the beats of the music.

Boult Partybox X80 battery backup Boult claims a playtime of 5 hours, which is not enough for a party speaker of this size. Charging is quick though, thanks to the Type-C port, I used my smartphone charger, and it fully topped up the speaker in under an hour. During my testing, the speaker lasted about two to three days, with 1 to 2-hour sessions each day. The battery backup is solid for a speaker with similar power output, but given the size of the X80, I do feel it could’ve offered a bit more playtime.

Boult Partybox X80 pros and cons

Pros Cons Lightweight and portable Battery life could be better Impressive 80W sound output No IP rating for water resistance Full front grille light panel with multiple modes Bass may not be deep enough for some users Multiple connectivity options (Bluetooth, AUX, USB, microSD) Quick Type-C charging Affordable price ( ₹ 6,999)

Check out Boult Speakers on Amazon

Boult Partybox X80 price and verdict The Boult Partybox X80 is a fantastic party speaker that offers great value for its price. Priced at ₹6,999 on Amazon, it delivers impressive sound, a variety of connectivity options, and a large light panel. While the battery backup might be a bit underwhelming, it’s not a dealbreaker at the price. If you're looking for a speaker to play loud music at home or for an outdoor party, the Partybox X80 is definitely worth considering.

Similar articles for you