Boult Retro Amp x60 speaker review: Vintage style meets powerful sound for just ₹2,499
The Boult RetroAmp x60 impresses with its vintage leather-inspired design. It features gold accents, multiple connectivity options, long battery life and convenient Type-C charging. It’s a stylish and versatile speaker, all at an affordable ₹2,499.
The Boult Retro Amp x60 is positioned in a market filled with high-end, premium speakers boasting retro aesthetics and advanced features. At ₹2,499, it stands as an affordable option for those craving a classic look without shelling out tens of thousands. This price point makes it especially attractive for anyone looking to add a vintage touch to their audio setup. But, does it truly deliver on what it promises? In this review, I’ll walk you through my experience with the Retro Amp x60 speaker and whether it lives up to its claims.