The Boult Retro Amp x60 is positioned in a market filled with high-end, premium speakers boasting retro aesthetics and advanced features. At ₹2,499, it stands as an affordable option for those craving a classic look without shelling out tens of thousands. This price point makes it especially attractive for anyone looking to add a vintage touch to their audio setup. But, does it truly deliver on what it promises? In this review, I’ll walk you through my experience with the Retro Amp x60 speaker and whether it lives up to its claims.

Boult Retro Amp x60 design and build The Boult RetroAmp x60 has a stylish retro design that leans more towards a leather finish than a wooden one, giving it a premium look and feel. The leather finish, combined with gold accents on the control panel and front mesh, adds a touch of elegance that feels high-end from every angle. At the back, there's some branding and product information, which adds to the vintage vibe of the speaker. At the bottom, rubber feet keep the speaker steady and add to the overall retro charm of the design.

The front is entirely covered with a mesh that complements the black-and-gold theme of the speaker perfectly. On the top control panel, you’ll find all the key buttons, along with a volume knob that doubles as the power switch. It’s not too heavy or bulky, so carrying it around is no problem, although it’s still a bit big to fit in a small backpack. Just keep in mind there’s no water resistance, so you have to be extra careful with it around water or outdoors. Overall, it’s a well-built, good-looking speaker that brings a bit of old-school style with modern features.

Boult Retro Amp x60 sound quality The RetroAmp x60 packs two drivers that deliver a solid 60 watts of audio output. There’s no doubt this speaker is loud; it easily fills up the room with rich, clear sound. However, if you love deep bass, you might feel it’s a bit lacking in that department. It doesn’t quite hit those satisfying bass drops you might be waiting for in certain songs, so the low-end response feels a bit restrained. That said, I listened to a lot of my favourite tracks on this speaker, and the clarity impressed me. Every beat, every vocal line, and every instrumental detail came through clearly, making it enjoyable to listen to. It’s a speaker that shines in clarity and loudness, even if it leaves you wishing for a bit more punch in the bass.

Overall, the sound profile is balanced, and it’s perfect for listening to a range of music genres, especially if you’re someone who values clarity over a heavy bass experience. It’s got that crispness that makes vocals and instruments sound bright and lively, ideal for pop, classical, or anything with complex arrangements. But for EDM, hip-hop, or any bass-heavy music, you might feel like it’s missing that extra depth in the lows. I felt the speaker performed best in medium to high volumes, where it really fills the space without distorting. So, while it may not be the go-to choice for bassheads, it still offers a satisfying listening experience overall.

Boult Retro Amp x60 features and connectivity The Retro Amp x60 offers a variety of connectivity options, making it a versatile choice for any gathering. It’s got Bluetooth, so connecting it to your smartphone, laptop, or any Bluetooth-enabled device is quick and simple. If you prefer carrying your music on a USB stick, you can just plug it into the USB port and play directly. Plus, there’s a micro SD card slot, adding even more convenience for on-the-go playlists. An AUX port is also included, letting you connect your devices directly without having to mess around with Bluetooth settings.

As for features, the speaker has onboard buttons, allowing you to control music playback and adjust settings without reaching for your device. A unique addition is the mic input port, which supports microphones and easily turns the speaker into a karaoke machine for party fun. All in all, the Retro Amp x60 packs a solid set of features, especially considering its price, making it a well-rounded option for music lovers.

Boult Retro Amp x60 battery The RetroAmp x60 is equipped with a large battery that promises up to 14 hours of playtime, which is impressive for a speaker delivering 60 watts of output. After a few days of testing, it’s clear that this claim holds up pretty well. The speaker easily runs for over 8 hours without needing a recharge, making it ideal for long listening sessions or extended gatherings.

Adding to the convenience, the speaker features a Type-C charging port, so you can use the same charger as your other devices, avoiding the hassle of carrying extra cables. It takes a few hours to charge fully, which is pretty reasonable for a Bluetooth speaker of this power and capacity.

Boult Retro Amp x60 verdict For just ₹2,499, the RetroAmp x60 is a solid pick with its retro leather design, 60W loud audio, and decent feature set. It stands out with multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, micro SD, and AUX, plus a mic input for karaoke fun. Battery life is impressive, lasting over 8 hours, with easy Type-C charging. While it could use a bit more bass, the clarity, style, and value make it a great budget-friendly choice for parties and casual listening.

