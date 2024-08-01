How does a collaboration between two industry icons redefine the earbud experience? The Boult x Mustang Derby True Wireless Earbuds seek to answer this question in a crowded market filled with numerous TWS options. With Boult’s audio expertise and Mustang’s legendary design, these earbuds promise to deliver something unique.

Having tested many earbuds, I was curious about the claims of 100-hour playtime, ultra-low latency for gaming, and effortless dual device pairing. Could these features hold up in everyday use? In this review, I’ll share my personal experience with the Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds, evaluating their performance and whether they truly offer something new and exciting.

Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds: Unboxing and first impressions

Unboxing the Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds was an experience in itself. The sleek, modern packaging reflected the essence of both brands. Mustang stickers added a fun and personalised touch, while the matte finish of the charging case felt premium and durable. The earbuds, positioned vertically in the case, were easy to access, with subtle LED indicators on the stems mimicking the iconic Mustang grille.

The ergonomic design and rubberised ear tips ensured a snug and comfortable fit. Included in the box were extra ear tips, a USB Type-C fast charging cable, a user manual, and a warranty card. Pairing with Bluetooth 5.4 was seamless, and the engine revving sound upon first use was a playful nod to the Mustang partnership.

Similar products for you to choose from:

Specifications of Boult x Mustang Derby:

Driver Size and Type: 13mm bass drivers

Audio Codecs Supported: AAC, SBC

Battery Life: Up to 100 hours playtime

Charging Time: Approximately 1 hour with fast charging

Water Resistance: IPX5

Bluetooth Version: 5.4

Latency: 45ms low latency for gaming

App Support: Boult Amp app for customisation

Dual Device Pairing: Yes

Microphone: Quad mic with ENC

Controls: Touch controls

Warranty: 1 year from the date of purchase

Design and build quality of Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds

The design of the Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds is impressive, combining aesthetics with practicality. The stems feature a subtle LED indicator reminiscent of the Mustang grille, giving them a distinctive and stylish look. The dual-tone blue and black colour scheme adds a touch of elegance to the overall design.

Wearing these earbuds during my daily commute, I found them comfortable, to say the least. The ergonomic design, along with the rubberised ear tips, ensured a secure fit. Whether I was brisk walking or lightly jogging, the earbuds stayed in place without causing any discomfort. This snug fit is crucial for passive noise isolation, enhancing the listening experience by blocking out ambient sounds. However, I suggest you experiment with the ear tips to find your right fit.

The matte finish of the charging case not only feels premium but also adds to the durability, making it easy to carry around without worrying about scratches.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates announced: Deals to look out for during the shopping bonanza

Audio performance of Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds

Listening to my favourite tracks with the Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds was a delightful experience. The 13mm bass drivers delivered punchy, and immersive sound, bringing genres like Bollywood and R&B to life with their deep and resonant bass. The prominent bass added richness to the music, creating an engaging listening experience.

Despite the strong bass presence, the earbuds managed to maintain a good balance, ensuring that the mids and highs were not completely overshadowed. Vocals came through clearly and distinctly, making these earbuds an excellent choice for podcasts and audiobooks as well. Spoken word content sounded crisp, enhancing the overall clarity.

However, in tracks with more complex instrumentation, I noticed that the highs could occasionally get lost in the mix. This was particularly evident in classical or heavily orchestrated music. While the earbuds excelled in delivering bass-heavy genres, those who prefer a more balanced sound might find the emphasis on bass a bit overwhelming.

Battery life and charging of Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds

Battery life is a defining feature of the Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds. On a single charge, these earbuds offer an impressive 100 hours of playtime, allowing me to get through an entire week of moderate use without needing to recharge.

During my testing, I found that I could use the earbuds for about three hours each day and still have plenty of battery life left by the weekend. This longevity is perfect for those who dislike the frequent charging routine. Additionally, the fast charging capability via USB-C is incredibly convenient. It took about an hour to fully charge the case, making it easy to quickly top up the battery before heading out.

The case itself also holds multiple charges for the earbuds, ensuring that you can use them for extended periods without needing to find a power source. This is particularly useful for travellers or those who spend a lot of time away from home. The convenience of having such a long-lasting battery combined with fast charging makes the Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds an excellent choice for anyone with a hectic lifestyle.

Also read: Headphones vs earbuds: Which audio device should you buy? A comparison with top buying options

Connectivity and latency on Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds

The Bluetooth 5.4 connection of the Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds proved to be exceptionally reliable during my testing. The connection remained stable without any noticeable drops or interruptions. This consistency is crucial for ensuring an uninterrupted audio experience, especially in environments with potential interference.

One of the unique features is the dual device pairing capability. This feature allowed me to seamlessly switch between my laptop and smartphone without the need to disconnect and reconnect manually. It made my daily routine much more efficient. For instance, I could easily take a call on my phone and then switch back to my laptop for a video conference or streaming music without any hassle. This level of convenience is a significant advantage for those who juggle multiple devices throughout the day.

For gamers, the 45ms low latency mode is a game-changer. The reduced delay between the audio and on-screen action provided a more immersive and responsive gaming experience. I tested this feature with several fast-paced games, and the audio sync was noticeably more precise, which is critical for maintaining competitive performance in gaming.

In addition to gaming, this low latency mode also enhanced the experience of watching videos, where audio-video sync is crucial for a pleasant viewing experience. There was no noticeable lag, making movie watching and video streaming much more enjoyable.

Similar products from other brands:

Controls and app support on Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds

The touch controls on the Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds are both intuitive and highly responsive, enhancing the overall user experience. With a simple tap or swipe, I could easily manage playback, adjust volume, and handle calls. The controls were thoughtfully designed to be user-friendly, making them accessible even during activities like workouts or commuting.

Customisation is a key feature of these earbuds, thanks to the Boult Amp app. Using the app, I was able to tailor the touch controls to suit my personal preferences. This level of customisation meant that I could assign specific functions to different gestures, streamlining my interaction with the earbuds. For instance, I set a double-tap to skip tracks and a long press to activate the voice assistant, making my daily use more efficient and enjoyable.

The app also offers multi-EQ modes, which allowed me to adjust the audio profile to match different types of content. For bass-heavy music, I could enhance the lower frequencies to get that deep, resonant sound I love. When listening to podcasts or audiobooks, I switched to a mode that emphasised clarity and crispness in the mids and highs, ensuring that spoken words were clear and engaging.

The Quick Cleanup mode is going to make listening a delight. This innovative feature helps maintain the earbuds' performance by removing dust and debris that can accumulate over time. By using sound waves to shake off particles, the Quick Cleanup mode ensures that the audio quality remains consistent, and the earbuds continue to function at their best.

Additionally, the app provides firmware updates, which means that the earbuds can benefit from ongoing improvements and new features introduced by Boult. This ensures that the earbuds stay up-to-date with the latest enhancements, providing a continually evolving user experience.

Also read: Best quality earbuds for every budget: Top 9 options to enjoy your favourite music on the go

Call quality of Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds

The call quality of the Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds is high-quality, particularly indoors. The quad mic setup with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) ensures clear and natural voice transmission. In indoor settings, calls were crystal clear, with minimal background noise interfering. However, outdoor use posed some challenges, especially in windy conditions, where the microphones struggled to cancel out wind noise, making it harder for the person on the other end to hear me clearly.

During commutes or in moderately noisy environments like cafes, the ENC effectively reduced background noise, allowing for decent call quality. While these earbuds handle moderate ambient noise well, very loud or inconsistent noises can affect the call clarity.

Should you buy the Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds?

Using the Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds throughout my day, I found them to be incredibly versatile and reliable. During workouts, the IPX5 rating provided peace of mind, ensuring that sweat and light rain wouldn’t be an issue. The earbuds stayed securely in place, even during intense exercise sessions, allowing me to focus on my workout without constantly adjusting them.

For commutes and casual listening, the comfortable fit and long battery life were standout features. I could wear them for extended periods without experiencing discomfort, and the impressive battery life meant I rarely needed to recharge during the week. This made them perfect for long trips or busy days when charging opportunities were limited.

At home, the dual device pairing capability was a game-changer. Switching seamlessly between my laptop and phone allowed me to take calls, stream music, and watch videos without any hassle. This convenience made the Boult x Mustang Derby earbuds an integral part of my daily tech setup, enhancing productivity and entertainment. You should definitely consider this if you are on a budget. These are excellent value for money.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!