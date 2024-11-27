Clink Audio VoiceBuds review: Surprising performance with an affordable price tag
The Clink Audio VoiceBuds may look like your average earbuds, but packs multiple surprising features. We tested this pair of earbuds extensively to bring you a detailed review. Read on to know what we thought.
The audio wearables market is packed with choices, each promising something unique. Priced at ₹2,999, Clink VoiceBuds take a bold step by focusing on features like six HD microphones for clear calls, Active Noise Cancellation, and a remarkable 60-hour battery life. To deliver a thorough review, we tested these earbuds across various scenarios—watching movies indoors, streaming podcasts on a beach, enjoying music during a drive, and even fielding calls on a train and flight. These real-world tests helped evaluate their performance under different conditions, offering readers a detailed insight into their capabilities and everyday reliability.