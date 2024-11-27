The Clink Audio VoiceBuds may look like your average earbuds, but packs multiple surprising features. We tested this pair of earbuds extensively to bring you a detailed review. Read on to know what we thought.

The audio wearables market is packed with choices, each promising something unique. Priced at ₹2,999, Clink VoiceBuds take a bold step by focusing on features like six HD microphones for clear calls, Active Noise Cancellation, and a remarkable 60-hour battery life. To deliver a thorough review, we tested these earbuds across various scenarios—watching movies indoors, streaming podcasts on a beach, enjoying music during a drive, and even fielding calls on a train and flight. These real-world tests helped evaluate their performance under different conditions, offering readers a detailed insight into their capabilities and everyday reliability.

What is the design language of the earbuds? How is the build quality? The design of Clink VoiceBuds is a mix of practicality and style. The unique sliding case adds a fresh twist, making it easy to access the earbuds with a simple push, though the build quality feels slightly delicate. With a rubbery texture, the case ensures a secure grip, reducing the chances of accidental slips. However, it is important to remember that the case is plastic and might not survive fatal drops on your travels.

The earbuds themselves are lightweight at just six grams each, offering a snug fit that remains comfortable during extended use. The ergonomics and the compact size make it easy to carry, but the rubber texture attracts dust and lint, making them untidy at times. You should be cautious if your daily commute includes bus and auto rides.

Big on audio quality? Here is what you should expect from the Clink Audio VoiceBuds During our testing, the Clink VoiceBuds delivered solid audio performance, thanks to their 10mm graphene drivers and HiFi processing. The sound output is well-balanced, making them versatile for their price and different audio needs. Music lovers will appreciate the crisp treble and punchy bass. Podcasts come through with exceptional clarity, ensuring that words are easily understood. On video calls, the six HD microphones with noise-cancellation technology ensure voices are clear on both ends, even in bustling environments. You might be able to experience better noise cancellation in this budget, but the microphone and call quality is a surprise.

Regular listeners like my parents had mild trouble understanding the right volume and output, but it was fairly easy to get used to the VoiceBuds for them.

How do Clink VoiceBuds perform on audio calls? The Clink VoiceBuds are designed to handle calls with impressive clarity, courtesy of their six HD microphones and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. This particular feature peaked my excitement, and I was looking forward to seeing how well the earbuds perform during audio calls. During office meetings, voices came through crisp and clear, ensuring seamless communication even when colleagues were speaking softly. Outdoor calls posed no challenges either, as the wind noise cancellation effectively reduced disruptions during a breezy walk on the beach or while standing at a busy street corner.

In crowded settings, such as the New Delhi railway station, the earbuds maintained focus on the speaker's voice, ensuring minimal background noise. I used these earbuds dedicatedly for taking calls an entire day. I observed that the earbuds did struggle to calibrate the calls seamlessly at times, but it never failed. I did not have to disconnect the earbuds even once because I was unable to listen clearly. However, expecting a premium level call experience would be naive from a budget offering.

Battery and connectivity on the Clink VoiceBuds I had a decent experience with the battery performance on the Clink VoiceBuds. The earbuds are offering up to 60 hours of playback with the charging case, but I could go for 2 days on a single charge on heavy use. For those constantly on the move—be it long workdays, back-to-back meetings, or extended gym sessions—these earbuds eliminate the frequent need for charging. I took the risk of testing them during a week-long trip without carrying the charger, and they powered through effortlessly on light to moderate use. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity, with minimal lag even during gaming, though occasional delays are expected in wireless audio devices. The earbuds fit snugly and remain comfortable for most tasks, but extended meetings did cause slight discomfort.

Pros Cons Clear audio quality with balanced bass and treble. Touch controls are overly sensitive, leading to unintended commands. Effective noise cancellation for calls, even in noisy surroundings. The sliding case, while innovative, feels fragile and lacks premium build quality.

Verdict We have arrived at the big question now, are the Clink VoiceBuds worth your money? For their price, these earbuds check most of the right boxes—impressive call clarity, dependable battery life, and versatile usage across varied scenarios. While the case’s build quality and touch sensitivity leave room for improvement, these are not deal-breakers given the overall experience. Ideal for budget-conscious buyers looking for a reliable companion for calls, music, and travel, the VoiceBuds deliver on their promise of functionality. If you’re ready to embrace a few quirks, these earbuds might just surprise you with their utility and performance at this price point.