|Product
|Rating
|Price
JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black)View Details
₹23,600
boAt Partypal 300/320 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with Built-in Mic, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black)View Details
soundcore Anker Rave Neo 2 Portable Speaker with 80W Stereo Sound, PartyCast 2.0, Light Show, IPX7 Waterproof (Floats on Water) 18H Playtime, Customizable EQ & Bass Up for Party, Tailgating, BackyardView Details
₹13,899
JBL Partybox 310 | Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker | 240W Monstrous Pro Sound | Dynamic Light Show | Backlit Panel | Telescopic Handle & Wheels | Guitar & Mic Support PartyBox App (Black)View Details
₹36,000
boAt Partypal 185 Speaker with 50 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with Mic, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.0, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Midnight Black)View Details
ZEBRONICS 120 Watts Party Speaker with 2 Wireless Mic, 7 hrs Playtime, Karaoke & Recording Function, Type-C Charging, TWS, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, mSD, RGB Modes (Thump 700)View Details
GOVO Newly Launched Goloud 900 l 200W Party Speaker with Wireless Mic, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, 2 - Mic Input, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port (Premium Black)View Details
pTron Fusion Bold 100W Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker, Powerful Sound, RGB Lights, 3 mtr Wired Mic, BT/USB/SD Card/Aux Playback, Remote Control & Type C Charging (Black)View Details
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)View Details
₹2,499
Tribit StormBox 2 Bluetooth Speaker with 34W 360° Surround Sound, XBass Tech, 24H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.3, TWS Pairing Portable Wireless Speaker for OutdoorView Details
₹5,999
Tribit XSound Plus 2 30W 5.3 Bluetooth Wireless Speakers,Powerful Louder Stereo Sound with Bass-Enhanced XBass Function,24H Playtime,IPX7 Waterproof,Built in Mic,150ft BT Range for Home/Outdoor,BlackView Details
₹5,699
Honeywell Newly Launched Suono P400 15W 5.3 Bluetooth Speaker,Deep Bass Radiators,10H Playtime,IPX 6,TWS Feature,RGB Lights,SD Card,AUX,Type-C Port,Built-In Mic,78mm Drivers,2Yrs Manufacturer WarrantyView Details
₹2,199
Portronics Apollo One 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.3, Easy Grab Handle, USB/AUX in/TF Card, Type C Charging(Black)View Details
₹1,349
amazon basics 5W Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker, Upto 36 Hrs Playtime, True Wireless Technology, Built in Mic, Multiple Connectivity Modes (Black)View Details
₹599
ZEBRONICS Astra 35, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 16 Watts, Upto 24h Backup, Dual Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators, Call Function, Bluetooth v5.3 | USB | mSD| AUX, TWS, RGB LEDView Details
₹999
boAt Stone 580 Bluetooth Speaker with 12W RMS Stereo Sound, LED Lights, Up to 8 HRS Playtime, TWS Feature, FM Radio, Multi-Compatibility Mode, IPX4(Midnight Black)View Details
₹1,699
Party speakers are the latest trend in portable audio, offering unique features to elevate your party experience beyond just delivering massive sound. Croma has launched its own contender, boasting a 100W sound output and an impressive feature that allows you to sync up to 80 speakers for a larger, more immersive party vibe. Priced at ₹14,999, this speaker has a lot to prove, and we're putting it to the test in this quick review.
The Croma party speaker features a large 6.5-inch driver that produces a powerful 100W sound. While it’s a single-driver speaker and doesn’t offer surround sound, it’s loud enough to fill an entire apartment at max volume. The sound quality is crisp and clear overall, handling most music genres like jazz, pop, and rock quite well.
However, the bass output leaves something to be desired. Despite having knobs to adjust the bass and treble, the low-end lacks the punch you’d expect from a party speaker. It doesn’t deliver the deep, thumping bass that you can feel from a distance, a key expectation for such speakers.
On the features front, the speaker includes a TWS (True Wireless Stereo) function to pair it with another Croma party speaker for a surround sound experience. The exclusive Sound Link feature is impressive, letting you sync up to 80 speakers at once, a great option if your friends own the same model.
One standout feature is the dual microphone inputs, perfect for karaoke sessions. Most speakers in this price range offer only one microphone port, so having two is a welcome addition and adds to the party's fun.
Check out these party speakers on Amazon
The Croma party speaker has a compact, almost cuboid design with the speaker opening on the side. It weighs around 6 kg, which makes moving it outside the house a bit of a hassle, though carrying it from room to room is manageable thanks to the two top-mounted handles.
A light strip runs along the speaker’s sides, offering multiple effects that sync with the music. While the lighting looks great in dim conditions, it isn’t bright enough to stand out in well-lit environments or daylight. There’s also a tripod mount at the bottom, allowing you to elevate the speaker for better sound distribution.
On the downside, the speaker lacks a water- and dust-resistance certification, which would have been a valuable addition. Aside from this and its weight, the Croma party speaker feels sturdy and visually appealing.
The speaker offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.3, an AUX port, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-A port for playing local files from a flash drive. These options make it versatile for streaming music from various sources, even when you don’t have internet access.
The built-in 4000 mAh battery is rated for 8 hours of playback, and our testing confirms this claim. However, the 4-hour charging time feels a bit long, especially if you need to charge it quickly before a party.
The Croma 100W Bluetooth Party Speaker brings solid sound quality, fun features like RGB lighting, and excellent connectivity options to the table. Its dual microphone ports and the ability to link up to 80 speakers are standout features that make it ideal for party lovers. That said, the bass output and lack of water or dust protection could be deal-breakers for some.
At ₹14,999, it’s a good option if you’re looking for a stylish and reliable party speaker for indoor use or casual gatherings. However, for outdoor events or bass-heavy music, there might be better alternatives in this price range.
Check out Bluetooth speakers on Amazon
Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi speaker review: Unlock studio-quality sound at home with lossless audio
Tivoli Audio Revive Bluetooth speaker review: A gadget to declutter your workspace, but is it worth the price tag?
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.