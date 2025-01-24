Party speakers are the latest trend in portable audio, offering unique features to elevate your party experience beyond just delivering massive sound. Croma has launched its own contender, boasting a 100W sound output and an impressive feature that allows you to sync up to 80 speakers for a larger, more immersive party vibe. Priced at ₹14,999, this speaker has a lot to prove, and we're putting it to the test in this quick review.

Croma 100W Bluetooth party speaker specifications

Specifications Sound Output 100W Driver Size 6.5 inches Frequency Response 40Hz - 20kHz Connectivity Options Bluetooth 5.3, AUX input, microSD card slot, USB 2.0 port Battery Capacity 4000 mAh Charging Time Approximately 4 hours Dimensions 28.70 x 35.20 x 28.30 cm Weight 5.95 kg Warranty 12 months

Sound quality and features The Croma party speaker features a large 6.5-inch driver that produces a powerful 100W sound. While it’s a single-driver speaker and doesn’t offer surround sound, it’s loud enough to fill an entire apartment at max volume. The sound quality is crisp and clear overall, handling most music genres like jazz, pop, and rock quite well.

However, the bass output leaves something to be desired. Despite having knobs to adjust the bass and treble, the low-end lacks the punch you’d expect from a party speaker. It doesn’t deliver the deep, thumping bass that you can feel from a distance, a key expectation for such speakers.

On the features front, the speaker includes a TWS (True Wireless Stereo) function to pair it with another Croma party speaker for a surround sound experience. The exclusive Sound Link feature is impressive, letting you sync up to 80 speakers at once, a great option if your friends own the same model.

One standout feature is the dual microphone inputs, perfect for karaoke sessions. Most speakers in this price range offer only one microphone port, so having two is a welcome addition and adds to the party's fun.

Design and build The Croma party speaker has a compact, almost cuboid design with the speaker opening on the side. It weighs around 6 kg, which makes moving it outside the house a bit of a hassle, though carrying it from room to room is manageable thanks to the two top-mounted handles.

A light strip runs along the speaker’s sides, offering multiple effects that sync with the music. While the lighting looks great in dim conditions, it isn’t bright enough to stand out in well-lit environments or daylight. There’s also a tripod mount at the bottom, allowing you to elevate the speaker for better sound distribution.

On the downside, the speaker lacks a water- and dust-resistance certification, which would have been a valuable addition. Aside from this and its weight, the Croma party speaker feels sturdy and visually appealing.

Battery and connectivity The speaker offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.3, an AUX port, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-A port for playing local files from a flash drive. These options make it versatile for streaming music from various sources, even when you don’t have internet access.

The built-in 4000 mAh battery is rated for 8 hours of playback, and our testing confirms this claim. However, the 4-hour charging time feels a bit long, especially if you need to charge it quickly before a party.

Croma Party Speaker: Final verdict The Croma 100W Bluetooth Party Speaker brings solid sound quality, fun features like RGB lighting, and excellent connectivity options to the table. Its dual microphone ports and the ability to link up to 80 speakers are standout features that make it ideal for party lovers. That said, the bass output and lack of water or dust protection could be deal-breakers for some.

At ₹14,999, it’s a good option if you’re looking for a stylish and reliable party speaker for indoor use or casual gatherings. However, for outdoor events or bass-heavy music, there might be better alternatives in this price range.

