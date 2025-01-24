Hello User
Croma 100W Bluetooth party speaker review: Big sound and fun features with room for improvement

Croma 100W Bluetooth party speaker review: Big sound and fun features with room for improvement

Amit Rahi

In this review, we’ll take a closer look at the Croma 100W Bluetooth Party Speaker, exploring its sound quality, unique features, design, and overall value.

Croma 100W Bluetooth party speaker review
Party speakers are the latest trend in portable audio, offering unique features to elevate your party experience beyond just delivering massive sound. Croma has launched its own contender, boasting a 100W sound output and an impressive feature that allows you to sync up to 80 speakers for a larger, more immersive party vibe. Priced at 14,999, this speaker has a lot to prove, and we're putting it to the test in this quick review.

Croma 100W Bluetooth party speaker specifications

Specifications

Sound Output
100W
Driver Size
6.5 inches
Frequency Response
40Hz - 20kHz
Connectivity Options
Bluetooth 5.3, AUX input, microSD card slot, USB 2.0 port
Battery Capacity
4000 mAh
Charging Time
Approximately 4 hours
Dimensions
28.70 x 35.20 x 28.30 cm
Weight
5.95 kg
Warranty
12 months

Sound quality and features

The Croma party speaker features a large 6.5-inch driver that produces a powerful 100W sound. While it’s a single-driver speaker and doesn’t offer surround sound, it’s loud enough to fill an entire apartment at max volume. The sound quality is crisp and clear overall, handling most music genres like jazz, pop, and rock quite well.

However, the bass output leaves something to be desired. Despite having knobs to adjust the bass and treble, the low-end lacks the punch you’d expect from a party speaker. It doesn’t deliver the deep, thumping bass that you can feel from a distance, a key expectation for such speakers.

Also read: Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X speaker review: Blending vintage charm with powerful sound

On the features front, the speaker includes a TWS (True Wireless Stereo) function to pair it with another Croma party speaker for a surround sound experience. The exclusive Sound Link feature is impressive, letting you sync up to 80 speakers at once, a great option if your friends own the same model.

One standout feature is the dual microphone inputs, perfect for karaoke sessions. Most speakers in this price range offer only one microphone port, so having two is a welcome addition and adds to the party's fun.

Design and build

The Croma party speaker has a compact, almost cuboid design with the speaker opening on the side. It weighs around 6 kg, which makes moving it outside the house a bit of a hassle, though carrying it from room to room is manageable thanks to the two top-mounted handles.

A light strip runs along the speaker’s sides, offering multiple effects that sync with the music. While the lighting looks great in dim conditions, it isn’t bright enough to stand out in well-lit environments or daylight. There’s also a tripod mount at the bottom, allowing you to elevate the speaker for better sound distribution.

Also read: Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker review: Experience sonic pleasure at a reasonable price

On the downside, the speaker lacks a water- and dust-resistance certification, which would have been a valuable addition. Aside from this and its weight, the Croma party speaker feels sturdy and visually appealing.

Battery and connectivity

The speaker offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.3, an AUX port, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-A port for playing local files from a flash drive. These options make it versatile for streaming music from various sources, even when you don’t have internet access.

The built-in 4000 mAh battery is rated for 8 hours of playback, and our testing confirms this claim. However, the 4-hour charging time feels a bit long, especially if you need to charge it quickly before a party.

Also read: HP 360 Mono Bluetooth speaker review: A compact audio companion for everyday use

Croma Party Speaker: Final verdict

The Croma 100W Bluetooth Party Speaker brings solid sound quality, fun features like RGB lighting, and excellent connectivity options to the table. Its dual microphone ports and the ability to link up to 80 speakers are standout features that make it ideal for party lovers. That said, the bass output and lack of water or dust protection could be deal-breakers for some.

At 14,999, it’s a good option if you’re looking for a stylish and reliable party speaker for indoor use or casual gatherings. However, for outdoor events or bass-heavy music, there might be better alternatives in this price range.

FAQs

Question : What is the sound output of the Croma Bluetooth Party Speaker?

Ans : The speaker delivers 100 watts of powerful sound with a 6.5-inch driver.

Question : Can the Croma party speaker connect to multiple speakers?

Ans : Yes, it features a Sound Link function that allows syncing with up to 80 speakers.

Question : Does the Croma party speaker have karaoke functionality?

Ans : Yes, it includes two microphone inputs, perfect for karaoke sessions.

Question : How long does the battery last, and how long does it take to charge?

Ans : The battery lasts up to 8 hours and takes around 4 hours to fully charge.

Question : Is the Croma party speaker water- or dust-resistant?

Ans : No, the speaker does not have water or dust protection certification.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
