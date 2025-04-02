Croma 43-inch 4K Tizen TV review: A budget-friendly companion for personal viewing

When I decided to bring home the Croma 43-inch 4K Tizen TV, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Would it handle my late-night Hindi movie marathons with the same charm as my old setup? Could it deliver crisp visuals for British dramas or enough bass for my favourite songs?

Over the past one month, I put the TV to test in every way possible: played games, listened to songs, watched movies and TV shows, while also binging on YouTube from time to time. But here’s the real question: can a budget-friendly TV like this truly better your personal viewing experience? Here is what I found out.

Design and build quality: Compact and functional The compact design was the first thing that caught my eye. It was easy to install on the wall mount stand in my room. The bezels are slim enough to give it a modern look, but the plastic-heavy build reminds you of its budget-friendly tag. It’s not luxurious, but it feels sturdy enough for everyday use.

For a bedroom setup, this size is ideal. It’s big enough to enjoy movies but doesn’t feel out of place in a cozy room. Installing it in a larger room or a living room might result in an underwhelming viewing experience. Still, for personal viewing, it strikes a good balance between screen real estate and space efficiency.

Picture quality: Strikes a balance for everyday use The 4K resolution is what surprised me about this TV. Streaming Hindi movies on Prime Video or watching American series on Netflix felt immersive, with sharp details and vibrant colours. However, during darker scenes like those intense moments in British dramas, the contrast and black levels struggled. This isn’t surprising given the likely IPS/VA panel, which sacrifices deep blacks for better viewing angles.

Here’s how I worked around it: I installed the TV in a dimly lit room, which significantly reduced glare and made the picture quality pop. For casual viewers like me, this adjustment was enough to enjoy most content. If you’re a cinephile, though, pairing it with a good external light source (like bias lighting) can help enhance the experience further. It is important to note that it is a budget offering and adding more peripherals will lead to increased cost.

Sound quality: How good is Dolby audio The Dolby Audio feature is decent for a budget TV. Dialogues in Hindi movies were clear, and songs had a noticeable boost in bass compared to standard TVs. But when it came to action-packed scenes or bass-heavy tracks, the built-in speakers couldn’t quite deliver the punch I wanted, especially at higher volumes.

To fix this, I paired the TV with an affordable soundbar, and the difference was night and day. Songs felt richer, and movie explosions had the impact they deserved. If you’re someone who values audio as much as visuals, investing in a soundbar is a must. Without it, the sound is functional—and won’t be a deal breaker for most people.

Smart Features: Tizen OS for smooth navigation The Tizen OS interface is one of the TV’s highlight features. It’s lightweight, snappy, and easy to navigate, even for someone who isn’t tech-savvy. Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube worked seamlessly, making it perfect for streaming international series or binge-watching shows.

That said, the app ecosystem isn’t as extensive as Android TV or webOS. A few niche apps I wanted weren’t available, but for most users, this won’t be a dealbreaker. I found myself sticking to mainstream platforms, and the smooth performance made up for the lack of variety.

Pro tip: Organize your frequently used apps on the home screen to save time. It’s a small tweak that makes daily use much more convenient.

Gaming and connectivity: Good enough for casual gamers As a casual gamer, I tested the TV with both my console and PC. While it doesn’t have advanced gaming features like HDMI 2.1 or VRR, the input lag wasn’t noticeable during gameplay. Titles like FIFA and FarCry 6 felt responsive, and the 43-inch screen added a layer of immersion that my smaller monitor couldn’t match.

If you’re into competitive gaming or next-gen consoles, this TV might not meet your needs. But for casual gamers or retro enthusiasts, it’s more than capable. Pair it with a gaming headset if you want better audio feedback during intense sessions.

Conclusion: Who should buy this TV? After a month of using the Croma 43-inch 4K Tizen TV, I can confidently say it’s a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers looking for a personal viewing experience. Its 4K resolution, Dolby Audio, and Tizen OS make it versatile enough for everyday use.

Yes, it has limitations—like average panel quality and underwhelming built-in speakers—but these can be addressed with simple tweaks like installing it in a dimly lit room or adding a soundbar or Bluetooth speaker. If you’re setting up a secondary TV for your bedroom or a small space, this one won’t disappoint.

For ₹26,000, it delivers reliable performance without breaking the bank. If you’re okay with working around its quirks, the Croma 43-inch TV is a practical and enjoyable addition to your home.

