Content creation today is as much about crisp audio as it is about crisp visuals and a well-structured script. That's where a good microphone becomes essential - especially if you're just starting out. With most good wireless microphones coming with a hefty price tag, there has been a growing demand for budget-friendly options that still deliver good performance. Enter the Crossbeats Clip M01, a microphone that claims to offer excellent audio quality at a price of around ₹3,000. But does it live up to the hype? I tested the Clip M01 extensively over the course of two months, and here's how it performed in the real world.

Design and in-hand feel: Clip M01 comes in a plastic case with one receiver and two transmitters. There is also a USB-C and Lightning dongle inside the case to ensure connectivity with both Android and older iPhones.

The case itself feels pretty cheap in hand and is also susceptible to a lot of fingerprints and scratches. I've had the Clip M01 with me for a couple of months, with the case usually lying around in an almirah or my bag, and it already looks completely worn out—which isn’t a good sign when it comes to durability.

There’s also a glass-like finish on top of the case, which I initially assumed would reflect the charging percentage or connection status, but as it turns out, it’s just there for show. Instead, the charging percentage is tucked below the Crossbeats logo where it’s barely visible.

Scratches on Crossbeat Clip M01 outer finish.

Crossbeat Clip M01 design

Crossbeat Clip M01 battery indicator

Crossbeat Clip M01 microphones

Connectivity and usage: Connecting the M01 is relatively simple. Just plug the transmitter into your phone's Type-C or Lightning port and press the top button on the two microphones. Once the violet and blue lights appear on both microphones, it means they are connected to the phone.

The two omnidirectional microphones can either be used in an interview-like setup or to achieve a stereo sound output. I tested the Clip M01 on two separate Android devices (iQOO 13 and Vivo X200), and there were no issues with either capturing audio using a recording app or recording through the default camera app.

Crossbeat Clip M01 receivers

Crossbeat Clip M1 transmitter

The Clip M01 can record audio at a 48 kHz sampling rate and 24-bit depth. Crossbeats claims a range of 120 metres with the microphone, but I wouldn’t recommend taking it more than 30–40 metres away from the phone, at which point the audio starts becoming glitchy and the connection unstable.

The microphone is capable of capturing decent-quality audio and can also reduce lighter background noises with ENC mode turned on. However, the Clip M01 comes with just a single noise reduction option that cannot be customised, unlike many other microphones in this range that offer three levels of noise reduction.

Crossbeats claims a 10-hour battery life for the microphones and 40 hours of total charge with the case. While I wasn't able to confirm the exact battery life of the mics, I did notice the battery of the supplied case dropping significantly (around 10–12 percent in around 5 minutes) after putting the mics back following 30 minutes of use, which makes me sceptical of the battery life claims.