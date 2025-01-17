Looking for a power bank that marries modern looks with latest technology? The DailyObjects Loop Power Bank aims to bridge the gap between aesthetics and practicality, offering 10,000 mAh of power with both wired and wireless charging capabilities. But does it deliver on its promise of being a reliable charging companion for your daily and emergency needs? We put it to the test to find out whether it’s worth your investment.

Unboxing and first impressions The DailyObjects Loop Power Bank comes in a minimal yet premium packaging. Inside the box, you’ll find:

The power bank itself

A USB-C charging cable

A user manual The power bank immediately impresses with its sleek, glossy design. However, the glossy finish, while visually appealing, can make the device slightly slippery to hold. The magnetic lock for wireless charging feels strong and secure, and the built-in stand is sturdy, offering flexibility for different angles of inclination.

What does the DailyObjects Loop power bank bring with it?

Specifications Capacity 10,000 mAh Charging Modes Wired and Wireless Fast Charging Yes (Wired: iPhone 15 full charge in 35 mins) Wireless Charging Slower (50 mins for iPhone 15: 30%-100%) Weight Lightweight, portable Build Material High-quality, glossy finish Compatibility Phones, tablets, earphones

Design and build quality The Loop power bank strikes a fine balance between premium aesthetics and usability. The high-quality material feels durable, but the glossy texture is a double-edged sword, making it prone to slipping. The magnetic lock’s strength is commendable, securely holding devices during wireless charging. The integrated stand is firm and stable, handling various inclinations with ease.

However, the build isn’t perfect. Dual-device charging (e.g., a phone and tablet) generates noticeable heat, and the power bank feels slightly warm even during moderate use. The design is functional, but some refinements, such as a textured or matte finish, could elevate the user experience.

Performance review Wired charging The Loop Power Bank delivers impressive wired charging performance. It charged an iPhone 15 from 30% to 100% in just 35 minutes, making it a reliable option for fast top-ups.

Wireless charging Wireless charging is slower, taking about 50 minutes to charge the same iPhone 15 from 30% to 100%. Despite the speed difference, the magnetic lock ensures a secure connection, even when the device is moved slightly.

Dual-device charging Scenario 1: Charging a tablet (OnePlus Pad 2) and a phone simultaneously caused the power bank to heat up and drained 70% of its capacity without fully charging either device.

Scenario 2: Charging a phone and earphones was smoother, with the earphones charging fully and the phone reaching 85% before 70% of the power bank’s charge was used.

General observations The power bank performs well for daily use, supporting multiple devices throughout the day.

While it can’t fully charge a tablet, it’s ideal for smaller devices like smartphones and earphones.

Battery drain is slower in wireless charging mode, making it efficient for overnight or extended use.

Reasons to buy Fast Wired Charging: Charges devices quickly and efficiently Dual Charging Capability: Supports wired and wireless charging simultaneously Premium Design: High-quality materials and a sturdy stand Day-Long Performance: Suitable for phones, tablets, and earphones Reasons to avoid Heating Issues: Tends to heat up during tablet charging Slippery Texture: Glossy finish reduces grip Tablet Charging Limitations: Can't fully charge larger devices

Pricing and value The DailyObjects Loop Power Bank is priced competitively for its features. While it excels in versatility and aesthetics, alternatives from brands like Anker, URBN, and Ambrane offer smaller form factors but may lack wireless charging. If wireless functionality is a priority, the Loop Power Bank is a strong contender in its segment. All details of the pricing mentioned below:

Model Price Aluminium Build 10,000mAh Qi-2 certified ₹ 5,999 Aluminium Build 10,000mAh non Qi-2 certified ₹ 2,999 Aluminium Build 20,000mAh Qi-2 certified ₹ 7,499

Should you buy the DailyObjects Loop power bank? The DailyObjects Loop Power Bank is a stylish, versatile, and reliable charging solution for daily use. It’s best suited for users who value wireless charging and need a multi-functional device for everyday needs. While it falls short in handling high-capacity devices like tablets, its performance with smartphones and earphones makes it a great option for most scenarios. For those seeking compactness or specialised features, exploring alternatives might be worthwhile.

Rating: 4/5