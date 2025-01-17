|Product
DailyObjects Loop Qi2-Certified 10000 mAh Fast Charging MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Aluminium Power Bank - Black Compatible with iPhone 16, 15,14,13,12 Series | Multi-Layer chipset for ProtectionView Details
₹5,999
DailyObjects Loop 10000 mAh Universal Aluminium Power Bank - Titanium | Multi-Layer chipset for Safety | Compatible with iPhone 16, 15,14,13,12 Series, Samsung, One Plus SmartphonesView Details
₹2,999
DailyObjects Loop Qi2-Certified 10000 mAh Fast Charging MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Aluminium Power Bank - Titanium Compatible with iPhone 16, 15,14,13,12 Series | Multi-Layer chipset for ProtectionView Details
₹5,999
DailyObjects Loop Qi2-Certified 20000 mAh Fast Charging MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Aluminium Power Bank - Titanium Compatible with iPhone 16, 15,14,13,12 Series | Multi-Layer chipset for ProtectionView Details
₹7,499
DailyObjects Loop 10000 mAh Universal Aluminium Power Bank - Black Multi-Layer chipset for Safety | Compatible with iPhone 16, 15,14,13,12 Series, Samsung, One Plus SmartphonesView Details
₹2,999
Looking for a power bank that marries modern looks with latest technology? The DailyObjects Loop Power Bank aims to bridge the gap between aesthetics and practicality, offering 10,000 mAh of power with both wired and wireless charging capabilities. But does it deliver on its promise of being a reliable charging companion for your daily and emergency needs? We put it to the test to find out whether it’s worth your investment.
The DailyObjects Loop Power Bank comes in a minimal yet premium packaging. Inside the box, you’ll find:
The power bank immediately impresses with its sleek, glossy design. However, the glossy finish, while visually appealing, can make the device slightly slippery to hold. The magnetic lock for wireless charging feels strong and secure, and the built-in stand is sturdy, offering flexibility for different angles of inclination.
The Loop power bank strikes a fine balance between premium aesthetics and usability. The high-quality material feels durable, but the glossy texture is a double-edged sword, making it prone to slipping. The magnetic lock’s strength is commendable, securely holding devices during wireless charging. The integrated stand is firm and stable, handling various inclinations with ease.
However, the build isn’t perfect. Dual-device charging (e.g., a phone and tablet) generates noticeable heat, and the power bank feels slightly warm even during moderate use. The design is functional, but some refinements, such as a textured or matte finish, could elevate the user experience.
The Loop Power Bank delivers impressive wired charging performance. It charged an iPhone 15 from 30% to 100% in just 35 minutes, making it a reliable option for fast top-ups.
Wireless charging is slower, taking about 50 minutes to charge the same iPhone 15 from 30% to 100%. Despite the speed difference, the magnetic lock ensures a secure connection, even when the device is moved slightly.
Scenario 1: Charging a tablet (OnePlus Pad 2) and a phone simultaneously caused the power bank to heat up and drained 70% of its capacity without fully charging either device.
Scenario 2: Charging a phone and earphones was smoother, with the earphones charging fully and the phone reaching 85% before 70% of the power bank’s charge was used.
The power bank performs well for daily use, supporting multiple devices throughout the day.
While it can’t fully charge a tablet, it’s ideal for smaller devices like smartphones and earphones.
Battery drain is slower in wireless charging mode, making it efficient for overnight or extended use.
Fast Wired Charging: Charges devices quickly and efficiently
Dual Charging Capability: Supports wired and wireless charging simultaneously
Premium Design: High-quality materials and a sturdy stand
Day-Long Performance: Suitable for phones, tablets, and earphones
Heating Issues: Tends to heat up during tablet charging
Slippery Texture: Glossy finish reduces grip
Tablet Charging Limitations: Can’t fully charge larger devices
DailyObjects Loop Qi2-Certified 10000 mAh
The DailyObjects Loop Power Bank is priced competitively for its features. While it excels in versatility and aesthetics, alternatives from brands like Anker, URBN, and Ambrane offer smaller form factors but may lack wireless charging. If wireless functionality is a priority, the Loop Power Bank is a strong contender in its segment. All details of the pricing mentioned below:
|Model
|Price
|Aluminium Build 10,000mAh Qi-2 certified
|₹5,999
|Aluminium Build 10,000mAh non Qi-2 certified
|₹2,999
|Aluminium Build 20,000mAh Qi-2 certified
|₹7,499
The DailyObjects Loop Power Bank is a stylish, versatile, and reliable charging solution for daily use. It’s best suited for users who value wireless charging and need a multi-functional device for everyday needs. While it falls short in handling high-capacity devices like tablets, its performance with smartphones and earphones makes it a great option for most scenarios. For those seeking compactness or specialised features, exploring alternatives might be worthwhile.
Rating: 4/5
