Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Tech Reviews/  DailyObjects Loop power bank review: Stylish charging solution with dual functionality

DailyObjects Loop power bank review: Stylish charging solution with dual functionality

Boudhaditya Sanyal

DailyObjects Loop Power Bank with 10,000 mAh capacity delivers wired and wireless charging in a sleek, portable form, making it a candidate for daily and emergency use. How is it different from other power banks? Read our detailed review to find out.

DailyObjects Loop power bank is sleek, stylish and efficient.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Looking for a power bank that marries modern looks with latest technology? The DailyObjects Loop Power Bank aims to bridge the gap between aesthetics and practicality, offering 10,000 mAh of power with both wired and wireless charging capabilities. But does it deliver on its promise of being a reliable charging companion for your daily and emergency needs? We put it to the test to find out whether it’s worth your investment.

Unboxing and first impressions

The DailyObjects Loop Power Bank comes in a minimal yet premium packaging. Inside the box, you’ll find:

  • The power bank itself
  • A USB-C charging cable
  • A user manual

The power bank immediately impresses with its sleek, glossy design. However, the glossy finish, while visually appealing, can make the device slightly slippery to hold. The magnetic lock for wireless charging feels strong and secure, and the built-in stand is sturdy, offering flexibility for different angles of inclination.

What does the DailyObjects Loop power bank bring with it?

Specifications

Capacity
10,000 mAh
Charging Modes
Wired and Wireless
Fast Charging
Yes (Wired: iPhone 15 full charge in 35 mins)
Wireless Charging
Slower (50 mins for iPhone 15: 30%-100%)
Weight
Lightweight, portable
Build Material
High-quality, glossy finish
Compatibility
Phones, tablets, earphones

Interested already? Buy the Loop power bank here:

Design and build quality

The Loop power bank strikes a fine balance between premium aesthetics and usability. The high-quality material feels durable, but the glossy texture is a double-edged sword, making it prone to slipping. The magnetic lock’s strength is commendable, securely holding devices during wireless charging. The integrated stand is firm and stable, handling various inclinations with ease.

However, the build isn’t perfect. Dual-device charging (e.g., a phone and tablet) generates noticeable heat, and the power bank feels slightly warm even during moderate use. The design is functional, but some refinements, such as a textured or matte finish, could elevate the user experience.

Performance review

Wired charging

The Loop Power Bank delivers impressive wired charging performance. It charged an iPhone 15 from 30% to 100% in just 35 minutes, making it a reliable option for fast top-ups.

Wireless charging

Wireless charging is slower, taking about 50 minutes to charge the same iPhone 15 from 30% to 100%. Despite the speed difference, the magnetic lock ensures a secure connection, even when the device is moved slightly.

Dual-device charging

Scenario 1: Charging a tablet (OnePlus Pad 2) and a phone simultaneously caused the power bank to heat up and drained 70% of its capacity without fully charging either device.

Scenario 2: Charging a phone and earphones was smoother, with the earphones charging fully and the phone reaching 85% before 70% of the power bank’s charge was used.

General observations

The power bank performs well for daily use, supporting multiple devices throughout the day.

While it can’t fully charge a tablet, it’s ideal for smaller devices like smartphones and earphones.

Battery drain is slower in wireless charging mode, making it efficient for overnight or extended use.

Reasons to buy

Fast Wired Charging: Charges devices quickly and efficiently

Dual Charging Capability: Supports wired and wireless charging simultaneously

Premium Design: High-quality materials and a sturdy stand

Day-Long Performance: Suitable for phones, tablets, and earphones

Reasons to avoid

Heating Issues: Tends to heat up during tablet charging

Slippery Texture: Glossy finish reduces grip

Tablet Charging Limitations: Can’t fully charge larger devices

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

DailyObjects Loop Qi2-Certified 10000 mAh Fast Charging MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Aluminium Power Bank - Black Compatible with iPhone 16, 15,14,13,12 Series | Multi-Layer chipset for Protection

Pricing and value

The DailyObjects Loop Power Bank is priced competitively for its features. While it excels in versatility and aesthetics, alternatives from brands like Anker, URBN, and Ambrane offer smaller form factors but may lack wireless charging. If wireless functionality is a priority, the Loop Power Bank is a strong contender in its segment. All details of the pricing mentioned below:

ModelPrice
Aluminium Build 10,000mAh Qi-2 certified 5,999
Aluminium Build 10,000mAh non Qi-2 certified 2,999
Aluminium Build 20,000mAh Qi-2 certified 7,499

Should you buy the DailyObjects Loop power bank?

The DailyObjects Loop Power Bank is a stylish, versatile, and reliable charging solution for daily use. It’s best suited for users who value wireless charging and need a multi-functional device for everyday needs. While it falls short in handling high-capacity devices like tablets, its performance with smartphones and earphones makes it a great option for most scenarios. For those seeking compactness or specialised features, exploring alternatives might be worthwhile.

Rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.