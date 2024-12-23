The Dell Latitude 7455 is a premium business laptop that feels like a perfect blend of sleek design and serious power. Starting at ₹1,59,990, it’s a laptop that aims to turn heads, thanks to its lightweight aluminium body. This isn’t just a pretty machine either, it has a powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip under the hood and all-day battery life. We got our hands on this laptop and after using it as a primary device for a few weeks, I absolutely loved this machine. Let’s get into more details and see if it’s worth spending your hard-earned money on.

Dell Latitude 7455 specifications

Specification Details Display 14 inch, QHD+ 2560x1600, Touch, Anti-Glare, 400 nits, IPS panel Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X Elite X1E-80-100 (12 cores, up to 4.0 GHz) GPU Integrated Qualcomm® Adreno™ Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR5x, 8448 MT/s (onboard) Storage 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Speakers Quad speakers with Qualcomm® Aqstic™ Speaker Max technology Webcam 1080p FHD IR camera Ports 2 USB 4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1, 1 USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 Universal audio jack, MicroSD card slot Thickness 16.9 mm Weight 1.44 kg

Dell Latitude 7455 build and design The Dell Latitude 7455 is a business-class laptop, and honestly, it’s one of the sleekest I’ve ever come across. It features a metal body on the top, bottom, and even the deck. This all-metal construction doesn’t just make the laptop look incredibly premium but also keeps it lightweight. At only 16 mm thick and weighing around 1.5 kilograms, this laptop is super portable. You can easily slip it into a messenger bag and forget it’s there until you need it.

Dell Latitude 7455 review: Design

Despite the metal build, Dell has done a fantastic job ensuring there are no sharp edges on this device. The edges are all nicely rounded, so they don’t dig into your hands or feel uncomfortable to handle. From the sides, the laptop has a beautiful profile, and the smooth, minimalist finish on the lid adds to the premium vibe. Speaking of the lid, it’s completely clean except for the Dell logo in the centre, which subtly stands out. You’ll find this same elegant finish on the deck, tying the design together perfectly.

Dell has also packed in all the essential ports, which is impressive considering the laptop’s slim profile. On the left, you get two USB Type-C ports, both supporting Thunderbolt 4, so they can handle data transfer, charging, and even display signals. There’s also a charging status light and a microSD card slot on this side. On the right, you’ll find a USB Type-A port and a headphone jack. Now, creators might have preferred a full-sized SD card slot instead of the microSD one, but honestly, Dell has made some solid choices here, so there’s not much to complain about.

Another standout feature of the Latitude 7455 is its quad-speaker setup. You get two speakers at the bottom and two on the deck, which together deliver impressive sound quality. We’ll dive into the audio performance later, but just know that it’s a treat. The hinge design deserves a special mention too. It’s firm, keeping display wobble almost non-existent. Plus, the hinge lifts the keyboard slightly when the lid is open, providing a more comfortable typing angle.

Dell Latitude 7455 performance and OS The Dell Latitude 7455 is the first Latitude laptop to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, and it’s a complete game-changer. The Windows 11 operating system on this laptop is an ARM-based version, perfectly paired with the Snapdragon chip to deliver top-notch performance. With 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage, this laptop is built for swift multitasking and ultra-fast load times. It’s a perfect recipe for a lightweight, powerful machine that doesn’t compromise on day-long battery life.

Dell Latitude 7455 review: Performance

We tested the top-end variant of the Latitude 7455, which is powered by the high-end Snapdragon X Elite chip. This processor packs a punch with 12 cores, an integrated Adreno GPU, and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of delivering up to 45 TOPS. The CPU runs at a base clock speed of 3.4 GHz, with a dual-core boost that ramps it up to a blazing 4 GHz for peak performance.

I ran this chip through a variety of tasks, including lightweight browsing, streaming, and even some video editing. Let me tell you, it’s impressive. The Snapdragon X Elite handles these scenarios effortlessly while keeping power consumption remarkably low. Whether you’re a professional, juggling emails and spreadsheets, a developer coding away, or a content creator editing videos, this laptop can handle it all. Even casual games also run super smooth here, thanks to the Adreno GPU.

Another thing that stands out is the seamless multitasking. The DDR5 RAM really shines here, allowing me to switch between multiple heavy applications without any lag. Pair that with the NVMe SSD, and you’ve got a laptop that minimises load times to almost nothing. Booting up the laptop, launching apps, or transferring large files, all these tasks are snappy and efficient.

Dell Latitude 7455 battery The Dell Latitude 7455 comes equipped with a 54Whr battery, and it performs exactly as you’d expect from a Snapdragon powered laptop. Thanks to the efficient processor, this laptop can easily get through a busy workday without needing to be plugged in. Even with demanding tasks like video editing or streaming, it holds up remarkably well. For lighter workloads, you might even squeeze out a little more time, which is a bonus for those always on the move.

Charging is handled by a 65W Type-C charger that supports fast charging. You can quickly juice up the laptop during a short break, so you’re never tied to an outlet for long. However, there’s one gripe here, the charger itself. While it’s only 65 watts, the brick is larger than what you’d expect compared to other 65W chargers on the market. Dell, if you’re listening, a smaller, more portable charger would make a big difference.

Dell Latitude 7455 display The Latitude 7455 features a 14-inch IPS display with a QHD+ resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The taller aspect ratio boosts productivity by giving you more vertical screen real estate for documents, spreadsheets, or web pages. Plus, it’s a touchscreen, which adds versatility for tasks like scrolling or annotating.

Dell Latitude 7455 review: Display

What really stands out is the matte finish on the screen. It does a fantastic job of cutting down on reflections, making the display usable even outdoors. This is a lifesaver, especially when you’re working in bright conditions or near windows. A lot of laptops struggle with reflections, even if they have bright displays, so the matte coating here is a thoughtful touch.

That said, the display isn’t perfect. While it’s excellent for work and entertainment, it falls short in a few areas considering the laptop’s premium price tag. For a machine starting at around ₹1.5 lakh, an OLED panel would have been a great addition, offering richer colours and deeper blacks. And then there’s the refresh rate, 60Hz feels outdated, especially when many competitors in this price range are offering 120Hz for smoother visuals.

Dell Latitude 7455 keyboard and trackpad Opening the lid of the Dell Latitude 7455 reveals a chiclet-style keyboard and a well-sized trackpad. The keyboard’s dark-shaded keys look fantastic, and the addition of speakers on either side is a great touch. It also features a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, which works seamlessly, adding both convenience and security.

Dell Latitude 7455 review: Keyboard and trackpad

The keys are clicky and provide excellent feedback, making it enjoyable to use, especially for long typing sessions. However, the sound can get a bit loud if you type at full speed, which might not suit everyone. The trackpad, while decent, feels a bit underwhelming given the laptop’s premium price. With many competitors offering haptic trackpads, this is an area where Dell could have stepped up.

Dell Latitude 7455 features Speakers: This laptop features quad speakers that are exceptionally loud for its size. They create a room-filling sound with sufficient bass. The surround sound experience is also great, and you don't have to be very close to the laptop to experience it.

Webcam: The webcam is 1080p and the quality is decent for video calls and video meetings. It comes with a physical shutter to block the view for added security. Not only that, this camera is paired with an array of sensors for Windows Hello support. You can easily log in to your laptop without entering passwords.

Connectivity and ports: The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, both of which are the latest and greatest. I also loved the number of ports available on this laptop, including two Type C, one Type A, and a headphone jack.

Dell Latitude 7455 pros and cons

Pros Cons Solid build quality with a beautiful metal design The display could have been OLED or come with a high refresh rate Snapdragon X Elite is powerful and efficient Webcam quality is not good for the price The display is good with touchscreen support Bloat-free Windows 11 ARM experience More than 10 hours of backup with moderate usage Quiet operation Exceptional sound quality with quad speakers

Should you buy the Dell Latitude 7455 laptop? The Dell Latitude 7455 is a stunning business laptop that checks almost all the right boxes. It looks absolutely gorgeous, delivers top-notch performance, and has a fantastic display and impressive all-day battery life. While the webcam could improve, it’s a minor flaw in an otherwise excellent package. If you’re looking for a premium laptop that’s reliable and stylish, this is hands down the best option at its price point.

