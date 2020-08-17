Dell Latitude 9510 Review: Full fledged laptop for work; priced on higher side

The Latitude 9510 has got a few extra perks like the array of 4 microphones on top for better audio experience during video calls. Despite the thin bezel design which is the norm these days, Dell has managed to squeeze in a front facing camera on top. The speakers are also top facing and are placed on the sides of the keyboard, for a superior audio experience. The speakers are quite loud on their own and users can depend on them entirely for webinars and video calls.