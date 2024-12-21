The Indian smart TV segment is packed with companies offering decent hardware and competitive pricing, but Micromax-backed Streambox aims to stand out by delivering personalised software and ease of access with its new Dor TV, which the brand touts as the country’s first subscription-based TV.

While the subscription model isn’t entirely novel, the Dor TV model draws heavy inspiration from Roku in the US, where users pay an upfront cost for the smart TV and a recurring monthly subscription fee to keep it running. Dor/Streambox’s brilliance, however, lies in adapting this model for the Indian market, offering access to many popular OTT apps (22, to be precise) and over 300 live TV channels.

I’ve been using the Dor TV for over a month, and here’s my take on how this smart TV performed in real-world use.

Unboxing and setup: The 43-inch DOR TV comes with the standard kit, which includes the TV itself wrapped in protective foam, a table stand, a wall mount with a few screws, a remote control and some documentation. The star of the show is the solar-powered remote, which can be charged by indoor/outdoor lighting or via a USB-C cable, eliminating the need to frequently replace those pesky remote batteries.

When you turn on the TV, you're greeted by a DOR logo, followed by a setup page where you’ll be prompted to enter your mobile number and validate it with an OTP to get started. The setup process also asks for your preferences for favourite TV shows, movies and actors to personalise recommendations across the available OTT platforms (more on that later).

DOR automatically logs the user into most OTT platforms, though you’ll still need to manually sign in to a few apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema.

Software and subscriptions: Dor OS, running the show on Dor TV, is an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) based UI which is almost as fast and responsive as WebOS found on most TV's while also featuring a few nifty tricks. The UI is divided between a few tabs starting with home, followed by live tv, news, sports, games and search option. The home screen is the heart of this UI, giving users a quick way to jump into their last seen content while also recommending tv shows and movies based on the user's interest.

I particularly liked the recommendation engine of Dor TV which provides an easy way to access the user's favourite content which is available in the subscribed OTT apps. The UI also reveals the full cast of show/movie and users also have the option to view a brief overview about the actor and watch more content featuring them.

Dor TV also comes with access to a companion app by the same name that can be downloaded on both the Google Play Store and Apple Store to control the TV, monitor different subscriptions and even jump to the last watched content, ensuring a seamless transition between TV and smartphone.

While Dor OS is largely a positive in my books, the most noticeable change from WebOS is the switch to Dor's own app store instead of the Google Play Store. This means that the number of apps that can be installed on this TV is largely limited, and one is eventually forced to use an HDMI stick or an external drive to sideload apps.

Another major miss is the bundling of Netflix and YouTube subscription as part of the OTT package and the former isn't even installed in the TV and can't be found on the default app store as well. While Streambox tells me that Netflix will be included in Dor TV in the future, finer details of that bundling are yet to surface.

It's worth noting that subscriptions for some OTT apps like JioCinema, Zee5 and Discovery+ stopped working after a while but this could be an issue with the reviewer unit and may not transfer to the customer unit. In any case, the Dor service team were able to reinstate the issue upon raising a complaint.

Streambox requires customers to pay an upfront cost of ₹10,799 to purchase the Dor TV and ₹799 for the next 11 months to keep using the television, which accumulates to a total cost of ₹19,558. In case you are wondering, the TV gets locked if the monthly subscription cost is not payed. What happens after the 12 month period, Streambox tells me that users are free to buy personalized subscription packages starting from ₹299 or use it as a normal smart TV from 13th month onwards.

Performance: Dor TV is currently only available in a single 43-inch 4K QLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. For people who prefer an even bigger display, a 55-inch version of the TV is also due to be released sometime in 2025.

The display delivers a solid viewing experience for its price point, with rich and vibrant colours, impressive sharpness, and deep contrast. Viewing angles are adequate, and the TV performs well even in rooms with significant outdoor light. The dual 10W speakers, carrying Dolby Atmos branding, are also loud and clear audio for most content. However, audio enthusiasts may want to pair the TV with a dedicated soundbar

While the display and sound quality were up to scratch for me, I did hear a few crackling noises every time I turned the TV off, which raises a few question marks about its build quality. As this is a review unit, I have no way of knowing whether this is an isolated incident or a more widespread problem.

The good news is that the Dor TV comes with a 4-year warranty, so quality issues like this can potentially be dealt with by the brand's customer service team.

Dor TV 43 inch display

Verdict: Dor TV 43-inch is an ambitious project that tackles a genuine problem, but its success largely depends on whether Streambox can deliver a clear, one-stop subscription package and reliable customer support to build its brand credibility.

As things stand, the Dor TV offers an impressive package: a high-quality QLED display, Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, a fast and responsive personalised UI, a sufficient bouquet of subscriptions, 4 years of warranty, and a solar-powered remote. However, this first-generation product is also hindered by a few issues, including a limited in-built app store, the lack of support for Netflix and YouTube, and some quality concerns.