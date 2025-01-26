Dreame made its debut in the Indian market in 2023 and has since then launched various products to help solidify its position in the country. The company's latest offering, Dreame H12 Dual promises to make home cleaning smarter and easier with its wet and dry cleaning functionality.

The H12 Dual is available for ₹29,999 during the Republic Day sale seems like a tempting offer but does it really simplify the process, or are there hidden trade-offs? Here's what I found after using it for two weeks

Design: Dreame H12 dual comes in a rectangular box with 18 separate elements which have to be set up before getting the cleaning started. An exhaustive list of all the separate items is given below, but in case it is your first time using a vacuum cleaner (as it was mine), let me simplify the process for you.

Dreame H12 Dual complete kit

The main action here is powered by a cylindrical machine that is attached to a handle at the top (for carrying it around) and a roller brush at the bottom for cleaning. At the front is a 700mL used water tank and on the backside is a 900ml fresh water tank.

After assembling, the main machine is put on the charging dock, where it needs to be filled up to 100 percent for the first use. The whole cleaning system sports a minimalist design with tones of black and grey, meaning it won't stand out in your home.

The vacuum cleaner comes with wet and dry cleaning functionality, meaning you can detach the machine at the top and attach it with its separate set of accessories (included in the box) for picking up the dry waste. (more on this later)

Functionality: The H12 Dual sports 6 x 4,000 mAh batteries and is claimed to deliver a run time of around 35 minutes with wet cleaning and around 60 minutes with dry cleaning mode. While I could not independently verify these claims the numbers look largely accurate given that the vaccum cleaner easily cleaned my 2BHK place with around 60 percent battery still left in the tank.

Credit where it's due; the H12 Dual is relatively easy to use, even for the not-so-technically advanced folks. To get started, one needs to fill the fresh water tank and add a cup of included Dreame detergent. From there on, the process is pretty simple, you just need to take the appliance out of its charging base, press the power button and tilt it a little backwards to get the cleaning started.

The H12 Dual comes with automatic traction, meaning the appliance starts moving on its own, and you just need to guide it towards the direction of the dirty floor. The appliance, by default, runs on ‘Auto’ mode, where it adjusts the speed of the roller, according to the mess on the floor, and there is also a ‘Suction’ mode for picking up liquids on the floor.

After the cleaning is done, you can just put the appliance back on the charging dock and press the top button on the rod to start the self-cleaning process.

In order to start Dry cleaning, one just needs to remove the cylindrical machine from the main appliance and attach it with the dust cup and its accessories to get started. There is a crevice nozzle for getting of small dust particles and a motorized brush which can be attached with the included handle to clean the floors. Dreame gives an option to run the appliance in normal mode and a Turbo mode (for more aggressive suction).

How is the cleaning experience? The H12 Dual definitely does a much better job at wet cleaning than a human could and the water droplets do not take a lot of time to dry as well. Meanwhile, the edge to edge technology used by Dreame for the roller means that the appliance is able to get rid of the dirt even in those small spaces between the floor and the wall.

However, there are a few obvious issues here as well. First, there is no dedicated power mode of sorts which could have been handy since the vacuum cleaner does not get rid of the more stubborn stains in Auto mode.

Second, while the self-cleaning experience on the H12 Dual is pretty smooth it makes a lot of sound during the around 30 minutes of cleaning time which is a bit annoying to be honest.

Third, the replacement costs for different parts are very high. For instance, the wet cleaning roller is currently priced at ₹1,999 on Amazon, while the replacement filter is priced at ₹1,299. The good thing here is that Dreame does provide an extra roller and HEPA filter with the vacuum cleaner.