Dreame L10S Ultra robot vacuum cleaner review: Should you spend ₹45,000 on this?

Adopting a puppy and moving into a new house is usually considered a positive life-changing experience. But as a hypochondriac, I was concerned about waste, dirt, dog feces, and the worst of it all – dog hair – something you can’t avoid with a furry friend. For the first few days, I was able to manage with manual cleaning, but I realised that it wasn’t feasible in the long term with a young pet and a full-time job. At that time, I got the chance to review the Dreame L10S Ultra robot vacuum cleaner. Mind you, this is the first robot vacuum cleaner I’ve ever used, and I have been a sceptic of such cleaning technology owing to my mother’s words – “Nothing gets stains off like some elbow grease.” But as they say, one shouldn’t dismiss something without trying it. So I gave it a shot, and here’s what I found.

Mapping and cleaning: Hands-off, almost On day one, the Dreame L10s Ultra mapped the entire room - corners, edges and all - without any input from me. All I had to do was log into the app. It got straight to work, vacuuming and mopping immediately. This kind of automation had a profound effect on me because I had been turned from a sceptic to a believer in less than 10 minutes.

Reviewing the Dreame L10S Ultra robot vacuum cleaner.

Turbo Mode: Daily cleaning made perfect In turbo mode (both mopping and vacuuming), the L10s Ultra covers most daily cleaning needs. It picks up pet hair and dander effectively and manages most corners well - unless there’s a stubborn stain. For those, pouring a bit of water in front of the robot helps it clean better. Still, some corners may require a bit of manual attention, especially if they’re particularly dirty or sticky.

Battery life and power Since the robot is plugged in and docks itself for charging and maintenance, it’s hard to judge battery life in a traditional sense. However, after 30 minutes of intense cleaning, the battery dropped from 100% to about 75%. That’s reassuring for larger homes or more demanding cleaning sessions.

Maintenance: Water and waste The dirty water tank needs to be emptied and refilled every 2–3 days if you run the robot in the highest cleaning mode daily. It’s a minor chore, but considering everything the L10s Ultra does, it feels like a fair trade-off. It’s a reminder that even the most advanced gadgets still require a human touch now and then.

Obstruction avoidance: Puppy-proof One of the standout features is its obstruction avoidance. The L10s Ultra never rams into my puppy and always steers clear of toys scattered on the floor. Even when it gets close to bumping into my pet, it changes direction at the last moment. This is a huge relief for pet owners and anyone worried about collisions. I like this odd peace that comes from knowing your home is being looked after, even when you’re not there - albeit by a cleaning robot.

App and smart features: Control and convenience The app is fantastic. You can start or stop cleaning remotely, adjust the map, set no-go zones, and choose cleaning intensity or mode (mopping, vacuuming, or both). You can even access the robot’s camera to check on your pet and use the microphone to give voice commands - no need to be in the same room. As someone interested in smart home security and automation, these features are a real bonus.

Price and value The Dreame L10s Ultra is available for ₹45,000 on Amazon. For anyone with a busy schedule, a rowdy pet, or a budget that doesn’t factor in house help, this is the best investment you can make into your home cleaning. It’s convenient, effective, and impressive. The robot empties and cleans everything from the mop pad to the mops on its own, but I do suggest cleaning the mop pad manually once every few days to avoid any lingering smell, especially if you keep it in your room. The vacuum cleaner bag also needs to be removed manually, and as mentioned before, the water tank needs regular attention. These are the only manual bits when operating this smart device.

Recapping my observations Feature Performance & Notes Room Mapping Automatic, quick, and accurate; no manual input needed Turbo Mode Handles most daily cleaning; some corners need manual attention Battery Life Drops to 75% after 30 mins of intense cleaning Maintenance Dirty water tank needs emptying every 2–3 days Obstruction Avoidance Excellent; avoids pets and toys App & Smart Features Remote control, camera, microphone, customisable cleaning Manual Tasks Mop pad, vacuum bag, and water tank need occasional attention Should you buy it? The Dreame L10s Ultra represents a significant advancement in home cleaning technology, offering a high level of automation and convenience for modern households. While it is not entirely maintenance-free and still requires occasional manual intervention, its ability to map, vacuum, mop, and maintain itself with minimal oversight makes it a valuable asset for busy individuals. Pet owners, and those seeking to streamline their daily chores. At ₹45,000, it is an investment that delivers both performance and peace of mind.