Dyson TP09 review: Is this air purifier cool enough to transform your indoor air quality
The Dyson TP09 is a flagship grade premium air purifier. We tested it to see how it performs during peak Delhi pollution and how safe are we indoors. Read on for our complete observation.
Pollution is a major concern during this time of the year. Reliance on air purifiers is increasing to ensure safety of your health, and we thought this will be a good time to put the infamous Dyson TP09 air purifier to the test. It is an advanced air purifier designed not just to filter the air, but to actively detect and eliminate harmful formaldehyde—something few competitors claim to do effectively. With its iconic bladeless design and Air Multiplier technology, it doubles as a purifier and cooling fan, seamlessly fitting into your home. But does it live up to its promises? In this review, we test the TP09 across real-life scenarios to bring you an in-depth evaluation of its capabilities.