Pollution is a major concern during this time of the year. Reliance on air purifiers is increasing to ensure safety of your health, and we thought this will be a good time to put the infamous Dyson TP09 air purifier to the test. It is an advanced air purifier designed not just to filter the air, but to actively detect and eliminate harmful formaldehyde—something few competitors claim to do effectively. With its iconic bladeless design and Air Multiplier technology, it doubles as a purifier and cooling fan, seamlessly fitting into your home. But does it live up to its promises? In this review, we test the TP09 across real-life scenarios to bring you an in-depth evaluation of its capabilities.

What are the key features of the Dyson TP09 air purifier?

Feature Description Formaldehyde Sensing & Removal The Dyson TP09 uses a solid-state sensor to detect and break down formaldehyde into safer molecules, ensuring consistent air quality. HEPA Filter Efficiency Equipped with an H13 HEPA filter capable of capturing 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen, and allergens. Air Multiplier Technology Projects purified air across the room evenly, doubling as a bladeless cooling fan for hot days. Smart App Integration Connects to the Dyson Link app, offering real-time air quality monitoring, remote control, and maintenance notifications.

What did I think of the design and build quality of the Dyson TP09 air purifier?

Unboxing the Dyson TP09 feels like unpacking a piece of modern art. The first impression is its elegant, cylindrical design—a statement piece that effortlessly blends into any setting. The bladeless fan caught my eye immediately, its futuristic look offering a promise of innovation. As I lifted the unit, its lightweight construction was evident, yet it felt sturdy enough to assure durability.

Setting it up in my living room, I noticed how the 360° air intake quietly worked its magic, an immediate boon in a space often shared with pets. The magnetic remote, neatly snapping to the top, was a small but delightful touch—no more hunting for misplaced remotes. It is important to mention that the controls on the remote are easy to understand and very intuitive. I received no calls from my parents while they used it, meaning they had no problem navigating the rather complex looking air purifier.

How did the Dyson TP09 perform in Delhi pollution?

The unboxing and initial impressions of the air purifier convinced me to have high hopes. I knew it was me and my Dyson against the Delhi pollution, so how did it perform? Here is what I felt after an extensive 10-day usage of the air purifier:

Air purification

Using the Dyson TP09 in a city notorious for air pollution, I noticed a significant reduction in indoor PM2.5 and PM10 levels within an hour. My father's allergies that usually flare up during peak smog seasons were less pronounced, thanks to the advanced HEPA H13 filter. During an evening of indoor barbecue, the purifier quickly neutralized the odours and trapped harmful VOCs, including formaldehyde—a particularly useful feature for those with sensitive respiratory systems.

Cooling efficiency

This was the perfect season to test out the cooling efficiency of the Dyson TP09 air purifier. The bladeless fan was a lifesaver. It delivered a steady, smooth airflow without the discomfort of harsh wind typically experienced with conventional fans. Sitting directly in its path during a work session, I could enjoy quiet, consistent cooling without distraction. It also reduced the need for switching on the fan in my room. I could set the fan on 5 or 6 speed and be sure of breathing cleaner air while enjoying a sound and comfortable sleep.

Smart features

The Dyson app proved to be very utilitarian, allowing real-time monitoring of indoor air quality. On a particularly humid day, it notified me of rising pollutant levels and adjusted the purifier settings accordingly. Voice control integration via Alexa added convenience, as I adjusted airflow without leaving my couch. It blended seamlessly with the other smart devices I have in my home.

In daily life, the Dyson TP09 excels as a multi-functional device, addressing air quality challenges while keeping the home environment comfortable and smartly connected.

Usability

Setting up the Dyson TP09 was refreshingly simple. The parts, including the HEPA+Carbon filter, clicked seamlessly into place without requiring tools. The device's intuitive design guided the assembly process effortlessly. For regular maintenance, the Dyson app provides timely reminders to replace filters, and swapping them out is straightforward, thanks to the quick-release mechanism.

During a week-long trip to a coastal area, I noticed its seasonal versatility. It handled the damp air by efficiently neutralizing mould spores and allergens. Despite its size, moving the TP09 between rooms was hassle-free. However, it is important to know that carrying the air purifier is only feasible for road trips. The 7.8Kg weight makes it a challenge to travel with, and the size will not allow you to carry it in a plane, train or a bus.

Sound levels

The Dyson TP09 operates impressively quietly, especially considering its powerful air purification and cooling capabilities. At the lowest fan speed, the device is nearly inaudible, making it ideal for bedrooms or offices where noise sensitivity is a concern. Even at medium settings, the hum is subtle, blending into background noise.

When pushed to maximum speed, the TP09 does generate a noticeable airflow sound, but it remains less intrusive than many traditional air purifiers or fans in its category. Compared to similar products, such as those from Honeywell or Levoit, the Dyson TP09 maintains a quieter operation across most settings, reinforcing its premium build and design. This balance of efficiency and low noise makes it a great choice for all-day use, whether you're working, relaxing, or sleeping.

Pros and cons of the Dyson TP09 air purifier:

Pros Cons Exceptional air purification High noise at max settings Year-round usability Expensive Real-time air quality insights Cooling secondary to purification

Who should buy the Dyson TP09 air purifier?

The air purifier comes with multiple use cases, making it a versatile option for a wide range of shoppers.



Allergy sufferers : Equipped with a HEPA H13 filter, the TP09 captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen, and other allergens. If you struggle with seasonal allergies or sensitivity to airborne irritants, this purifier can significantly improve indoor air quality.

: Equipped with a HEPA H13 filter, the TP09 captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen, and other allergens. If you struggle with seasonal allergies or sensitivity to airborne irritants, this purifier can significantly improve indoor air quality. Families with pets or children : Pet dander and odours are common concerns for pet owners, and households with kids may prioritize clean, safe air. The TP09’s advanced filtration system effectively reduces these pollutants while operating quietly, making it family-friendly.

: Pet dander and odours are common concerns for pet owners, and households with kids may prioritize clean, safe air. The TP09’s advanced filtration system effectively reduces these pollutants while operating quietly, making it family-friendly. Tech enthusiasts: If you value smart home integration, like me, the Dyson TP09 will fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. The Dyson Link app offers real-time air quality monitoring, remote operation, and voice control compatibility, ideal for those who appreciate connected living.

Verdict:

For those prioritizing air quality, the Dyson TP09 is exceptional, offering advanced purification with formaldehyde sensing, HEPA filters, and Air Multiplier technology. It's ideal for allergy sufferers and families. However, if your main concern is cooling, other options might offer better value. While the TP09 provides some cooling, its strength lies in air purification, making it perfect for improving indoor air quality but less so for cost-effective, cooling-focused solutions.

