EMotorad Doodle Pro Review: GTA vibes on Indian roads

Let me be honest, getting around in a city like Delhi can feel like playing a game of Tetris. You’re dodging potholes, cars, and people who think walking on the road is okay. Enter the EMotorad Doodle Pro, a folding e-bike that promised to make my life easier. And for the most part, it does. But like any good story, there are a few bumps in the road.

Only this time, I’m not just playing the game. I’m living it. With the Doodle Pro under my seat, I’ve been riding through traffic like I’m in my own little Indian GTA. And if you’re curious what that actually feels like? Stick around, I’ll show you the ride.

First impressions and design The Doodle Pro has that “I’m cool but not trying too hard” vibe. Sleek, modern, and built with a focus on urban mobility. It’s got a foldable frame, Shimano gears, and a smart display that feels like having a co-pilot on two wheels.

One thing I love? The Cluster C6+ Display. It shows everything from speed to battery level, lets you switch between five riding modes, and even has hazard lights. It’s your command centre and makes you feel like a tech-savvy commuter. And yes, it turns heads. People stop me to ask where I bought it. It’s a conversation starter, and not just because I ride past them at a top speed of 25 km/h.

Performance: City roads vs. off-road I took the Doodle Pro out for a two-day trip to Rishikesh, which gave me a chance to test it beyond the usual commute.

On city roads, it’s smooth, stable, and responsive. The Shimano 7-speed Tourney TZ500 gears give you control while you're climbing hills or cruising on flat terrain.

Off-road? It handles light trails and gravel paths okay, but it’s not a mountain bike. Thick sand and rocky terrain? It struggles a bit. I noticed some slippage and difficulty turning in tighter corners.

Incline performance is decent, but you can definitely feel the motor working harder when going uphill. Still, the pedal assist system helps. Five levels to choose from, so you can tailor your ride depending on how much help you want.

Battery life and charging Battery performance was solid. I used it mostly in the city, and it easily lasted an entire day of commuting. I only ran out of charge once, because I didn’t realize I was at 5–7% battery. I could still ride for 15–20 minutes in low-power mode, before it completely died on me. That is enough to get back home to charge it, unless you are hellbent on doing a range test on a linear track.

Charging is straightforward. The manual says to use the EMotorad-provided charger and avoid letting the battery sit at full or empty for too long. I found that keeping it between 60–80% during storage helped maintain its longevity. With a single charge, I’d say you can expect around 40–60 km, depending on how aggressive you ride and what level of pedal assist you use.

Assembly and limitations Now, here’s where things get a little tricky. The Doodle Pro comes mostly assembled, but the final setup isn't as simple as you'd hope. There’s no professional assembly service available yet, so you have to rely on the video guide, which can be confusing if you’re not tech-savvy or hands on with tools. I had to pause and rewatch parts multiple times to get the bolts right while also including my parents as assistance.

Also, this bike is heavier than most conventional bikes. If you live in a building without a lift, taking it up and down stairs can be a workout in itself. Not impossible, but not exactly convenient either.

And here’s a recent issue: after a couple of days of rain, I started noticing some rust forming on the nails and bolts. I don’t know if it’s a design flaw or just poor weather resistance, but it’s concerning for a product that’s supposed to last and has a bigger than usual price tag. Nothing major yet, but something to keep an eye on if you live in a wet climate.

Oh, and my unit didn’t come with a carriage holder, which kind of defeats the purpose of the pillion seat if you can’t carry anything on it. It’s a small oversight, but one that made the extra seating feature useless for me.

Night rides and safety features The front LED is bright enough for visibility, but the road ahead? Not always crystal clear. I wouldn’t recommend riding pitch-black roads unless you’ve got a separate headlamp.

Still, the front and rear indicators, hazard lights, and brake-activated rear light are solid safety features. Especially in busy cities, they give you peace of mind.

Use cases beyond me To test just how user-friendly this thing really was, I let my younger cousin and my dad take it for a spin. The kid? He was all in. Tested pedal assist, throttle mode, and even went full “no peddling” like he was in a video game. He didn’t care about specs; he just said “maza aaya”(had fun), and honestly, that’s the highest praise any gadget can get.

My dad, on the other hand, was more cautious. He stuck to regular peddling with no motor assist, but even then, he had smooth gear shifts, confident braking, and found the bike easy to manoeuvre. It worked well for both ends of the age spectrum, just in very different ways.

Final thoughts So, who is the EMotorad Doodle Pro for?

If you’re someone who wants a smart, stylish, and portable way to get around the city, this bike is for you. It makes chores like going to class or running errands a little fun. It’s efficient, convenient, and eco-friendly.

It’s not perfect for everyone. Off-roaders, take note. But for urban commuters looking for a better way to skip traffic and stay active, this is a solid choice.

That said, keep in mind the assembly challenges, extra weight, rust issues, and missing accessories. These aren’t dealbreakers, but they’re worth considering before you hit“Buy Now.”

