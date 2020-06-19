EA Sports' highly-awaited FIFA 21 football game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC from 9 October. Those who pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition will be allowed to download and play the game from 6 October.

The standard edition of FIFA 21 will cost ₹3,999 for PC, Xbox One and PS4. The Champions and Ultimate editions, which come with pre-loaded gold packs and player bundles, will cost ₹5,499 and ₹6,499, respectively, for all three platforms.

With PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X likely to release sometime this year, EA Sports is giving buyers the option to upgrade the copy of FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X at no additional cost. All in-game progress and acquisitions involving players, coins and points will be migrated from current to newer consoles too.

EA Sports said PC gamers will be able to pre-order and play FIFA 21 from Steam gaming store, besides itsOrigin store. Until now, EA games were available only through Origin on PC.

FIFA 21 will also launch on Google's cloud streaming platform, Stadia, and Nintendo's handheld console, Switch. However, the date of availability has not been announced yet.

The covid-19 pandemic had disrupted all football seasons of 2019-20, including Champions League, in mid-March. After two months of lockdowns, major leagues have restarted with a revised schedule to ensure they can finish before the start of the next transfer window and the 2020-21 season in August.

EA Sports is working with all leagues to ensure they have the latest players in their rosters by the time the game launches.

"We remain in constant communication with our club and league partners around the world to understand the impact of covid-19 on the footballing landscape. We will continue to liaise with them in the coming months as they work through their plans for the upcoming season," EA Sports stated on their website.

More details on in-game features will be released in August. However, a screenshot on EA Sports' website shows that Volta mode will feature again in the new game in addition to the Career and Ultimate Team modes.

