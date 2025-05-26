Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo review: An instant camera that delivers wide prints with creative flair

The Instax Wide Evo is not your everyday instant camera. Priced at ₹37,499 on Amazon, it brings back the fun of wide-format prints and mixes it up with a few modern tricks. I took it out for a spin to see if it was worth the hype and the price tag. If you’re curious about what makes this camera different from the usual Instax, here’s everything you need to know before you buy.

Instax Wide Evo specifications

Specification Details Image Sensor 1/3-inch CMOS with primary color filter Effective Resolution 4608 × 3456 pixels (Wide Angle ON & microSD inserted) Lens 16 mm (35mm equivalent), f/2.4 Storage Internal memory (~45 images) & microSD/microSDHC card Display 3.5-inch TFT color LCD, approx. 460,000 dots Shutter Speed 1/4 second to 1/8000 second (automatic) ISO Sensitivity ISO 100–1600 (automatic switching) Built-in Flash Auto, Forced, Suppressed; range: ~30 cm to 1.5 m Battery/Charging Built-in lithium-ion; ~100 prints per charge; USB Type-C charging Film Type FUJIFILM instax WIDE instant film

Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo design: Chunky and unmistakably Instax Right away, I noticed that, unlike other Instax cameras, this one is noticeably bulkier to carry around. Its shape is almost perfectly square, and it lacks any sort of grip, so holding it feels a bit like carrying a thick hardcover book in your hand.

Apart from that, the design and build of this camera are as perfect as they could be. The construction is all plastic, but you cannot tell that at a glance. Its outercolour and finish resemble a DSLR camera from Fujifilm. There is a large display at the back, and the controls are scattered all around the camera.

There are two dials on either side, five buttons below the display, a Film Style button on top, a Wide Angle switch near the lens, and a print crank on the right side. The lens also has a dial to create lens effect variations. The charging port and microSD card slot are hidden under a flap.

The shutter button is on the front near the lens, which is a two-stage shutter button. Another important switch placed near the lens is the wide angle switch; it lets you toggle between the wide and narrow angle.

If you don't want to carry it in your hands, there is a strap available in the box to hang it around the neck. I expected a carry pouch or something provided inside the box. It’s not like Fujifilm didn’t think of a nice leather carry case for this camera—you just have to pay extra for it.

Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo user experience Moving on to the user experience of the Instax Wide Evo, it is very simple to use. However, since there are dials and switches all over the camera body, it can be a bit confusing for a new user. A display at the back of an Instax camera is a privilege, but the quality of the display is not good enough. The brightness and resolution of this display are low; when outside, it is difficult to examine the picture that you have captured.

The user experience is another miss; the only good part is that it comes with a joystick, which makes navigation a bit easier. While going through every part of the interface, I found on the fourth day that it comes with a macro mode. It is good, but that is not the point—the point is that the user interface needs to be a bit more streamlined, in my opinion.

Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo: Picture quality Instax cameras are not meant to give you crisp and sharp pictures, and that’s the beauty of it. You capture the pictures, print them, and turn them into memories. The picture quality is great, and I loved that there are hundreds of lens effects to choose from. Even on top of all that, there are film styles which give you five options, including Cinematic, Date Stamp, Film Strip and more.

Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo review

There are more settings, like exposure, to perfect the light and everything in the image. Once you have all the settings dialled in, just hit the shutter button to capture the photo. Taking selfies is also easy, using the selfie mirror to line up the shot perfectly. I also loved this small touch: there is a button to quickly reset picture styles, so you don’t have to furiously rotate the dials to go back to taking normal shots.

With just the flick of a switch, there is more room to squeeze in more friends in a groupfie. And to my surprise, the picture quality is exactly similar to the non-wide pictures. I captured multiple pictures in wide mode, and you can see that the lens has a very wide POV to include a lot of information in the shot.

Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo print quality The print quality is amazing, as it prints on wide films which are bigger than the regular ones. The films come in many styles, including the standard ones with white borders, metallic ones with a metallic border, and more. This Instax Wide Evo does not automatically print the picture once shot, which gives you the freedom to print only the photos you want.

This helps prevent wastage of the rather expensive films. It saves the pictures in the internal storage of the camera, which is surprisingly limited. It keeps about 30 to 35 pictures, but you can always increase the storage by adding a microSD card. The print crank is also a really smart and charming touch reminiscent of old-style cameras.

It also helps prevent accidental prints—you need to rotate the crank multiple times to fill a bar on the screen. Once you have rotated the crank enough, the print command is accepted. The print comes out of the top, and the rest is pretty basic; you keep the film in a well-lit area for a couple of seconds and watch the photo appear on it.

Another feature I loved is that you are not bound to only print the photos captured using the Instax camera. Just connect your smartphone to the camera using the app and print any picture from your phone’s gallery. I printed a few and loved the print quality.

Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo pros and cons Pros Wide film format delivers larger, more memorable prints

Large format plate cameras inspired design with a premium finish

Plenty of creative lens effects and film styles to choose from

The manual print crank prevents accidental prints and adds a retro touch

Easy smartphone connectivity for printing images from your gallery

The wide-angle mode makes group shots and selfies easy Cons Bulky, square design and lacks a proper grip

Display quality is poor, especially in bright outdoor conditions

Internal storage is limited without a microSD card

No carry pouch is included in the box Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo verdict The Instax Wide Evo is an amazing instant camera thanks to its wide-format prints. Another important feature is that it helps prevent wasting expensive film on bad shots. But if you’re planning to buy it at ₹37,499, I suggest you know what you’re getting into. Don’t expect DSLR-like pictures, this is your classic Fujifilm Instax camera, now with wide film style and all its nostalgic charm.

