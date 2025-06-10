Godrej Advantis smart lock for main door review: Keyless entry, nine ways, all from your phone

Stepping into your home without fumbling for keys feels quietly revolutionary, at least to me. The Godrej Smart Lock Advantis IoT9, India’s first made-for-main-door digital lock, promises just that - a future where your front door recognises you, not your keyring. It’s a bold idea, and for the most part, Godrej delivers. Keep reading to find out if this product is worth buying.

Installation and unlocking Installation was straightforward. Technicians arrived, fitted the lock, and explained the basics. The real test came with linking the Bluetooth remote. Two technician visits and a fair bit of patience later, everything clicked - now, unlocking happens smoothly with a tap or swipe.

Nine ways to enter, one door to secure This lock offers nine ways to open: NFC, smartwatch, BLE remote, Wi-Fi, fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, mechanical key, and one-time passcode. Dual authentication adds extra security, while scheduled access lets you grant entry for limited times, which I’ve used numerous times to grant entry to guests or help. I find this feature especially useful because I live on the second floor and don’t have to keep going downstairs to let someone in. The mechanical key, using EXS tech, is reassuringly strong, and the three-year warranty might come in handy if the lock fails in the near-future.

Not all sunshine and fingerprints The fingerprint scanner works about six times out of ten, which can be slightly frustrating if you’re tired from a long day and just want to enter your home. For elders or anyone less comfortable with tech, this can be a hassle. Battery life is another consideration - our first set of batteries ran out in less than a month. You’ll also need reliable Wi-Fi and a constant power supply for the lock hub. But once these considerations are accounted for and out of the way, you get a really smart lock that makes entry and exit less of a hassle. Especially if you’re coming back late often and are tired of waking the whole family up to unlock the door. This lock saved me a lot of midnight scolds, and perhaps it could do the same for you.

The Advantis app Managing the lock is mostly a breeze thanks to the Advantis app. You can lock and unlock your door, add primary users, set up new PINs, and manage access for guests - all from your phone. The app is intuitive and easy to use for the most part, making it straightforward for anyone comfortable with smartphones. For most people, using the app shouldn’t be a hurdle, and it opens up plenty of ways to customise who can enter and when.

Living with a smart lock There’s a learning curve, especially for households new to smart tech. Initial Bluetooth pairing hiccups were frustrating, but once resolved, the lock has been reliable. The convenience of keyless entry, remote access, and monitoring who comes and goes is hard to overstate. A lock that simply becomes part of your daily routine, making every journey smoother and much easier than before.