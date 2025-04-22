GOVO Goloud 970 party speaker review: Big on sound, big on features, but big on size too

Party speakers are meant to bring energy to any space, and GOVO’s Goloud 970 clearly wants in on the action. Retailing at over ₹24,000 but often available for under ₹9,000, it comes packed with bold promises—booming sound, flashy lights, and multiple ways to connect. It looks ready for everything from backyard get-togethers to impromptu karaoke nights. After spending time with it, I can say it tries to do a lot. But does it actually deliver where it matters? Let’s get into it.

Check out the product below:

Specification Details Dimensions 305 x 30.5 x 70.5 cm Weight 9.2 kg Power Output 300W Battery Life Up to 6 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, TF card slot Special Features LED light show, dual mic inputs, guitar input, 5600mAh battery Material Plastic Included Accessories Wireless mic, remote, AUX cable, power adapter, user manual, warranty card Colour Black Price ₹ 8,999

First impressions The moment I unboxed the GOVO Goloud 970, its sheer size stood out. This isn’t your usual portable speaker, it’s noticeably big. The black plastic build feels, and the lit-up control panel adds a bit of flair. LED lights on the front push the party vibe even further. That said, at 9.2 kg, it’s more about shifting it room to room than truly taking it anywhere with ease - but thankfully, it has wheels!

Design and ergonomics The GOVO Goloud 970 leans into a bold, industrial look that’s clearly built to grab attention. While the plastic body helps keep weight manageable, the finish doesn’t scream premium, but it’s functional. The textured surface and side handles help with grip, though the overall bulk makes it a stretch to call portable. The wheels work fine indoors, but aren't great on uneven surfaces, and the front panel can dent fairly easily with rough handling. I don't think this speaker is ideal for being wheeled across the beach or even a road, and its wheels look like they'll wear out quickly.

Up top, the control buttons have a band-aid design, slightly flimsy, but they get the job done. The illuminated panel makes it easy to tweak playback, volume, and lights. Those LEDs upfront sync with your music, offering some flair, though their appeal will vary depending on your taste for flashy extras. The charging port is not up to the mark and may not last long and is the age-old coaxial type, which really is a giant disappointment in 2025.

Sound and performance Let’s talk sound - and the GOVO Goloud 970 definitely knows how to be loud. With 300W of output, it’s not shy about showing off. The bass hits hard and can be fine-tuned with onboard controls, which is great if you’re picky. The bass is undeniably powerful, perfect for bass-heavy genres like EDM, hip-hop, and pop.

But here’s the catch: while the sound is big, it’s not always clean. Crank it up and you’ll notice the clarity suffers - mids and highs lose detail, and things can start to blur. Outdoors, it holds its own, filling up a medium-sized space without too much trouble. But there’s some distortion at max volume, which isn’t surprising given its size and price.

Bluetooth playback also has a bad habit of randomly pausing, which gets annoying fast. . Thankfully, the AUX, USB, and TF card slots give you flexibility when it comes to connectivity. If you’re not feeling Bluetooth, those options will come in handy. You also get options to adjust mic echo and other effects, which adds some customisability.

Karaoke mode? Honestly, skip it. It creates a weird ringing that kills the fun almost immediately. The mic that comes in the box feels plasticky and a little cheap, not something you'd expect to last very long. Talking about the remote, it works as expected.

And while we’re being real, the battery’s not a marathon runner either. GOVO claims up to six hours, but at higher volumes with lights on, expect significantly less. You’ll want to keep that charger nearby. It’s worth mentioning that battery life can be impacted by factors like volume levels and the type of music being played.

More party speakers for you:

Value for money? The GOVO Goloud 970 is retailing at around ₹24,999, but you can often find it for under ₹9,000 during sales. For the price, it offers decent sound, a few fun features like LED lights and microphone inputs, and solid build quality. However, given its quirks — battery drain, distorted sound at high volume, and unreliable karaoke mode — it might not be the best value if you’re looking for premium performance. But if you’re on a budget and want a solid speaker for casual use, it delivers a lot for the price.

Should you buy it? So, is the GOVO Goloud 970 worth it? If you're looking for a budget-friendly party speaker that delivers big sound and fun LED lighting, then it’s a solid option. Just don’t expect crystal-clear audio or flawless karaoke performance. It’s not the most portable speaker out there, but for indoor parties and smaller gatherings, it gets the job done. If you can deal with a few quirks and are okay with the trade-offs, you’ll likely enjoy what it offers. However, if you’re after premium sound quality or flawless karaoke, you might want to explore other options.

Similar articles for you