GOVO GoSurround 975 soundbar review: Is the brand's first India-made device worth buying?
The GOVO GoSurround 975 is the newest entrant in the soundbar market, offering a competitive price in this category. In this review, we look at the features and performance of the soundbar while determining who should buy this and who should skip it.
Launching a soundbar in 2024 is a risky undertaking simply owing to the ocean of options that are ready to purchase across various budgets. When GOVO launched its latest soundbar, the GOVO GoSurround 975, the lede was its ‘Made-in-India’ tag along with Dolby Atmos support. However, is this enough to woo buyers in India's saturated market