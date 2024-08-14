Hisense E6N 55-inch 4K smart TV review: Is this affordable TV value for money?

Hisense E6N 55-inch 4K Smart TV review: Unpacking the value and performance of this affordable option
The Hisense E6N 55-inch 4K smart TV brings an intuitive amalgamation of features and affordability. Read our full review to know if this TV is worth your time and money.
The Indian TV market is buzzing with choices, from budget-friendly options to high-end models packed with the latest technology. Big players like Samsung, LG, and Sony have long dominated the scene, often setting the standard for what we expect in terms of quality and performance. But are these big names really worth the premium price tag? And does buying a cheaper TV mean you have to compromise on features or picture quality?