Hisense E6N 55-inch 4K smart TV review: Is this affordable TV value for money?

The Indian TV market is buzzing with choices, from budget-friendly options to high-end models packed with the latest technology. Big players like Samsung, LG, and Sony have long dominated the scene, often setting the standard for what we expect in terms of quality and performance. But are these big names really worth the premium price tag? And does buying a cheaper TV mean you have to compromise on features or picture quality?

Enter the Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV, priced at an enticing ₹40,000. Positioned as a more affordable alternative, this TV promises a premium viewing experience without burning a hole in your pocket. But can it truly deliver on this promise?

In this review, we'll talk about whether the Hisense E6N stands up to the big brands and if it offers real value for money. Over the past three weeks, we've put this TV through its paces, testing everything from picture quality and sound to smart features and overall usability. So, if you're wondering whether this Hisense model is the right fit for your home, keep reading to find out all you need to know.

What is in the box of the Hisense E6N(55-inch) smart TV?

The Hisense E6N 4K smart TV comes with a graphic box with the mention of the model number. You can see some highlights of this TV on the box, along with the Made In India badging. Apart from the TV, you get a 2-piece table-top stand, user manual, a set of AAA batteries, a couple of VESA mount screws, a remote, and power cord in the box.

Specifications of the Hisense E6N smart TV:

Feature Details Display 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Size 139 cm (55 inches) Resolution 4K with 4K AI Upscaler Refresh Rate 60 Hertz Audio Dolby Atmos Smart TV Features Google TV with built-in Google Assistant Colour Technology Precision Colour for accurate colour reproduction Connectivity HDMI Ports: 3 Operating System Google TV Additional Features Built-in Chromecast, Voice Control, App Store Access, AI Upscaling Design Slim and sleek design with minimal bezels Price ₹ 40,000 Warranty 1 year on the product

Build quality of the Hisense E6N smart TV

Build quality is an important aspect, especially for a 55-inch TV. The Hisense E6N smart TV comes with a decent build quality. The TV has a bezel-less design on 3 sides, while the bottom chin is also barely visible to the viewer. The power switch is in the centre of the bottom bezel, supported by a stylish stand, complementing the overall build and design. The sleek stands accentuate the overall look of the TV, making show-piece worthy in your living room even when it's off.

The side profile of the TV is also slim, with a simple design on the back. All the necessary ports are present on the back of the TV, with down firing speakers. The overall look of the TV is elegant and smart. The build quality of the bundled remote is also good, and it comes with an attractive design. The remote comes with IR and Bluetooth functionality, consisting of a Google Assistant button along with the hot keys for the 5 most popular OTT platforms in the country.

How is the connectivity on the Hisense E6N smart TV?

This Hisense smart TV is full of connectivity options. It comes with 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, 1 Ethernet/ RF In port, and 1 AV in port/SPDIF port headphone jack. The HDMI port comes with 2.1 support along with ARC support. On top of all this, the TV comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi. Connecting Bluetooth speakers and other devices is a breeze, and I could connect multiple devices all at once.

Performance of the Hisense E6N smart TV

This TV comes with an 8-bit VA panel with an excellent black uniformity and mediocre grey uniformity with mild backlight bleeding from the sides. However, this is not visible while consuming content. The dirty screen effect is very minimal in single colour stretch, with vibrant looking blue skies and sports fields. The TV performed well even during the motion blur test, holding on to the maximum amount of details.

The TV comes with a peak brightness of 300 nits, which might look less on paper, but it did not affect my day-to-day viewing experience. The display comes with HDR capabilities and performed well in holding on to the details while playing HDR content. The strong picture optimisation allows the display to maintain its native brightness while playing HDR and Dolby Vision content. I did not feel any lack of detail, even in the dark scenes of certain movies and TV shows.

This is not a QLED display, but it holds its ground strongly when compared to the output of a QLED display. The vibrancy and depth of field make the images make attractive and real. I had no complaints with the colour accuracy of the TV, as it was able to produce multiple shades of the same colour. It performed equally well in dark and light rooms. There is absolutely no digital noise on the TV, and the darkness on the corners is also minimal. The pictures look sharp and, you can point out the fine details on the screen. This Hisense TV does not come with HDR10+, but it did not struggle while playing HDR10+ content. The TV managed to retain the colours and the details on the display.

The VA panel does not compromise on the viewing angles on the TV. You can clearly watch the TV from any angle with full colour accuracy, unless you observe from a corner. The motion blur performs optimally most of the time, but there are times when a fast-moving object might look blurry on the screen.

We also connected a set-top box to the TV, and the HD channels looked good on the display. Any channel with good HD transmission will look immersive on the screen. The picture upscaling is above average, the TV could upscale up to 40% while playing content via USB.

Audio on Hisense E6N 4K smart TV

I found the audio output to be average in this TV. The sound is loud and clearly audible to the viewers, with a touch of bass. The audio output is good for a normal and regular user. However, adding a sound bar or an external audio device would be recommended for users who are more focused on the audio.

This TV does not come with Dolby Atmos, but you get Dolby DTS that provides a vertical channel to the audio. It is also important to note that the enhancements of Dolby Atmos cannot be experienced on a TV without the support of a sound bar. This TV comes with HDMI Arc, using which you can connect a Dolby Atmos compatible sound bar and enjoy the audio.

How smart is the Hisense E6N smart TV?

The Hisense E6N smart TV comes with Android 12.0 OS with Google TV UI. You get all the popular and necessary streaming apps, and it also allows you to sideload other applications based on your preference. I did not experience any lag while switching between multiple apps on this TV. Google TV UI brings all your favourite content in one place, making it easy to navigate what you want to watch. While casting the screen from my Google Pixel 6A, I experienced major lag.

Can you game on the Hisense E6N smart TV?

You can connect this Hisense TV to a gaming console via HDMI. This activates the VRR and ALLM for a better gaming experience. You also get a dedicated gaming dashboard where you have multiple gaming related options to optimise your experience. The variable refresh rate of 48-60Hz provided a smooth gaming experience while playing 4K HDR10 games.

The Hisense E6N 4K smart TV bundles numerous features that make it a unique product. I feel that provides a complete experience irrespective of the usage. You can game, enjoy sports, watch your favourite movies and TV shows and more. There are some compromises here and there, but they would escape the eye of an average user. You should consider this for your next purchase if you want a grand viewing experience in a budget.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between 4K Ultra HD and Full HD?

Ans : 4K Ultra HD has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is four times the resolution of Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels). This higher resolution provides sharper, more detailed images, especially noticeable on larger screens.

Question : Why is refresh rate important in a TV?

Ans : The refresh rate, measured in Hertz (Hz), determines how many times per second the image on the screen is refreshed. A higher refresh rate, like 60Hz or more, results in smoother motion, which is particularly beneficial for fast-paced content such as sports, action movies, and gaming.

Question : What are the benefits of having Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X in a TV?

Ans : Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X enhance the audio experience by creating immersive soundscapes. Dolby Atmos provides multidimensional sound, including overhead effects, while DTS Virtual X delivers a virtual surround sound experience without the need for additional speakers.

Question : How does AI upscaling improve the viewing experience?

Ans : AI upscaling uses artificial intelligence to enhance lower-resolution content to near 4K quality. It analyzes and improves the image in real-time, making older or lower-quality content look sharper and more detailed on a 4K TV.

Question : What makes Google TV different from other smart TV operating systems?

Ans : Google TV offers a personalized content discovery experience, integrating streaming services, live TV, and apps into a single interface. It features built-in Google Assistant for voice control, smart home integration, and access to a wide range of apps through the Google Play Store.

