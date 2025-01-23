The Honeywell Air Touch P2 promises fast, efficient air purification with a 4-stage filtration system, smart features like app and Alexa control, and minimal noise. Tested in Delhi’s harsh pollution, it aims to keep your indoor air clean and safe.

If you’ve ever lived in Delhi, you know the air can be downright suffocating, especially during peak pollution months. Smog, dust, and harmful particles fill the air, making it hard to breathe, even indoors. That’s where a good air purifier comes in. I recently had the chance to test the Honeywell Air Touch P2, and I put it through its paces in the thick of Delhi’s notorious pollution. Would this purifier live up to its claims and tackle the airborne hazards in my home? Let’s dive into how it performed in real-world conditions.

Specifications Colour White Dimensions 26D x 26.3W x 52.4H cm Weight 5.5 kg Coverage Area 853 sq. ft (79 sq. m) CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) 550 m³/h Filter Type Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA, Nano Silver ION, Activated Carbon Noise Level 23 dB (Low speed) Power 50W, Corded Electric (220-240V) Features Wi-Fi & Alexa enabled, PM2.5 display, UV LED, Sleep Mode, App Control Filter Life Up to 9000 hours or 1 year Warranty 2 years

First impressions Unboxing the Honeywell Air Touch P2, I was struck by its simple yet effective design. The device feels solid and lightweight, weighing just 5.5 kg, which makes it easy to move between rooms. At 26 x 26.3 x 52.4 cm, it’s compact enough to fit in smaller spaces without taking up too much room. Its white finish is neutral and unobtrusive, making it suitable for any modern home decor.

Setting up the air purifier was quick and easy. The real-time PM2.5 display gave immediate feedback on the air quality, and it didn’t take long for the unit to show its value, especially in an environment plagued by high levels of pollution. The ability to turn off the display was another thoughtful feature, especially when using it in a bedroom, where light from the display could be a distraction.

Check out the product below:

Design and ergonomics The Honeywell Air Touch P2 is designed for practicality. It doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel but instead focuses on what matters: performance, ease of use, and portability. Its compact design means you can place it virtually anywhere, and at just 5.5 kg, it’s light enough to move around without effort.

Despite its relatively compact nature, the purifier can clean a large area of up to 853 square feet. It’s easy to set it up in the living room and then shift it to the bedroom when needed. The top-mounted controls are intuitive, and the app connectivity ensures that you don’t have to be near the device to adjust its settings. The ability to turn off the display, especially during the night, is a simple but thoughtful feature. It keeps the room dark for a peaceful night’s sleep while continuing to clean the air.

However, there’s a downside to the design. The power cord and plug feel flimsy and somewhat brittle. While this doesn’t affect the overall performance, the quality of the wiring could definitely be improved for long-term durability.

Check out some more Honeywell air purifiers below:

Sound and performance When it comes to performance, the Honeywell Air Touch P2 shines. I tested it in rooms with varying levels of pollution, and it consistently delivered. In smaller rooms (around 150 square feet), the air purifier brought the AQI down to below 50 in less than 5 minutes, which is a huge relief, especially in cities with dangerous pollution levels like Delhi. In larger rooms (up to 500 square feet), it managed to lower the AQI in under 15 minutes, making it highly effective for most indoor spaces.

The real-time PM2.5 display provides immediate feedback, showing the gradual reduction in airborne pollutants as the air purifier gets to work. Its 4-stage filtration system, which includes an H13 HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, nano-silver ION anti-bacterial filter, and a pre-filter, works together to remove 99.99% of common allergens, dust, and pollutants. This is particularly important in areas where the air quality can get dangerously high, with PM2.5 levels reaching over 500 during peak pollution months.

In terms of specific pollutants like pet dander or tobacco smoke, the air purifier performed effectively, though it’s worth noting that for severe VOCs (volatile organic compounds), a dedicated VOC filter might be more suitable.

While the purifier works effectively, the noise level can be a bit higher when set to its highest speed. At low speeds, it’s practically silent, making it ideal for use in a bedroom or office. At medium or high speeds, the noise becomes more noticeable, but it’s still not disruptive, especially if you’re not running it at maximum speed for extended periods.

Air quality indicator and accuracy The real-time PM2.5 display on the Honeywell Air Touch P2 provides accurate readings of indoor air quality, helping you monitor the effectiveness of the purifier. The app adds another layer of functionality by showing outside pollution levels, allowing you to compare indoor and outdoor air quality in real time. During testing, the air quality indicator proved to be accurate, reflecting the changes in air quality as the purifier worked to clean the air. It’s a useful feature for those living in cities like Delhi, where pollution levels can fluctuate throughout the day.

Auto mode and smart features The Auto Mode adjusts the fan speed based on real-time air quality readings. While this worked efficiently in my tests, the purifier could take a little longer to ramp up to higher speeds when there’s a sudden spike in pollution. The app and Alexa integration allowed for convenient remote operation, although there were occasional connectivity hiccups when connecting via the app.

Power consumption and filter The Honeywell Air Touch P2 is corded and operates on just 50W of power, making it an energy-efficient solution for homes that run air purifiers for long hours. I didn’t notice any significant rise in my electricity bill during the time I tested the unit. The filter life is also impressive, lasting up to 9000 hours or one year. The filter reset indicator serves as a helpful reminder to replace the filter, keeping maintenance straightforward and hassle-free.

However, the plug and cord quality, as mentioned before, leave something to be desired. The wire feels a little too thin, which could make it prone to damage with regular handling. It would be better if Honeywell provided a sturdier cord that could withstand daily wear and tear.

Reasons to buy Fast purification, AQI drops below 50 in minutes Quiet operation at low speeds Lightweight and easy to move Effective 4-stage filtration Smart features: Wi-Fi, Alexa, real-time PM2.5 display Reasons to avoid Power cord feels flimsy High-speed noise can be noticeable Requires filter replacement every year Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101W Room Air Purifier (Classic White)

Some more air purifiers for you:

Should you buy the Honeywell Air Touch P2 air purifier? The Honeywell Air Touch P2 is a reliable air purifier that can tackle hazardous air quality levels, especially during peak pollution months in India. With a fast air purification cycle, quiet operation at low speeds, and effective filtration, it’s a great choice for homes suffering from poor air quality. The ability to bring AQI levels down to below 50 in a matter of minutes is especially beneficial in cities where pollution can be life-threatening.

While the power cord quality and noise at higher speeds could use some improvement, the overall performance of the Honeywell Air Touch P2 makes it a solid investment. Whether you’re dealing with city smog, allergens, or general indoor pollution, this air purifier delivers results that will help you breathe easier and healthier.

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : How does the Honeywell Air Touch P2 work? Ans : The Honeywell Air Touch P2 uses a 4-stage filtration system to remove allergens, dust, and pollutants from the air. Question : What is the coverage area of the Honeywell Air Touch P2? Ans : It effectively purifies up to 853 sq. ft, making it suitable for medium to large-sized rooms in your home. Question : Is the Honeywell Air Touch P2 energy efficient? Ans : Yes, it uses only 50W of power, ensuring low energy consumption while providing effective air purification throughout the day. Question : How noisy is the Honeywell Air Touch P2? Ans : At low speeds, the Honeywell Air Touch P2 operates quietly at 23 dB, but it gets louder on higher settings. Question : How often does the filter need to be replaced? Ans : The filter typically lasts up to 9000 hours or one year, depending on usage, and comes with a reset indicator.