|Product
|Rating
|Price
Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5View Details
₹9,696
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 5 Stage Filtration, Covers 465 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, Dual HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V3View Details
₹8,889
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1View Details
₹4,986
Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101W Room Air Purifier (Classic White)View Details
₹23,499
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2View Details
₹7,999
Honeywell Air Touch-S8 Smart and App Based Room Air Purifier (Royal Silver)View Details
₹19,800
Honeywell Air Touch X3 Air Purifier with H12 Grade HEPA Filter, 72 Sq. mView Details
₹53,229.15
Honeywell Air Touch C9, WhiteView Details
₹23,800
Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - WhiteView Details
₹13,900
Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for BedroomsView Details
₹8,499
LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair Smokers in Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Filter, 24db Filtration System Cleaner Odor Eliminators, Remove 99.97% Dust Smoke Mold Pollen, Core 300, WhiteView Details
₹8,999
Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier for Home|Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 700 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Virus,Allergen,Dust & PM2.5|50% Quieter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs|Ideal for Living roomView Details
₹23,590
Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q200, From Hero Group, Up To 200 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving WhiteView Details
₹6,550
Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Remote Control| 2 Year WarrantyView Details
₹32,899
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),GrayView Details
₹14,999
AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter LifeView Details
₹13,499
Breathing clean air at home isn't as simple as it used to be—it's something you have to actively ensure. From rising pollution levels to allergens sneaking into your home, the need for an effective air purifier has never been greater. That’s where the Honeywell Air Touch V5 steps in, claiming to deliver a balance of cutting-edge filtration and smart functionality. But does it fit the bill for everyday users? Let’s break it down to see if this purifier is worth investing in.
|Feature
|Details
|Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
|380 m³/h
|Coverage Area
|Up to 589 sq. ft. (55 sq. m)
|Filtration Stages
|4 (Pre-Filter, Nano-Silver, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon)
|Air Changes per Hour
|5
|Noise Levels
|22 dB (Low Speed)
|Smart Features
|Wi-Fi, Alexa Enabled, Touch Control Panel
|Filter Life
|9000 hours
|Modes
|3 Purifying Speeds, Sleep Mode, Timer
|Power Consumption
|35W
|Warranty
|2 Years
|Price
|Under ₹10,000
Also read: Winter guide for office: Enjoy a comfortable day at work with appliances like portable heaters, air purifiers and more
The Honeywell Air Touch V5 keeps things simple. The design prioritises functionality over flair, making it an unassuming addition to most spaces. The 3D airflow system pulls air in efficiently, and the AQI display keeps users informed without overwhelming them with data.
But the touch panel comes with its share of challenges—it’s responsive but can be frustrating to use in dimly lit rooms. Additionally, while its lightweight design makes it portable, the lack of built-in handles could make moving it slightly inconvenient.
|What's good
|What could be better
|Neutral design that doesn’t draw attention.
|Touch controls feel awkward at night.
|Real-time air quality updates via AQI display.
|Lacks thoughtful details like handles for portability.
Also read: Breathe easy on the go with wearable air purifiers: Should you buy one? Find out with this comprehensive guide
The biggest question is — how is the filtration system on the Honeywell Air Touch V5? The company has equipped this purifier with a 4-stage filtration that works systematically to target different types of pollutants. It all begins with the pre-filter that deals with large particles like dust and pet hair. Its nano-silver filter is designed to tackle bacteria. The H13 HEPA Filter, its highlight, is able to remove up to 99.99% of PM2.5 particles to keep your indoor air safe. In addition, there's also an activated carbon filter that absorbs odours and harmful gases.
With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 380 m³/h, the purifier is equipped to handle spaces up to 589 sq. ft. comfortably. In a small room, the air purifier took the AQI from 500 to 23 in 10-15 minutes, which honestly feels like it's a bit longer than it should be. Over my two weeks of usage, this time gradually kept increasing. If you're wondering whether the purifier does its job, the answer is yes — and it does so quite silently and quickly. But over the course of two weeks, I noticed a drop in its performance and ability to keep air clean when used throughout the day and night. For instance, after rigorous 2 weeks of testing, the air purifier struggled to bring the AQI below 100 and seemed to be slower than usual. A tip for long term usage: If you’re not diligent about cleaning the pre-filter and replacing the main filter, the purifier may struggle to maintain efficiency over time.
Is it noisy? Only for 5-10 minutes when the AQI in your space is poor. After that, there's barely only noticeable noise. The smart features, while helpful, come with limitations. The Honeywell app allows you to control the purifier remotely and check AQI levels, but it doesn’t offer the deeper customisation options some competitors provide. For instance, I also wish the device had an option to turn off the display at night.
|What works
|What doesn't
|Comprehensive filtration system handles multiple air quality issues.
|Filter maintenance could feel like a chore for some users.
|Large coverage area suitable for living rooms or offices.
|Limited app capabilities compared to premium competitors.
The Honeywell Air Touch V5 integrates Wi-Fi connectivity and works seamlessly with the Honeywell Air Touch app. This allows you to control purification modes, monitor air quality in real-time, and set timers remotely via your smartphone. Even then, many features are missing, such as turning the display off, which is available on more pricey air purifiers by Honeywell.
Through the app, you can turn your purifier on/off, change the mode (Manual, Auto, and Sleep), adjust the speed, and also turn on the child lock. While functional, it sometimes feels slightly dated compared to competitors’ offerings.
|Pros
|Cons
|4-stage filtration removes harmful pollutants effectively
Limited app functionality
|Covers large spaces up to 589 sq. ft.
Filter replacement costs can add up
|Operates quietly at 22 dB on low speeds
|Smart features like Wi-Fi
The Honeywell Air Touch V5 is a solid choice for those looking for effective air purification paired with a few smart conveniences. Its robust filtration system is its strongest asset, tackling everything from PM2.5 particles to unpleasant odours with ease. The large coverage area and quiet operation make it versatile enough for bedrooms, living rooms, or office spaces.
However, it’s not without flaws — the smart features are welcome, they feel underdeveloped compared to competitors. Maintenance, especially filter cleaning and replacement, is something potential buyers should consider before investing.
If you’re someone who values clean air and doesn’t mind occasional upkeep, the Honeywell Air Touch V5 is a reliable partner in improving your indoor air quality. For those wanting more control or advanced smart features, exploring alternatives in a higher price bracket might be worthwhile.
Similar articles for you
Are portable air purifiers efficient or a gimmick? Here is what we found in our testing and experience
Best Honeywell car air purifiers: Top 5 picks to keep your vehicle fresh and clean from unwanted pollutants
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.