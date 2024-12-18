The Honeywell Air Touch V5 combines a 4-stage filtration system with smart features, promising cleaner air for spaces up to 589 sq. ft. But how well does it balance performance, usability, and convenience? Let’s explore its features and see.

Breathing clean air at home isn't as simple as it used to be—it's something you have to actively ensure. From rising pollution levels to allergens sneaking into your home, the need for an effective air purifier has never been greater. That’s where the Honeywell Air Touch V5 steps in, claiming to deliver a balance of cutting-edge filtration and smart functionality. But does it fit the bill for everyday users? Let’s break it down to see if this purifier is worth investing in.

What are the specifications of Honeywell Air Touch V5 air purifier?

Feature Details Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) 380 m³/h Coverage Area Up to 589 sq. ft. (55 sq. m) Filtration Stages 4 (Pre-Filter, Nano-Silver, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon) Air Changes per Hour 5 Noise Levels 22 dB (Low Speed) Smart Features Wi-Fi, Alexa Enabled, Touch Control Panel Filter Life 9000 hours Modes 3 Purifying Speeds, Sleep Mode, Timer Power Consumption 35W Warranty 2 Years Price Under ₹ 10,000

Design and ergonomics of Honeywell Air Touch V5 air purifier The Honeywell Air Touch V5 keeps things simple. The design prioritises functionality over flair, making it an unassuming addition to most spaces. The 3D airflow system pulls air in efficiently, and the AQI display keeps users informed without overwhelming them with data.

But the touch panel comes with its share of challenges—it’s responsive but can be frustrating to use in dimly lit rooms. Additionally, while its lightweight design makes it portable, the lack of built-in handles could make moving it slightly inconvenient.

What's good What could be better Neutral design that doesn’t draw attention. Touch controls feel awkward at night. Real-time air quality updates via AQI display. Lacks thoughtful details like handles for portability.

Purification and performance of Honeywell Air Touch V5 air purifier The biggest question is — how is the filtration system on the Honeywell Air Touch V5? The company has equipped this purifier with a 4-stage filtration that works systematically to target different types of pollutants. It all begins with the pre-filter that deals with large particles like dust and pet hair. Its nano-silver filter is designed to tackle bacteria. The H13 HEPA Filter, its highlight, is able to remove up to 99.99% of PM2.5 particles to keep your indoor air safe. In addition, there's also an activated carbon filter that absorbs odours and harmful gases.

With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 380 m³/h, the purifier is equipped to handle spaces up to 589 sq. ft. comfortably. In a small room, the air purifier took the AQI from 500 to 23 in 10-15 minutes, which honestly feels like it's a bit longer than it should be. Over my two weeks of usage, this time gradually kept increasing. If you're wondering whether the purifier does its job, the answer is yes — and it does so quite silently and quickly. But over the course of two weeks, I noticed a drop in its performance and ability to keep air clean when used throughout the day and night. For instance, after rigorous 2 weeks of testing, the air purifier struggled to bring the AQI below 100 and seemed to be slower than usual. A tip for long term usage: If you’re not diligent about cleaning the pre-filter and replacing the main filter, the purifier may struggle to maintain efficiency over time.

Is it noisy? Only for 5-10 minutes when the AQI in your space is poor. After that, there's barely only noticeable noise. The smart features, while helpful, come with limitations. The Honeywell app allows you to control the purifier remotely and check AQI levels, but it doesn’t offer the deeper customisation options some competitors provide. For instance, I also wish the device had an option to turn off the display at night.

What works What doesn't Comprehensive filtration system handles multiple air quality issues. Filter maintenance could feel like a chore for some users. Large coverage area suitable for living rooms or offices. Limited app capabilities compared to premium competitors.

App connectivity and features of Honeywell Air Touch V5 air purifier The Honeywell Air Touch V5 integrates Wi-Fi connectivity and works seamlessly with the Honeywell Air Touch app. This allows you to control purification modes, monitor air quality in real-time, and set timers remotely via your smartphone. Even then, many features are missing, such as turning the display off, which is available on more pricey air purifiers by Honeywell.

Through the app, you can turn your purifier on/off, change the mode (Manual, Auto, and Sleep), adjust the speed, and also turn on the child lock. While functional, it sometimes feels slightly dated compared to competitors’ offerings.

Pros and cons of Honeywell Air Touch V5 air purifier

Pros Cons 4-stage filtration removes harmful pollutants effectively Limited app functionality Covers large spaces up to 589 sq. ft. Filter replacement costs can add up Operates quietly at 22 dB on low speeds Smart features like Wi-Fi

Should you buy the Honeywell Air Touch V5 air purifier? The Honeywell Air Touch V5 is a solid choice for those looking for effective air purification paired with a few smart conveniences. Its robust filtration system is its strongest asset, tackling everything from PM2.5 particles to unpleasant odours with ease. The large coverage area and quiet operation make it versatile enough for bedrooms, living rooms, or office spaces.

However, it’s not without flaws — the smart features are welcome, they feel underdeveloped compared to competitors. Maintenance, especially filter cleaning and replacement, is something potential buyers should consider before investing.

If you’re someone who values clean air and doesn’t mind occasional upkeep, the Honeywell Air Touch V5 is a reliable partner in improving your indoor air quality. For those wanting more control or advanced smart features, exploring alternatives in a higher price bracket might be worthwhile.

FAQs Question : What area does the Honeywell Air Touch V5 cover? Ans : It effectively covers up to 589 square feet (55 square metres), making it suitable for medium to large rooms. Question : How long does the filter last? Ans : The filter has a lifespan of 9000 hours, or approximately one year, depending on usage. Question : Does the Honeywell Air Touch V5 have smart features? Ans : Yes, it comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and works with the Honeywell Air Touch app, as well as Alexa integration. Question : How loud is the Air Touch V5? Ans : It operates quietly with a noise level of just 22 dB(A) on low speed, ideal for use while sleeping. Question : What types of filters are used in this air purifier? Ans : It features a 4-stage filtration system: Pre Filter, Nano-Silver Anti-Bacterial Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, and Activated Carbon Filter.