Honeywell is not known for its audio products. But with the new Aviator Hi-Fi speaker, the company is venturing into a crowded market with numerous premium options. Then, what makes this Honeywell speaker stand out? Read our detailed review to find out before making your purchase.

When it comes to premium audio systems, the Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker is trying to make a bold statement in a market dominated by industry giants with decades of audio expertise. You might be asking, "Why is Honeywell entering the premium audio game now?" It’s an exciting shift, and while big companies diving into new arenas often bring a fresh perspective, the real question is whether they can deliver.

In Honeywell’s case, it seems they’re on the right track. The recently launched Aviator Hi-Fi speaker offers an impressive 240W output, a proprietary 1MBPS+ audio codec, and the latest Bluetooth V5.3 connectivity. With all these high-end features packed in, it’s time to see if the Aviator truly lives up to its promise of a lossless sound experience. Let’s explore whether this speaker justifies its ₹39,999 price tag.

Read Less Read More Specifications of Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi speaker

Feature Details Price ₹ 39,999 Output Power 240W Audio Codec True-Lossless 1MBPS+ Connectivity Bluetooth V5.3 (30m range), AUX, Type-C & Lightning Dongle Drivers 5 Channels with All-Digital Processing Sound Cavities 3 Independent Cavities Lighting Ambient LED Dimensions 48.2D x 22.5W x 22.8H cm Weight 5.6 kg Warranty 2 Years

First impressions of the Honeywell Aviator speaker Right out of the box, the Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker makes an immediate impression with its solid build and substantial weight. At 5.6 kilograms, it’s far from portable, giving the speaker a premium feel. Its minimalistic design strikes an intriguing balance—reminiscent of the 80s, yet unmistakably modern. It’s a design that’s both nostalgic and fresh, creating a unique aesthetic.

Inside the box, you’ll find the power cable and warranty card, but the absence of extras like a remote might disappoint some buyers. The subtle branding and the speaker's grey finish (is it really grey?) allow it to blend seamlessly into most home setups. While the first impression is largely positive, the steep price tag naturally raises expectations for its performance.

Design and ergonomics The Honeywell Aviator boasts a modern, angular design with a grey finish (again, is it really grey, Honeywell?) that resists fingerprints and maintains a clean look. Its size makes it a good fit for medium-sized rooms, though its design doesn’t quite exude the same premium feel you might find with competitors like Bose or Sony.

The control panel is user-friendly, with responsive buttons for volume, mode selection, and power. However, finding the right duration for a ‘touch’ can be a bit tricky—something I struggled with at first. The absence of a touchscreen interface or remote control feels like a missed opportunity, especially for a speaker priced at ₹39,999. On the bright side, the ambient LED lighting adds a calming, mood-enhancing glow, but it would be nice to see customisable lighting options in future models—here’s hoping, Honeywell.

Sound and performance The Honeywell Aviator really shines when it comes to audio performance. The 240W output fills rooms with a rich, dynamic sound, and the proprietary True-Lossless 1MBPS+ audio codec ensures every note is delivered with impressive clarity. What does that mean? Even the most subtle musical notes stand out clearly. For audiophiles, the balanced frequency range is a standout feature—neither the bass nor treble feels overwhelming. At first, I thought the volume could be higher, but then I realised Honeywell isn’t focused on just cranking up the volume. Instead, they’ve prioritised sound quality, and that's where they excel.

The deep bass is particularly impressive, adding layers to genres like EDM and pop. Classical or vocal-heavy tracks sound precise, but I wouldn't necessarily choose this speaker for those genres. The soundstage, though expansive, may not fully satisfy users accustomed to high-end home theatre systems.

The combination of three independent sound cavities and five amplification channels ensures an immersive experience. And, even when pushed to maximum volume, the speaker impressively avoids distortion, maintaining clarity and depth.

True-Lossless Audio Codec and connectivity The Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker excels in connectivity, offering both wireless and wired options to suit your preferences. Thanks to Bluetooth V5.3, you can enjoy a stable, high-quality connection over a range of up to 30 metres. This means you can move freely around your space without worrying about signal drops or interruptions.

The standout feature of this speaker, however, is the proprietary True-Lossless 1MBPS+ audio codec. To fully leverage this, Honeywell has provided Lossless Booster Dongles—one for older iPhones with a Lightning Port and another with USB Type-C. While I found this handy and super useful, I did have to remove my phone cover to use the dongle. A minor design flaw, but something that could likely be addressed in the next iteration. Regardless, these dongles allow you to connect to a wide variety of devices, from smartphones to laptops, ensuring flexibility in your audio setup.

When it comes to Lossless Audio, it’s nothing short of impressive. Every note, beat, and subtle detail is preserved with remarkable clarity. Unlike traditional compressed codecs that sacrifice quality for file size, the True-Lossless codec maintains the integrity of the original sound, delivering a pristine listening experience. And here's the kicker: you can enjoy Hi-Res Audio wirelessly!

Pros and cons of Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi speaker

Pros Cons Excellent audio clarity with True-Lossless codec Not portable Powerful 240W output with deep bass No remote control included Versatile connectivity options Non-customisable lighting Ambient lighting adds visual appeal High price compared to similar competitors Durable build and compact design

Should you buy the Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi speaker? The Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker is a noteworthy contender in the premium speaker market. It shines with its impressive 240W output and the True-Lossless codec, delivering clear, powerful audio. The versatile connectivity options and ambient lighting further add to its appeal, making it a modern addition to your home.

However, at ₹39,999, it is a significant investment. While it offers excellent sound quality and a robust design, certain features, such as the absence of a remote, non-customisable lighting, and its hefty build, might not suit every buyer. This speaker is best suited for the living area, where it can become a permanent fixture. It’s ideal for those who prioritise audio performance over minor compromises.

In conclusion, if you’re in search of a reliable home speaker that combines power and clarity, the Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker is worth considering—especially if you can catch it during a sale.

FAQs Question : What is the audio output power of the Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker? Ans : The Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker delivers a powerful 240W output, providing deep bass and high-resolution sound, making it ideal for an immersive audio experience. Question : How far can the Bluetooth range reach on the Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker? Ans : The Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker supports Bluetooth V5.3 with a range of up to 30 metres, ensuring a stable and uninterrupted wireless connection throughout your space. Question : What connectivity options are available for this speaker? Ans : The speaker offers versatile connectivity through Bluetooth V5.3, a Lossless Booster Dongle (with Type-C and Lightning connectors), and an AUX input for direct wired connections. Question : Does the Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker have ambient lighting? Ans : Yes, the speaker is equipped with ambient LED lighting that creates a soothing visual atmosphere, adding to the overall audio experience and enhancing the aesthetics of your space. Question : What is the warranty on the Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker? Ans : The speaker comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable support for your purchase.