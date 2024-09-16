Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker review: Experience sonic pleasure at a reasonable price | Mint

When Honeywell reached out to me to review one of their latest launches, I was not expecting it to be a Bluetooth speaker. After all, the world of tech runs on brand image and legacy. In the audio space, brands like Sony, JBL and local players like boAt are most people's go-to for their next speaker purchase. So, why would Honeywell's audio products be a compelling choice?

For starters, it's fascinating to see an audio product from a company that's known for its home and office solutions. Turns out, they've launched a series of audio products over the last few years. This pivot is always interesting to watch, especially for a company of Honeywell's scale. Secondly, I was peculiarly interested to hear what the sound would be like, given the powerful specifications.

Essentially, I was looking for answers to the following questions: Is the sound powerful enough for it to stand on its own? Is there any loss in sound quality? Can it do justice to all genres? Read our review to understand how this speaker performs and whether it offers value to users. It's noteworthy that this Bluetooth speakers costs ₹5,999 but can be purchased for a little over ₹2,500 on most retail platforms.

Specifications of Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker

Specification Details Output Power 20 Watts Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 with 15m range Battery 4500mAh Lithium-ion battery Charging Type-C fast charging Waterproof Rating IPX6 Playtime Up to 13 hours Connectivity SD card, USB Type-C, AUX Drivers Dual 78mm drivers with deep bass radiators Microphone Built-in for hands-free calls Dimensions 180 x 75 x 60mm Weight 650g

Design and build quality of Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker

Before receiving the product, I was convinced that it looked like a Bose SoundLink Flex rip off. But when I received the Honeywell Trueno U300, I was pleasantly surprised by its design and build quality. Let's be clear, there's nothing radical happening here; this speaker is conventionally functional.

There are buttons on the top for added controls, and twin bass radiators at the back, along with a Type-C charging port, AUX input, micro SD card support, and USB playback. The design is straightforward and plays safe, which is not a bad thing in this case. While the Blue colour wouldn't be my first choice if I were buying it, it is still a conventionally good-looking speaker. Even then, it feels a little rubbery to hold, which makes me worry about its long-term storage, as such material tends to become sticky after some time.

At the same time, this plastic-rubbery construction provides durability and resistance against accidental drops or bumps. Would I call this speaker compact? Not really, but it's still easy to carry around, if you have a bag, that is!

However, there is a design flaw in this product. It keeps falling face front and does not sit comfortably in the first attempt. You need to make extra effort to stably put it down on a flat surface, which just feels like a design oversight. Additionally, the twin bass radiators don't have a grille, which is an odd choice for a speaker of this size.

Sound performance of Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker

This Bluetooth speaker is equipped with dual 78mm drivers and deep bass radiators. So, what do you get with the Trueno U300? A loud experience! The 20W output power ensures that your music fills the room with clarity and depth. Whether you're listening to Lady Gaga's ARTPOP or enjoying the delicate melodies of Kings of Leon, the Trueno U300 delivers a balanced and satisfying sound profile. However, for a speaker that has two bass radiators, the bass is underwhelming. I'm not a fan of bass-heavy sound profiles, so I was pleased with the audio delivery. But if bass is your priority, then I suggest looking elsewhere. Even with all its drawbacks, at this price range, this Bluetooth speaker offers great value for money.

Connectivity and features of Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker

The Trueno U300 offers quick connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3, providing a stable connection with a range of up to 15 metres. You can also connect your devices via SD card, USB Type-C, or AUX for wired playback.

The built-in microphone allows you to take hands-free calls with ease. That's more than what you can say about speakers from competing brands in this price bracket. Even then, I wouldn't recommend this speaker for your calls — calling is just a lot better natively on your phone!

In addition, the “O" button for Bluetooth connectivity doesn't really serve any purpose, as this speaker is ready to connect as soon as you turn it on.

Battery life and portability of Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker

This speaker is powered by a 4500mAh lithium-ion battery and claims to offer a generous playtime of up to 13 hours on a single charge. During our testing, this speaker managed to work seamlessly for 8-9 hours. This makes it ideal for long outdoor adventures or extended listening sessions. The IPX6 rating brings added water resistance, so you can enjoy your music without worrying about splashes or rain.

Pros and cons of Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker

Pros Cons Powerful sound with deep bass No app for customisation Long battery life Heavier than some other portable speakers Portable design Design may not last long Multiple connectivity options Microphone is not recommended for calls IPX6 water resistance Built-in microphone

Should you buy the Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker?

The Honeywell Trueno U300 is a functional Bluetooth speaker that offers amicable sound quality, long battery life, and a pleasant design. It's a great choice for anyone seeking a portable audio solution that can handle various environments and listening preferences. I recommended this speaker for casual users who value long battery life. Not recommended for bass-heads and audiophiles who want a refined and custom experience with their speaker.

FAQs

Question : What is the battery life of the Trueno U300?

Ans : The Trueno U300 offers a battery life of up to 13 hours on a single charge.

Question : Can I connect two Trueno U300 speakers together?

Ans : Yes, you can pair two Trueno U300 speakers using the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) feature for a wider soundstage.

Question : Is the Trueno U300 waterproof?

Ans : Yes, the Trueno U300 is IPX6 rated, making it water resistant and suitable for outdoor use.

Question : What are the connectivity options for the Trueno U300?

Ans : You can connect to the Trueno U300 via Bluetooth, SD card, USB Type-C, or AUX.

Question : Can I use the Trueno U300 for hands-free calls?

Ans : Yes, the Trueno U300 has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

