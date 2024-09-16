Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker review: Experience sonic pleasure at a reasonable price | Mint

Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker review: Experience sonic pleasure at a reasonable price
The Honeywell Trueno U300 Bluetooth speaker has the best-in-class specifications and features a speaker can offer. But it has its own drawbacks and problems; here's our in-depth review.
When Honeywell reached out to me to review one of their latest launches, I was not expecting it to be a Bluetooth speaker. After all, the world of tech runs on brand image and legacy. In the audio space, brands like Sony, JBL and local players like boAt are most people's go-to for their next speaker purchase. So, why would Honeywell's audio products be a compelling choice?