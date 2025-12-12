Honor X7c 5G Review: Attractive design, average experience

Honor launched the X7c 5G in August this year, and I’ve been using the phone for a few months now. Here’s my two bits on whether this mid-range phone is worth your money.

Design: The phone comes with a vegan leather back featuring a criss-cross pattern. I had the device in the Forest Green variant, but there’s also Midnight Black and Moonlight White if you prefer those options.

The rear panel houses a square-ish camera module with Honor branding near the bottom. You get the volume rockers on the right side along with the fingerprint scanner, which doubles as the power button. At the bottom, you'll find the speaker, secondary microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Advertisement

Display: The X7c features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 850 nits of peak brightness. The display looks good for the price, and I didn’t face any issues using it outdoors.

The same, however, cannot be said about the speakers, which are loud but lack clarity to the extent that I’d strongly recommend using TWS earbuds for any multimedia consumption.

On the software front, the Honor X7c runs Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0. While the phone has received a few updates since I started using it, there hasn’t been a single Android version upgrade — disappointing, considering competitors already ship with Android 16-based UIs.

The phone comes preloaded with a few “Top Apps” along with Facebook, TikTok, Booking.com, Amazon, ReelShort and several first-party apps. I didn’t spot ads in the UI, but the constant permission prompts were frustrating. For example, I had to accept three different permissions just to take a three-finger screenshot.

Advertisement

Processor and battery: The X7c runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with an Adreno 613 GPU — a chipset launched back in 2023 and never known for great performance. In 2025, it definitely feels dated. You can handle most day-to-day tasks easily, but prolonged gaming is out of the question.

The 5,200 mAh battery should comfortably last a full day for most users, though heavy users may still need a mid-day top-up. There’s no charger in the box, meaning you’ll have to buy one separately.

Camera: The X7c features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 5MP selfie shooter. As usual, the 2MP sensor is essentially ornamental, and the 50MP primary camera won’t win any awards either. It captures acceptable shots in daylight, but quality drops quickly as the light goes down, with grain and noise creeping in.

Advertisement