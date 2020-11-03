How Micromax's new 'in series' phones compare with Xiaomi and Realme

NEW DELHI: With many Chinese phone brands' market share dropping for two consecutive quarters on the back of anti-China sentiments, homegrown phone brands such as Micromax are eyeing a comeback with a new line-up of affordable smartphones.

Up against the likes of Xiaomi and Realme, known for their aggressive pricing, Micromax appears to have hit the sweet spot this time with the new smartphones - ‘in note 1’ and ‘in 1b’.

The Micromax in note 1, which starts at ₹10,999, looks on a par with the Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9, which starts at ₹11,499. Both phones run on MediTek’s Helio G85 octa-core chipset, have got 5,000mAh battery and offer quad cameras with a 48MP sensor. However, the Micromax phone has a slightly bigger 6.67 Full HD LCD screen as compared to Redmi Note 9’s 6.53-inch Full HD screen.

The other noticeable difference between the two phones is the interface. Micromax’s phone runs stock Android, while the Redmi Note 9 runs Xiaomi’s MIUI. Though stock Android interface is liked for its simplicity, it can be seen as a step down by many mainstream users who dig the customisation options in proprietary UIs and usually don’t mind the bloatware that come with them.

Realme Narzo 20, which starts at ₹10,499, is another smartphone that the Micromax in note 1 has to contend with. It also runs on MediaTek Helio G85 processor and has a 48MP camera. Just like Redmi Note 9, the Realme phone has a smaller 6.5-inch Full HD LCD screen, but it packs a larger 6,000mAh battery.

In the more affordable segment, Micromax in 1b, which starts at ₹6,999, takes on the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 9A (starts at ₹6,799) and Realme C11 (starts at ₹6,999).

The Micromax in1b is driven by MediTek’s Helio G35 octa-core chipset, has a 6.52-inch full screen, 5,000mAh battery and a dual camera setup. The Redmi 9A has almost similar specs but it misses out in a few areas. For instance, it runs on MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, has a single camera on back and doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor. Both Micromax handsets have fingerprint sensors on the back panel.

The Realme C11 has a lot more in common with the Micromax phone as it offers dual cameras and runs on MediaTek Helio G35 too. However, it lacks fingerprint sensor.

Micromax’s new range of phones look well placed against their Chinese counterparts and even without the anti-China sentiments they would have found many takers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via