Xiaomi has launched another Mi smartphone, Mi 10, in the premium segment. Though the Mi series has always been better than Redmi phones in terms of hierarchy, it has not been able to get the same traction as the latter due to high prices. This explains why we see just a handful of Mi series phones in India.

Starting at ₹49,999, Mi 10 is the company’s most premium phone in India yet and it will be compete with the recently launched OnePlus 8 (starts at ₹44,999) and the New Apple iPhone SE (starts at ₹42,500 ). Mi 10 will up for pre-order starting 8 May and will be available on Mi.com, Amazon.in and Mi Homes.

Mi 10 is a big-screen phone with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that has 90Hz refresh rate, which means a user gets slightly more legroom compared to the 6.55-inch screen of OnePlus 8. Both phones have a small dot shaped front camera on the top left side.

iPhone SE is meant for users who prefer small screens. It has a 4.7-inch screen, which is quite small for gaming and movie playback or even work, which is easier on the other two phones.

Mi 10 will be available in twilight grey and coral green, while OnePlus 8 has got three colour options--glacial green, interstellar glow and onyx black. Mi 10 is slightly bigger and bulkier at 208g, compared to OnePlus 8’s 180g. iPhone SE comes in black, white and product red and weighs just 148g.

Mi 10 runs on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It supports 5G, which is currently available on very few smartphones such as iQOO3 and Realme X50 Pro, and they cost a lot less. India is yet to roll out 5G, so customers will not be able use the internet speed enabled by these handsets.

OnePlus 8 also runs on the same processor and is on par with Mi 10 in terms of storage and RAM. Mi phone has a slightly bigger 4,780mAh battery and it supports 30W wireless charging too. OnePlus 8 has 4,300mAh battery and it enables wireless charging too. iPhone runs on a formidable A13 Bionic, which would give top notch experience. However, battery backup may not be the same.

Camera is one area where Xiaomi phones, even those in the mid and premium segment, need to improve. Xiaomi hopes to change that with Mi 10’s 108 MP camera, which supports optical image stabilisation, can record 8K videos. It is accompanied by three other cameras for depth, wide angle and macro shots.

Though Mi 10 seems ahead of OnePlus 8’s triple cameras led by a 48 MP primary lens or iPhone SE’s single 12MP camera, real world results can still surprise you, as cameras with lower megapixels throw in more detail and richer colours.

Share Via