HP 360 Mono Bluetooth speaker review: A compact audio companion for everyday use

Let's face it, we all love music. And in today's unpredictable world, it's almost impossible to imagine life without a portable speaker. Whether you're going on a trip, heading over to a friend's place for a movie session, or simply looking to unwind at home, a good Bluetooth speaker can provide the perfect soundtrack. In this review, we'll have a closer look at the HP 360 Mono Bluetooth speaker, a compact option that promises impressive sound quality and durability at a price of ₹2,999.

Specifications of HP 360 Mono Bluetooth speaker

Feature Value What does it mean for you? Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Connect to your devices seamlessly and enjoy stable audio transmission. Range Up to 4X the range of Bluetooth 4.0 Place your speaker anywhere in the room without worrying about connection drops. Battery life Up to 12 hours Enjoy uninterrupted music for long hours without needing to recharge. Charging port USB-C Use a standard smartphone charger to quickly and easily recharge the battery. Water and dust resistance IP54 Take your speaker to the beach, pool, or park without worrying about damage. Built-in microphone Yes Take calls hands-free and use voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. Dimensions 70 x 84 mm Easily fits in your pocket or bag for easy portability. Weight 200 g Lightweight and comfortable to carry around.

First impressions

The HP Black Bluetooth Speaker 360 immediately strikes a chord with its sleek and minimalist design. The cylindrical shape and matte black finish give it a modern and sophisticated look. The speaker feels solid and well-built, and the IPX54 water and dust resistance rating ensures it can withstand the elements. However, the design is a bit too plain and generic.

Design and ergonomics

The speaker's compact size makes it easy to carry around, and the included lanyard slot allows for convenient attachment to bags or backpacks. The controls are simple and intuitive, with buttons for power, volume, and playback, although I'm not convinced by the quality of these buttons as the rubber strip peeled off almost immediately after opening the package. The built-in microphone is a handy addition for taking calls or using voice assistants, but I recommend using this as a speaker for your music and movies only. However, the lack of physical buttons for track selection can be a bit frustrating.

Sound and performance

Despite its small size, the HP Black Bluetooth Speaker 360 delivers surprisingly powerful sound. The 360-degree sound dispersion is designed for even coverage, and the bass response is as deep as it could get for a speaker of this size. The mid-range is clear and detailed, and the highs are crisp and articulate. While the speaker may not be able to compete with larger, more expensive models in terms of sheer volume or audiophile-grade sound quality, it offers excellent performance for its price point. However, some users may find the sound to be a bit too bright and lacking in warmth.

Battery

The speaker's built-in battery provides up to 3 hours of playback on a single charge, which is not close to what HP promises with 12 hours. The USB-C charging port makes it easy to recharge the battery using a standard smartphone charger, which can take over 1.5 hours, not something I'm very happy about. It's noteworthy that battery life can vary depending on listening volume and audio content.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Compact and portable design May not offer the same level of audio quality as larger, more expensive speakers Powerful and balanced sound Limited customisation options (no EQ) IPX54 water and dust resistance No built-in NFC Built-in microphone Average battery life

Who should buy the HP 360 Mono Bluetooth speaker?

I would suggest the HP 360 Mono Bluetooth speaker to those who just want a casual listening experience and don't care about crystal clear sound. At its price point, this speaker is a great choice if you're looking for a compact and versatile Bluetooth speaker. If you're looking for a secondary speaker that complements your sonic arsenal, this petite HP speaker is a worthy addition. Remember that it may not be the best option for audiophiles or those who need the loudest possible sound, but it's a great choice for everyday use and on-the-go listening.

FAQs

Question : What is the range of the HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth?

Ans : The HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection, which offers a range of up to 4 times that of Bluetooth 4.0. This means you can place the speaker further away from your device without experiencing connection drops.

Question : Is the HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth waterproof?

Ans : Yes, the HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth has an IPX54 water and dust resistance rating. This means it can withstand splashes and light rain, but it is not fully submersible.

Question : How long does the battery last on the HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth?

Ans : The HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth has a built-in battery that can provide up to 4-5 hours of playback on a single charge. However, the actual battery life may vary depending on listening volume and audio content.

Question : Can I use the HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth for hands-free calls?

Ans : Yes, the HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth has a built-in microphone that allows you to take calls hands-free.