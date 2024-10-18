HP 360 Mono Bluetooth speaker review: A compact audio companion for everyday use

Despite its small size, the HP Black Bluetooth Speaker 360 delivers surprisingly powerful sound. The 360-degree sound dispersion is designed for even coverage, and the bass response is as deep as it could get for a speaker of this size. The mid-range is clear and detailed, and the highs are crisp and articulate. While the speaker may not be able to compete with larger, more expensive models in terms of sheer volume or audiophile-grade sound quality, it offers excellent performance for its price point. However, some users may find the sound to be a bit too bright and lacking in warmth.

The speaker's built-in battery provides up to 3 hours of playback on a single charge, which is not close to what HP promises with 12 hours. The USB-C charging port makes it easy to recharge the battery using a standard smartphone charger, which can take over 1.5 hours, not something I'm very happy about. It's noteworthy that battery life can vary depending on listening volume and audio content.

May not offer the same level of audio quality as larger, more expensive speakers

I would suggest the HP 360 Mono Bluetooth speaker to those who just want a casual listening experience and don't care about crystal clear sound. At its price point, this speaker is a great choice if you're looking for a compact and versatile Bluetooth speaker. If you're looking for a secondary speaker that complements your sonic arsenal, this petite HP speaker is a worthy addition. Remember that it may not be the best option for audiophiles or those who need the loudest possible sound, but it's a great choice for everyday use and on-the-go listening.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs

Question : What is the range of the HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth?

Ans : The HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection, which offers a range of up to 4 times that of Bluetooth 4.0. This means you can place the speaker further away from your device without experiencing connection drops.

Question : Is the HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth waterproof?

Ans : Yes, the HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth has an IPX54 water and dust resistance rating. This means it can withstand splashes and light rain, but it is not fully submersible.

Question : How long does the battery last on the HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth?

Ans : The HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth has a built-in battery that can provide up to 4-5 hours of playback on a single charge. However, the actual battery life may vary depending on listening volume and audio content.

Question : Can I use the HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth for hands-free calls?

Ans : Yes, the HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth has a built-in microphone that allows you to take calls hands-free.