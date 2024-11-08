The HP Omnibook Ultra Flip is a sleek, high-end laptop packed with impressive features, an OLED touch display, the latest Intel Lunar Lake processor, Intel Arc graphics, and a fast-charging 65 Wh battery. All of this comes wrapped in a stylish, ultra-slim design, with a price tag of ₹189,999 to match its premium appeal. But is it truly worth the investment? Dive into our full review to see how it performs in real-world use and if it’s the right choice for you.

HP Omnibook Ultra Flip design and build

The HP Omnibook Ultra is a gorgeous laptop. It carries over the same sleek design from the Spectre x360, which launched earlier this year, featuring diamond-cut corners and rounded edges. The overall look and feel are premium, and the smooth contours make it comfortable to hold in your hand. The aluminium chassis looks stunning from every angle, giving it a high-end feel, though the finish does attract fingerprints quite easily. Weighing just 1.8 kilograms, it’s light enough to carry around, whether you’re using a backpack or just carrying it by hand.

The hinge is a bit on the tight side, so you won’t be able to open the lid with one hand, but that’s a necessary trade-off given the 360-degree hinge design. It has to be like that to ensure the stability of the flip function. There is a slight wobble when adjusting the display, which again, is something you can’t really avoid with this type of hinge. Since the laptop is ultra-thin, the lid does have a bit of flex, but surprisingly, the deck feels pretty solid with very little flex. These are small things, but they’re worth mentioning.

I know it might seem like I’m nitpicking, but the port situation is a bit underwhelming. On the left side, you get a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack, while on the right side, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports. While this is good for modern connectivity, the absence of a USB Type-A port feels like something is missing. I get it, squeezing a USB-A port into a 15mm-thin laptop isn’t easy, but since HP managed to fit one into the Omnibook X, it shows it’s possible. Adding that one extra port would’ve made the laptop feel more complete when it comes to ports.

All in all, I’m really impressed with the HP Omnibook Ultra, but it’s these small things that make me wish for just a bit more.

HP Omnibook Ultra Flip display

The display on the HP Omnibook Ultra Flip is hands down one of the best you can find on a thin and light laptop. It’s a 14-inch OLED panel with 2.8K resolution and ultra-thin bezels around three sides, giving it a modern, sleek look. Since it’s an OLED, the display produces deep blacks and incredibly vibrant colours, delivering a level of contrast that’s typically seen in premium smartphones. On top of that, it’s a high refresh rate panel, capable of going as high as 120Hz and as low as 48Hz, which is perfect for both smooth visuals and power-saving when needed.

HP has also added touch-screen functionality to this display, which is always a bonus for a laptop. During my two weeks of testing, I played a variety of content, from movies to games, and everything looked absolutely stunning. The colours pop, the blacks are inky, and the overall picture quality is top-notch. But, while the display is fantastic, it’s not without its small flaws. It comes with a glossy finish, which makes it a bit tricky to read outdoors. Even with the brightness cranked all the way up, darker areas on the screen start reflecting like a mirror, which can be distracting.

Now, I know this is something you often have to accept with larger, high-quality displays, so I wouldn’t call it a dealbreaker, but it’s worth noting for anyone planning to use this laptop outside frequently. Other than that, though, I was thoroughly impressed with the display. HP really perfected the display, and it’s one of the highlights of the Omnibook Ultra, especially considering that it’s a touch-screen laptop.

HP Omnibook Ultra Flip keyboard and trackpad

The keyboard deck colour and finish blend seamlessly with the exterior of the laptop, creating a polished and cohesive look. The keyboard itself is an absolute joy to type on—it’s easily one of the best I’ve used on an HP laptop. The keys are clicky and responsive, and the layout is perfectly suited for a 14-inch laptop. There’s a power key at the top-right corner of the keyboard that doubles as a fingerprint sensor, and it’s painted in a subtle blue shade, which adds a nice touch. The key travel distance is just right, offering that ideal balance of comfort and feedback you want in a laptop keyboard. The function keys are also painted in different accents, making them easy to identify at a glance.

As for the trackpad, it’s one of the standout features that really elevate the experience compared to other Windows laptops. It’s large, smooth, and has a premium feel to it. The best part? It’s a haptic touchpad, so there’s no physical button. You simply press down, and it triggers the click. It’s a fantastic addition to the Omnibook, and I’m really impressed with it. The haptic feedback intensity is adjustable through the settings, with the default set at 50. After experimenting with all the settings, I found 25 to be perfect. It feels incredibly natural and gives off a MacBook-like feedback that’s both satisfying and intuitive.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip performance

The HP Omnibook Ultra Flip packs in Intel’s latest Lunar Lake processor. Our unit came equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. For graphics, it’s got Intel Arc with shared video memory. Since this is an AI-enabled PC, the processor also includes neural cores to handle on-device AI tasks smoothly. While this might not seem like the most powerful package given the laptop’s price range, it’s more than enough for users who don’t need to run resource-heavy applications like After Effects or Premiere Pro.

I ran a few benchmarks, and to my surprise, it outperformed the Apple M1 Max processor in multicore performance on Cinebench R23. It wasn’t a huge margin, but still impressive considering this is an x86 processor going up against an ARM chip with more cores. Single-core performance isn’t as remarkable, but it’s still solid for most tasks. The high-speed NVMe storage also plays a big role in keeping everything feeling responsive and snappy across various apps.

When it comes to gaming, the Intel Arc integrated GPU shines. It’s a big upgrade from the Intel UHD graphics that came with the previous Core i-series processors. Since it’s an x86 chip, you can install pretty much any game and expect smooth gameplay at native resolution, typically hitting 50 to 60 fps. I tested Call of Duty BO6, and it ran smoothly on high settings, even in multiplayer mode, the performance stayed consistent and enjoyable.

On the thermal front, the laptop features a dual-fan setup, pulling in fresh air from the bottom and expelling hot air out the back. During regular tasks, the fans are almost silent, and even when gaming, the noise isn’t overly loud or distracting. Overall, I’m pleased with the performance. If you’re looking for a well-rounded laptop that combines solid power with a slim and light design, the Omnibook Ultra Flip is an easy recommendation.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip features

Pen: The Tilt pen from HP comes inside the package, and it is a large pen-shaped stylus with pressure pressure-sensitive tip. The pen automatically connects to the laptop and stays paired every time. The smoothness is perfect and the palm rejection on this display is perfect, but you need to firmly put your palm on the display and start sketching.

Speakers: HP provided quad speakers on this laptop which sound great in all content including games and movies. It features Surround Sound and you can feel it when playing supported content on the laptop. Overall, the speakers are loud and clear with a hint of bass which elevates the overall audio experience.

Camera: The 9MP webcam on the laptop is perfect for video calls and meetings. It comes with Poly Studio effects which work flawlessly and enhance the scene using AI. Overall, the picture quality is decent, and you can quickly switch studio effects using the control panel.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip battery

This laptop comes with a 65 Wh battery that comfortably provides 10 to 12 hours of backup under normal use. Just for fun, I tested the battery with a heavy task: running the latest AAA title, Call of Duty BO6, on battery power. It managed to last a bit over an hour, dropping from 100% to 15%. Of course, that’s not a fair test for the battery life on this device, but it’s worth mentioning for curiosity’s sake.

For charging, the laptop includes a 65W power brick, which does a great job of quickly topping up the battery. You can expect it to reach 100% in just under an hour, which is ideal if you need a quick charge between tasks.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip pros and cons

Pros Cons Lightweight and portable design Limited port selection Excellent OLED display Glossy display finish Strong performance for everyday tasks and gaming More than 10 hours of battery backup

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip verdict

The HP Omnibook Ultra Flip is an excellent choice for those who want a premium, portable laptop with a top-notch design and reliable performance. While it nails essentials like display quality, keyboard, and battery life, it comes with some trade-offs, limited port options and a glossy screen that reflects in bright environments. This is also a pricey laptop, so you’re paying a premium for the high-end build and features. If you’re willing to invest, the Omnibook Ultra Flip offers a well-rounded experience that stands out.

