The HP OmniBook X is one of the first truly AI laptops to reach India, powered by the game-changing Snapdragon X Elite chip. This new processor is completely shaking up the ultraportable Windows laptop market. The OmniBook X promises a fantastic blend of performance and incredible battery life. And with the added AI capabilities, it's easily one of the best ultrabooks you can buy right now, only if you're willing to splurge. I got my hands on the same model that retails for a hefty ₹1.39 lakhs to see if it lives up to the hype. Let's dive into my experience.

HP OmniBook X specifications

Thickness and weight 14 mm, 1.3Kg Display 14 inches, 2.2K IPS, 16:10, touch screen, 300 nits Processor Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 (up to 3.4 GHz, 12 cores) Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU RAM 16 GB LPDDR5X Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD PCIe Gen4 Ports 2 x Type C, 1 USB Type A, headphone jack Battery 59 Whr Charging 65 Watts, Type -C

HP OmniBook X design and build

HP OmniBook X is a real looker with its metal construction and the Meteor Silver colour. It is slim and lightweight without sacrificing durability. The design is very modern and minimal, and the shiny HP logo on the lid catches the eye. It is slim and lightweight in appearance, yet it feels solid in hands. Despite weighing only 1.3 KG, the lid can be opened with one hand and the display does not wobble in doing so. The lid is very solid and has no flex, and the sturdy hinge eliminates the wobble when adjusting the display.

View Full Image HP OmniBook X Review

The OmniBook X has a soft, matte finish all over, giving it a sophisticated look. It feels incredibly smooth, just like a MacBook but without those annoying sharp edges. Typing on this laptop is a dream; the keyboard is comfortable, and the spacious deck feels great to rest your hands on. The display is modern and sleek with super thin bezels. The webcam and microphone are neatly tucked away in the top bezel, and there's even a privacy shutter to keep things secure.

View Full Image HP OmniBook X Review

The deck features a backlit keyboard with a large trackpad below it. The large glass trackpad positions the keyboard high enough for a comfortable typing experience, and the rest of the deck has a clean and uncluttered look with just a Snapdragon Elite X sticker. The bottom of the laptop has the usual rubber feet, air vents, and speakers placed toward the front.

View Full Image HP OmniBook X Review

The port situation is not very promising here, you get two USB type C ports on the left and one USB type A on the right, plus a headphone/microphone combo port on the right. The type A port on the right is collapsable, and you can now imagine how slim the laptop is to have a collapsable USB A port. And It's not just a beauty, the laptop is made from recycled materials, including 50% recycled aluminium and 50% recycled plastic.

HP OmniBook X display

The HP OmniBook X sports a 14 inches IPS display with 2.2K resolution, and it's a touch screen display. The peak brightness is 300 nits and the refresh rate is 60 Hz, which may be a let-down for few people since other Snapdragon X laptops feature up to 120 Hz display. In my opinion, high refresh rate is not a good choice in a laptop where there’s no practical use. And at the end, it’s also going to highly affect the battery life. This display is also certified safe for eyes, making it ideal for prolonged usage.

View Full Image HP OmniBook X Review

Two best features of this display which I loved are the 16:10 aspect ratio and that it's a touchscreen display. It has Gorilla Glass protection to safeguard the display from scratches, giving it a glossy finish. I adore glossy finishes on laptop displays as they improve the contrast ratio. However, since this laptop is designed for those always on the move, this might be a deal-breaker for them. This glossy finish also has its perks: it stays cleaner and prevents pixelation as the display ages.

Now, let’s talk about my experience with this display; well, I love it! It's bright and has great contrast, and the touchscreen feature is an added bonus. To protect your eyes during extended use, HP has slightly adjusted the colour saturation, giving the display a warm tone. You might notice this if you're switching from a different laptop to the OmniBook X, as I did. However, I've grown to appreciate this warm tone as it's very easy on the eyes, especially in dim lighting conditions.

Keyboard and trackpad of the HP OmniBook X

The keyboard on OmniBook X is chiclet style with a darker shade of the rest of the laptop. There is a trackpad below, which maintains the same colour as the rest of the deck. The keyboard is backlit with two level of brightness for using it in the dark. The keyboard has spacious keys, perfect for people with large hands. The function keys acts as shortcut keys to change different quick settings. And there it is in all its glory, the Copilot key replacing the right CTRL key. We will talk more about this key and how useful it is in the AI segment.

The key travel is a bit longer for my taste, and there is very little clicky-ness when you type on this keyboard. Anyone who loves quiet keyboards on a laptop would find it perfect. The trackpad on OmniBook X is large and comes with a glass top for a buttery smooth surface to work with. This trackpad is super smooth and accurate, the palm rejection is also pretty good. This trackpad support gestures and all of them works as intended with not a single miss.

Artificial intelligence: Is it there yet?

OmniBook X is a next gen AI laptop, and it’s packed with AI features right from the keyboard to the camera and the performance. It's got a Copilot key in the keyboard, which replaced the right CTRL key permanently. This key launches the Copilot app, and you can start writing your questions or request to Copilot. It is convenient, but it needs some time to get used to because every time I need AI’s help, I open a browser and navigate to the preferred AI tool.

HP got an AI companion app preinstalled on Windows that does a bit more than Copilot can do. You can ask questions, generate content or share your files to ask related queries. Not only that, the app lets you control the performance of the laptop using AI. This app is somewhat useful, and you need to create an HP account to use this app. The paint app got a feature where you can draw something and convert it in to an AI art.

Then there is the most useful AI feature, PolyStudio, a set of effects that you can add to the camera feed during meetings and video calls. This works perfectly in all the video calling apps, including the ones that run on the web. It includes background blur, eye contact auto framing and more. This feature can easily be enabled and disabled for the control centre. These were all the AI features that you get with the OmniBook X and being honest, I expected a lot more than this.

Snapdragon X Elite app compatibility

The first concern I had was whether an ARM-based laptop will be able to run all the Windows programmes. Well, the situation is pretty solid for a basic user, and every Chromium-based browser works perfectly fine. I even tried installing multiple x86 software and most of them worked perfectly fine. Tried lightweight video editing on Cap Cut and photo editing on Lightroom, and everything ran as snappy as it would on any other Windows laptop.

Performance: The Snapdragon magic

HP OmniBook X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip, and this is the first time I am reviewing this chip on a laptop. I heard a lot about this chipset, and was very excited to play with it, so buckle up, there's a lot to talk about.

First, let's talk about the specs of this chipset, it features 12 Oryon cores with 3.4 Ghz max multithread boost. Even though Snapdragon X Elite is capable of dual-core boost, but chip in this laptop does not support it. The SoC also boasts an Adreno GPU and a Hexagon NPU to handle the graphics as well as the AI features.

I ran some benchmarks, including GeekBench, Cinebench and CrystalDiskMark for storage. Tried PC Mark too, but it couldn't launch, so I went with these three and the results are great except for the storage one.

Geekbench: The single core score is 1587 which is very close to Intel Core i9 H series mobile processor. The multicore score is 8391 which came very close to AMD Threadripper desktop chip with 16 cores.

View Full Image HP OmniBook X Review

Cinebench: Here the chip took long enough to complete the render and both scores are close to Intel Core i9 H series laptop processor.

View Full Image HP OmniBook X Review

CrystalDiskMark: The read and write speed of the storage is 2770 and 2605 MB/s respectively, which is a great score.

View Full Image HP OmniBook X Review

Keep in mind that these scores are also based on the laptop's battery power, which shows how powerful and efficient the processor is. Also, that the chipset in this laptop runs on lower 3.4Ghz clock and lacks dual-core boost. Even then, in some cases, Snapdragon X Elite's score surpasses desktop grade processors.

Snapdragon X Elite gaming performance

Qualcomm did not advertise Snapdragon X Elite as a gaming chipset, but we ran the games anyway. Steam and Epic installed easily, and we installed a few games, and here is how it went. Zenless Zone Zero, at highest graphic settings, ran at solid 60 fps. GTA 5 stayed mostly at 30 fps, with dips of up to 20fps. Just Cause 2 ran at a solid 30 fps and there were no stutter or frame drop experiences throughout the gameplay.

View Full Image HP OmniBook X Review

HP OmniBook X battery

The second promise by Qualcomm and HP was the long battery life. Does it live up to the claim? OmniBook X features a large 59 Wh battery and HP claims 26 hours of video playback time. It is impressive, but this laptop is built to do more than that. So during my testing, I got about 10 to 12 hours of battery life from this laptop. This includes browsing, writing, watching YouTube videos and a couple of hours of Zenless Zone Zero.

Once charged to 100 percent, I didn’t have to sit next to a wall socket for a whole day. This is like a dream come true for all Windows users who had to switch to Apple for battery backup. For charging, it comes with a 65W brick charger with Type-C port. The charging is pretty quick when you are not using the laptop, but when it is being used, the charging speed does slow down a bit.

HP OmniBook X pros and cons

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited port selection Impressive performance Potential high price point Exceptional battery life Comfortable keyboard Vibrant display

Should you buy the HP OmniBook X laptop?

The HP OmniBook X is a dream come true for Windows laptop users like myself. It's a complete package, boasting a stunning ultraportable design. While the limited port selection and premium price tag might give some pause, the overall experience is undeniably compelling. The OmniBook X stands out as a strong contender in the ultrabook market, particularly for those seeking a blend of style, performance, and endurance.

