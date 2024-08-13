HP OmniBook X laptop review: Do new AI capabilities make this laptop the new benchmark for Windows?
OmniBook X boasts a premium design, impressive performance from the Snapdragon X Elite chip, and exceptional battery life. Its comfortable keyboard and vibrant display enhance the user experience. Discover if this ultrabook is right for you in our comprehensive review.
The HP OmniBook X is one of the first truly AI laptops to reach India, powered by the game-changing Snapdragon X Elite chip. This new processor is completely shaking up the ultraportable Windows laptop market. The OmniBook X promises a fantastic blend of performance and incredible battery life. And with the added AI capabilities, it's easily one of the best ultrabooks you can buy right now, only if you're willing to splurge. I got my hands on the same model that retails for a hefty ₹1.39 lakhs to see if it lives up to the hype. Let's dive into my experience.