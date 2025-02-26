The Viewsonic TD1655 portable monitor promises on numerous fronts, but can the performance match the claims? I reviewed the product to assess. Let's find out.

Unboxing the TD1655, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Could a portable monitor really deliver on both performance and convenience? The specs hinted at something special - Full HD resolution, touchscreen functionality, dual USB-C ports - but numbers on paper don’t always translate to real-world magic.

From the moment I powered it on, though, I realised this wasn’t just another gadget. It felt intuitive, adaptable, and surprisingly capable. Over time, I discovered how it could transform workflows, modify gaming setups, and even make life easier for travellers. But does it have any downsides? And is it worth the investment? Let’s dive into the details.

What are the specifications of the Viewsonic TD1655?

Specifications Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution Full HD (1920x1080) Panel Type IPS (with wide 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles) Touchscreen 10-point capacitive touch with included passive pen Brightness 250 cd/m² Contrast Ratio 50,000,000:1 dynamic, 800:1 static Response Time 6.5ms (GTG w/OD), 14ms typical Connectivity Dual USB-C ports (60W power delivery each), mini HDMI Power Source Powered via USB-C (no separate adapter needed in most cases) Build Slim profile (0.6 inches thick), glossy finish with 6H hardness Speakers Built-in 0.8W stereo speakers Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy

Like what you're reading? Buy the monitor from here:

What makes the TD1655 special? Let’s start with the display. At 15.6 inches, it’s compact but doesn’t skimp on quality. The Full HD (1920x1080) resolution paired with an IPS panel ensures sharp visuals and consistent colours no matter where you’re sitting.

I tested it in a bright room, and the 250 cd/m² brightness held its own against ambient light. Watching videos or browsing felt smooth, and the wide viewing angles meant I didn’t have to sit directly in front of it to see everything clearly.

The touchscreen is another eye-catching feature. It supports 10-point touch, which means you can use multiple fingers or the included passive pen to interact with the screen. As someone who occasionally sketches ideas or takes notes, this was a game-changer.

Writing with the pen felt natural, and navigating menus with a swipe or tap added a layer of convenience I didn’t know I needed. The responsiveness of the pen can not be compared to that of the Apple Pencil or the Samsung stylus, but it holds itself up with the monitor.

Connectivity is where the TD1655 truly shines. With two USB-C ports (both capable of delivering up to 60W of power) and a mini HDMI port, hooking it up to my laptop was a breeze.

One user mentioned how the cable design doesn’t block other ports on their HP ProBook, and I noticed the same thing while using it with a Dell Lattitude and the Asus VivoBook 14 Flip.

Plus, since the monitor draws power through USB-C, I didn’t need to carry around an extra adapter. It’s small details like this that make the TD1655 feel thoughtfully designed.

How does it fit into your life? I found myself using the TD1655 in different scenarios, and it handled each one effortlessly. Here’s how it performed:

For work : If you’ve ever felt trapped in your home office, this monitor might be the solution. I set it up in my living room and worked from the couch for a day.

Having a second screen made multitasking easier, and the lightweight design meant I could move it around without hassle. One user shared how it helped them declutter their desk by reducing cable clutter - a sentiment I completely agree with.

For gaming : While it’s not aimed at hardcore competitive gamers, the 6.5ms response time is decent enough for casual play or single-player games. I tried a few games, and the visuals were crisp, with no noticeable lag.

Another user mentioned using it for flight simulation software, pairing it with a knobster device to control cockpit instruments. Hearing about creative setups like this shows just how versatile the TD1655 can be.

More monitor options from ViewSonic:

For travel : If you’re someone who works remotely or travels often, this monitor is a great option. It’s incredibly light at just 2.1 lbs and only 0.6 inches (1.52 cm) thick, so it fits easily into a bag. During testing, I took it to a coffee shop and connected it to my laptop within minutes.

The fact that it doesn’t require a separate power source most of the time is a huge plus. The size of the monitor make it inconvenient to work in flights, but travelling with it is easy due to the optimum weight distribution.

Performance and practicality Under the hood, the TD1655 performs well for everyday tasks. The 14ms typical GTG response time isn’t groundbreaking, but it’s sufficient for general use. Watching videos or browsing online felt smooth, and the touchscreen responded instantly to taps and swipes.

One thing worth noting is the lack of built-in speakers. While the 0.8W stereo speakers are functional, they’re better suited for video calls than immersive media. For anything more demanding, I’d recommend plugging in external speakers or headphones.

Power efficiency is another strong point. In Eco Mode, it consumes as little as 6.5W, which helps conserve battery life on connected devices. The LED backlight is rated for up to 15,000 hours, so you won’t have to worry about replacing it anytime soon.

Build quality and design The TD1655 has a sleek, minimalist look that blends well with any setup. Its glossy finish gives it a modern aesthetic, and the 6H hardness ensures it can handle daily wear and tear. The tilt functionality (up to 60° backward) lets you adjust the angle for comfort, though I wish there was a bit more flexibility in positioning.

One minor gripe is the lack of dedicated cable management. While the monitor itself is slim and portable, the cables can get tangled if you’re not careful. Still, this is a small trade-off for such a compact device.

High-end desk monitors for you:

Is the Viewsonic TD1655 portable monitor worth buying? After testing the TD1655, I’m impressed. It’s not perfect - for instance, it doesn’t support 4K resolution, and the colour accuracy might not satisfy professional photographers - but it strikes a great balance between performance, portability, and price. If you’re looking for a secondary monitor that’s easy to carry, simple to set up, and versatile enough for work, gaming, or travel, the TD1655 is an excellent choice.

As one user put it, “I would definitely purchase this product again and recommend it!" Based on my experience, I agree.

Final thoughts The TD1655 portable monitor proves that sometimes less is more. It’s compact, intuitive, and packed with features that cater to a wide range of users. For drafting reports, playing games, or sketching ideas, it gets the job done without fuss. If you’re in the market for a reliable secondary display, the TD1655 deserves a spot on your shortlist.

Rating: 4.5/5

Similar articles for you:

FAQs Question : Can I use the TD1655 as a secondary monitor for my laptop? Ans : Yes, the TD1655 is an excellent choice for a secondary monitor. With dual USB-C ports (supporting video transmission and power delivery) and a mini HDMI port , it’s easy to connect to most laptops, including Windows PCs and Macs. Simply plug in the included USB-C or HDMI cable, and you’re ready to extend or mirror your display. Question : Does the touchscreen work with all devices? Ans : The 10-point capacitive touchscreen works seamlessly with devices that support touch input, such as Windows laptops, tablets, and smartphones. However, some older devices or those without touch-enabled operating systems (e.g., certain Linux distributions) may not fully utilize the touchscreen functionality. Question : Do I need a separate power adapter for the TD1655? Ans : In most cases, no. The TD1655 can draw power directly through its USB-C ports , provided your connected device supports power delivery. If your laptop or device doesn’t supply enough power, you can use the included power adapter as a backup. Question : Is the TD1655 suitable for gaming? Ans : While the TD1655 isn’t designed specifically for competitive gaming, it offers a 6.5ms response time (GTG w/OD) and vibrant Full HD visuals, making it great for casual gaming or single-player experiences. Its touchscreen also adds an interactive element to compatible games, enhancing immersion. Question : How portable is the TD1655, and is it durable enough for travel? Ans : The TD1655 is incredibly portable, weighing just 2.1 lbs and measuring only 0.6 inches thick . Its slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag, while the 6H hardness ensures the screen is scratch-resistant for everyday use. Whether you’re working remotely or traveling, this monitor is built to handle life on the go.