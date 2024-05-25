Infinix GT 20 Pro review: A gaming phone that doesn't break the bank
While GT 20 Pro may not claim the crown for the most powerful device under ₹25,000 — that distinction remains with the Poco X6 Pro — this value-for-money phone excels in offering an immersive gaming experience unrivalled in its price range.
Infinix has raised the stakes in the already crowded sub- ₹25,000 smartphone market with the launch of its latest gaming-focused smartphone, the GT 20 Pro. Right from the design to the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, Infinix seems to have left no stone unturned to grab the attention of budget gaming enthusiasts. While Infinix seems to have everything covered on paper, does this translate into real-world performance and usability? Well, I've been testing the Infinix GT 20 Pro for over a week and here's my detailed review of how the phone performed in day-to-day use.