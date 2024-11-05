Infinix Zero Flip review: A promising debut or just hype?
Infinix Zero Flip Review: Infinix's first flip phone boasts a premium design, vibrant AMOLED displays, and a large battery. However, a few issues with the device prevent it from being a definite must-buy.
If you've been watching the flip phone trend unfold from a distance, wondering why these smartphones are so expensive, you're not alone. That's exactly why I was excited when Infinix approached me to review their first-ever flip phone, priced under ₹50,000—making it the most affordable flip phone in India while still offering many ‘flagship’-level features.I used the Infinix Zero Flip as my primary device for about a month, and here’s my take on how it performed in real-world usage.