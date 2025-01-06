iQOO 13 review: A closer look at the first Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphone

The iQOO 13 impresses with its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 144Hz AMOLED display, and exceptional gaming performance. While its 120W fast charging and IP69 rating shine, drawbacks include its weight, lack of wireless charging, and slightly underwhelming low-light camera performance.

The smartphone market evolves so quickly that staying ahead feels like a race against time. With the iQOO 13, iQOO aims to disrupt the norm. Among India's first smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it promises unmatched speed and performance. But with countless options vying for attention, does this device deliver more than just a headline-worthy specification? Let’s take a closer look to determine if the iQOO 13 truly stands out or is simply another contender in a crowded field.

What are the specifications of iQOO 13?

Category Details Dimensions 7.671cm (W) x 16.337cm (H) x 0.813cm (D) Weight 213g Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform Display 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED, 3168 x 1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate Camera (Rear) 50MP (main) + 50MP (ultra-wide) + 50MP (telephoto) Camera (Front) 32MP Battery 6000mAh with 120W fast charging RAM/Storage 12GB + 256GB / 16GB + 512GB Operating System Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 Price ₹ 54,999 (256GB variant), ₹ 59,999 (512GB variant) Build AG Glass back, IP69 rating Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Nano SIM, USB Type-C, NFC

First impressions of iQOO 13 The iQOO 13 immediately catches your eye with its premium build and sharp design. Its AG Glass back provides a solid grip while maintaining a polished look. I got my hands on the “Legend" white variant. It has subtle accents and feels premium without being overly flashy. In addition, the 213g weight felt comfortable to hold and use.

From the get-go, the device’s speed is evident. Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, apps open almost instantly, and multitasking is seamless. Gaming enthusiasts will especially appreciate its performance, but more on that later.

Design and ergonomics of iQOO 13 The iQOO 13 stands out with its build quality. Its IP69 rating ensures protection against dust and water, a rarity even in flagship smartphones. The AG Glass back feels sturdy, and it doesn't smudge easily. On the back, you'll also see iQOO’s partnership with BMW M Motorsport. Along with it, the iQOO 13 features an RGB LED strip around the camera module, known as Monster Halo. This strip not only acts as a notification light but also adds a dynamic touch to your gaming experience, creating a visually striking effect.

At 213g, the phone leans towards the heavier side on paper, but feels easy to use in practice. However, one-handed prolonged use can cause some discomfort. Its slim 8.13mm profile offsets this to some extent, offering a balanced feel. The 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display boasts a 90% screen-to-body ratio, delivering an immersive visual experience. The capacitive multi-touch screen is responsive, though the large dimensions make it less ideal for smaller hands.

Performance and UI of iQOO 13 The iQOO 13’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is its crown jewel, delivering top-tier performance for demanding tasks like 8K video recording, high-performance gaming, and effortless multitasking. Complemented by Android 15 and Funtouch OS 15, the software is intuitive, though slightly weighed down by pre-installed apps.

Gaming enthusiasts will particularly appreciate this device. Titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile run without a hitch, thanks to the 7,000mm² vapour chamber cooling that effectively manages thermals during intense sessions. The dual stereo speakers also add to the immersive experience with their loud, clear audio and intense bass, making gameplay and multimedia consumption more engaging.

In short, the iQOO 13 doesn’t just handle everyday tasks; it thrives under pressure, making it a compelling choice for gamers and power users alike.

Display quality of iQOO 13 The 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen is vibrant and crisp, offering excellent colour accuracy and deep blacks. The 144Hz refresh rate elevates the experience, making swipes, transitions, and scrolling feel fluid. Whether you’re gaming or watching content in 4K, the display does justice to every frame.

The display also excels in direct sunlight, offering perfect brightness with a peak of 4,500 nits and 1,800 nits HBM for clear visibility.

Camera performance of iQOO 13 With a triple 50MP rear camera setup, the iQOO 13 positions itself as a capable photography tool.

Main camera: The Sony IMX921 sensor captures detailed and vibrant shots in good lighting. Focus locking is fast and you can take images quickly. Low-light performance is decent, but noise becomes noticeable in challenging conditions. Turn on the Night Mode to preserve detail in nighttime shots!

Ultra-wide lens: The 50MP ultra-wide lens provides impressive coverage and there's no noticeable edge distortion. However, you might notice detail loss after dark but turning on Night Mode can improve clarity.

Telephoto lens: The 2x telephoto lens is reliable for portraits but lacks the zoom range offered by some competitors. For casual zooming needs, the 2x optical zoom performs well, maintaining clarity and detail. Pushing further to 4x zoom through software cropping is still usable but introduces a slight loss in detail, making it less ideal for capturing intricate subjects or distant objects.

Front camera: The front-facing 32MP camera delivers sharp selfies, although the skin-smoothing effect might not appeal to everyone.

The front-facing 32MP camera delivers sharp selfies, although the skin-smoothing effect might not appeal to everyone. Video: Video enthusiasts will appreciate the phone’s ability to shoot in 8K at 30fps, though it’s best suited for controlled environments due to occasional focus-hunting issues. Battery and charging on iQOO 13 A 6000mAh battery powers the iQOO 13, easily lasting a full day of heavy usage. The 120W wired charging is a game-changer, taking the battery from 0 to 100% in under 30 minutes. This is ideal for users constantly on the move.

However, the absence of wireless charging is a noticeable omission, especially for a phone in this price range.

Pros and cons of iQOO 13

Pros Cons Snapdragon 8 Elite delivers great performance. Limited zoom; detail loss at 4x. Stunning AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh. Heavier build may not suit all users. Effective cooling ensures smooth gaming. Telephoto lens lacks competitive range. 120W fast charging minimises downtime.

Should you buy the iQOO 13? The iQOO 13 is a compelling device that pushes the envelope for performance in the premium segment. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset at its core, it’s a dream for gamers and power users alike. The display, camera, and battery performance collectively make it a strong contender in its price range.

However, it isn’t without flaws. Absence of wireless charging, and occasional software quirks could deter some users. For those prioritizing raw power and gaming capabilities, the iQOO 13 is a standout option. For others, exploring alternatives might be worthwhile.

Ultimately, the iQOO 13 is a smartphone that delivers on its promises and offers a glimpse into the future of mobile technology. If performance and innovation are your priorities, this might just be the phone you’ve been waiting for.

FAQs Question : What is the processor in iQOO 13? Ans : The iQOO 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making it the first phone to feature this powerful processor for superior performance. Question : How good is the camera on the iQOO 13? Ans : The iQOO 13 offers a triple rear camera setup with three 50MP lenses, providing excellent photo quality and 8K video recording capabilities. Question : What is the display like on the iQOO 13? Ans : It features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colours, sharp details, and smooth scrolling. Question : How long does the iQOO 13 battery last? Ans : The iQOO 13 has a 6000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, providing a full day's charge in just about 30 minutes. Question : Is the iQOO 13 suitable for gaming? Ans : Yes, the iQOO 13 excels in gaming, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and vapor chamber cooling system ensuring smooth performance even during extended gaming sessions.