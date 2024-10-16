Does the IZI IRIS Pocket vlogging camera deliver on performance? This camera offers 4K recording, a detachable display, and AI tracking, which means that creators might find it useful.

Is the IZI IRIS Detachable Pocket Gimbal Vlogging Camera designed for creators who wish to create high-quality content with a compact device? With features like 4K recording, a detachable display, and advanced AI tracking, it promises to improve the vlogging experience. After testing the camera extensively for over a week, I am excited to share my insights. This review will evaluate its features, usability, and overall value for content creators — all at a price of INR 23,449

Read Less Read More IZI IRIS Pocket camera specifications

Feature Specification Sensor 1/1.3" CMOS sensor Video Resolution 4K at 60 FPS Displays 1.5" main AMOLED display, 0.42" sub-AMOLED display Design Detachable Gimbal 3-axis Shooting Modes Panorama, Timelapse, Hyperlapse, Slow Motion Audio 360 degree Sonic Capture Mic Storage Up to 512GB microSD card supported Battery Life Up to 160 minutes

IZI IRIS Pocket camera design The design of the IZI IRIS vlogging camera is very user-friendly and compact. Also, it is modular so it can be used to shoot videos and create vlogs without buying extra attachments or accessories. The camera module has the camera, the gimbal, the processor and a battery. There is also a small display, an SD card slot and three buttons to control the basic functionality of the action camera.

Then you get a tripod attached to it which also acts as an extended grip for the camera for hand-held vlogging or shooting. Another grip that connects to the camera module using a USB type C connection is available. This grip comes with a 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen display making it easier to change modes and preview the camera’s POV. It has more controls on the grip including an additional joystick and a zoom control.

This camera comes with tons of accessories and attachments that you can easily use to shoot any type of video, whether handheld vlogging or attached to a vehicle. There is a magnet inside the camera module which can be used to attach to any type of metal surface. This gives you many ways to create your videos with an infinite number of camera angles. With the included straps, the camera can be strapped onto anything to capture videos.

As far as the build quality is concerned, the camera is built with quality material. The included accessories including the tripod and the external display grip are also of good quality. It can handle a few bumps easily and to keep the gimble section safe; there is also an included protective shell and two carry pouches.

Check out more IZI products on Amazon

IZI IRIS pocket gimbal camera display The IZI IRIS camera features a dual display system, with the main 1.5-inch AMOLED screen offering vibrant visuals for smooth, real-time monitoring. It’s perfect for adjusting settings and framing shots on the go. The secondary 0.42-inch display serves as a practical companion, showing key information like battery life, recording status, and modes, helping you stay focused without disrupting the primary display. This setup gives you full control over your filming process, allowing you to easily toggle between essential details and live visuals.

What type of vlogging you can do with the IZI IRIS Pocket gimbal camera? The IZI IRIS camera is very versatile and can be used to create vlogging videos related to travel, sports and even lifestyle.

Vlogs : It is perfect for vloggers who want to record lifestyle or travel vlogs. The camera is compact, lightweight, and very easy to set up, making it easy to carry and start recording anytime.

: It is perfect for vloggers who want to record lifestyle or travel vlogs. The camera is compact, lightweight, and very easy to set up, making it easy to carry and start recording anytime. Product reviews : The camera comes with a tripod that makes it easy to set the camera on a desk and capture the unboxing video. And its 4K revolution allows you to capture professional-looking videos for your channel.

: The camera comes with a tripod that makes it easy to set the camera on a desk and capture the unboxing video. And its 4K revolution allows you to capture professional-looking videos for your channel. Time-lapse and slow-mo videos: The IZI IRIS camera can be used to capture a beautiful time-lapse of a sunset or a city in high resolution. Its gimbal keeps the videos stabilised even when shooting slow-mo videos handheld.

The IZI IRIS camera can be used to capture a beautiful time-lapse of a sunset or a city in high resolution. Its gimbal keeps the videos stabilised even when shooting slow-mo videos handheld. Tutorials: If you are a teacher then this camera will help you create clear instructional videos. It comes with a face-tracking feature that detects you in the frame and starts following you around. IZI IRIS Pocket camera picture quality The IZI IRIS camera features a 1/1.3 inch CMOS sensor which is capable of recording videos up to 4K at 60 frames per second. The 1080p FHD videos can be shot at up to 120 fps which is best for sports vlogging. It can also record videos at 2.7K as well which is perfect for 1080 video editing.

In the video editor, the 2.7K clips can be zoomed in to an extent without losing any details. The IZI IRIS camera also features slow-mo videos at up to 720p 8X and time-lapse videos at maximum quality.

Apart from the videos, the IZI IRIS camera can also capture up to 12MP stills, which come out pretty good. You can export the images in RAW format to be edited later using any image processing software like Photoshop. Another very useful feature is the panorama pictures, and it's as easy as just clicking the shutter button and everything will be done for you. The gimbal automatically moves to capture a 180-degree plus panorama picture.

The built-in 3-axis gimbal does an excellent job stabilising the footage even when shooting handheld. Videos come out very stabilised and smooth, and if you like cinematic 24 fps recording, you are in luck because this camera has that 24 fps option (all resolutions) for recording your videos.

ISI IRIS Pocket camera storage and battery performance The IZI IRIS camera excels in terms of both battery life and storage, making it a reliable choice for long-form content creation. With a battery life of up to 160 minutes of continuous recording, it provides extended shooting sessions without frequent interruptions for recharging. This is particularly advantageous for vloggers or filmmakers who need to capture extended events or travel footage. The Type-C charging feature further ensures quicker recharges, keeping downtime to a minimum.

On the storage side, the IZI IRIS supports microSD cards with capacities up to 512GB. This large storage option is vital for creators who frequently shoot in 4K resolution or capture long videos. Since 4K videos consume significant storage space, the generous storage capacity allows you to film without constantly worrying about running out of space or needing to offload files during a shoot. One thing to keep in mind is the microSD card that you are using because the camera won’t record on a card with slow writing speeds.

Pros and cons of IZI IRIS portable gimbal vlogging camera

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 160 minutes of continuous recording for extended shoots. Lacks advanced manual settings Supports up to 512GB microSD, ideal for 4K recording. No built-in water resistance Compact and portable design Audio quality

Check out more products from IZI

IZI IRIS Pocket vlogging camera: Final thoughts The IZI IRIS Pocket vlogging camera is an excellent choice for anyone who doesn’t want to carry a lot of recording equipment. This compact camera blends portability, performance, and affordability in one small package. It is perfect for any kind of video recording, all thanks to India's first detachable 4K camera design. The battery life is also solid and the Type C charging port makes it convenient to charge it with your smartphone charger. The versatility and compact design make it a compelling option for dynamic vlogging.

Read more gadget reviews HP OmniBook X laptop review: Do new AI capabilities make this laptop the new benchmark for Windows?

FAQs Question : What video resolutions can the IZI IRIS camera record? Ans : The IZI IRIS camera can record videos in 4K at 60 FPS, 2.7K, and 1080p FHD at up to 120 FPS. Question : How long does the battery last on the IZI IRIS camera? Ans : The battery life of the IZI IRIS camera is up to 160 minutes of continuous recording. Question : What type of storage does the IZI IRIS camera support? Ans : The IZI IRIS camera supports microSD cards with capacities of up to 512GB. Question : Is the IZI IRIS camera suitable for travel vlogging? Ans : Yes, the IZI IRIS camera is compact and lightweight, making it an excellent choice for travel vlogging. Question : Does the IZI IRIS camera have any weather resistance features? Ans : No, the IZI IRIS camera does not have built-in water resistance.