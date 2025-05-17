Izi Mini X drone review: Tiny titan that takes aerial photography seriously

If there’s one thing I’ve always felt strongly about, it’s that we’re not just meant to see the world from one perspective. I’ve flown in planes, soared in paragliders, even taken hot-air balloon rides, but none of them ever gave me that true first-person view. You know, the feeling of being up there, looking down at everything as if you're part of the sky. With a drone, especially one like the Izi Mini X, I finally get to live out that dream, without the cost, hassle, or risk of actual flight.

I’ve tested a few drones over the last year, but this one really caught my attention. It’s small enough to carry around, smart enough to follow me, and powerful enough to capture 4K footage that makes me feel like I’m right there in the air. And let’s be honest, I love crashing things (just kidding, mostly). But every time I launch the Izi Mini X, it feels less like operating a machine and more like extending my own sense of wonder.

So, is the Izi Mini X worth it? Let’s find out.

Design and portability: Small enough to tuck in your backpack First things first, the Izi Mini X is tiny. Like, seriously tiny. It folds down into something that could fit in a backpack or even a large jacket pocket. Weighing less than a bag of sugar, it’s perfect for travelers, weekend adventurers, or anyone who wants to capture epic shots without lugging around a suitcase of gear.

IZI Mini X drone review

The build is solid, and the propellers are removable, which is a lifesaver if you’re flying in tight spaces or dealing with curious toddlers. Just don’t try to hide it from your roommate, they’ll find it eventually. (Trust me)

Setup and first flight: Easy, but not too easy Unboxing the Izi Mini X felt like Christmas morning. Inside were the drone, remote, battery, and a user manual that was full of so many technical details that it felt like reading a foreign language. But hey, at least they included the manual, and an app called IZI SkyEye to help you through the setup.

After downloading the app, pairing the remote, and calibrating the compass, I finally got it ready to fly. My first flight was... let's call it "educational." Within seconds of lifting off, I realized that it is lighter than the other drones I had flown and will get effected by the windblast. But the drone stayed stable, and after a few near crashes into trees and fences, I got the hang of it.

Camera quality and smart modes: 4K beauty in a tiny package Now, let’s talk visuals. The Sony CMOS sensor captures 4K resolution videos and 20MP photos , which is honestly more than most smartphones can handle. The image quality is sharp, and even in low light, it performs admirably.

But what sets the Izi Mini X apart is the intelligent flight modes:

Dronie : Pulls back while rising, giving you that cinematic “hero shot.”

: Pulls back while rising, giving you that cinematic “hero shot.” Rocket : Straight-up vertical climb for dramatic effect.

: Straight-up vertical climb for dramatic effect. Circle/Helix: Orbits around your subject like a pro cinematographer.

IZI Mini X drone review

And if you're into creativity, the IZI SkyEye app lets you adjust settings, preview footage in real-time, and even shoot panoramas. It’s like having a mini studio in the sky.

Battery life and charging: 31 minutes of fun At 31 minutes per charge, the Izi Mini X delivers solid flight time for a mini drone. It takes about 2.5 hours to charge, which is standard for the category. I recommend keeping an extra battery handy if you plan on shooting for more than an hour.

One tip I learned the hard way: always make sure the battery is fully charged before flying. Otherwise, you might end up watching the drone slowly descend and think, “Wait, is it landing or falling?”

IZI Mini X drone review

Safety and reliability: It cares more than you think Safety isn’t an afterthought here. The Izi Mini X has Return-to-Home (RTH) , Low Battery RTH, and Lose Control RTH. If the GPS signal drops or the battery runs low, it automatically heads home. I tested it by letting it fly out of sight, and yes, it came back like an obedient dog.

It also has a self-cleaning fan that dries the unit after use and a compass calibration feature that prevents drift. And while it doesn’t have obstacle avoidance (yet), it does have propeller guards, so you won’t slice anything accidentally.

Pros and cons: The good, the bad, and the ugly

IZI Mini X drone review

Final verdict: Is the Izi Mini X worth it? If you’re looking for a versatile, affordable drone that can capture 4K videos and smart shots without breaking the bank, the Izi Mini X is a strong contender. It’s perfect for hobbyists, content creators, and anyone who wants to add a bit of flair to their social media feed.

Just remember, with great power comes great responsibility—and the occasional tree crash. But hey, that’s part of the fun, right?

So, if you're ready to elevate your photography game (literally), give the Izi Mini X a shot. Just maybe keep it away from your plants. They don’t like being filmed.

Stay airborne, folks!