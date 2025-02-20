Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
IZI One Lite 5K Action Camera - 4K 60FPS 50MP Ultra HD Action Cam, Dual Screen, EIS Stabilization, 170° Wide Angle, 30M Waterproof, 2-Battery - 180 mins Action, 256GB SD Card Support Action Camera.View Details
₹5,984
IZI ONE 5K 30FPS UHD 48MP Action Camera, Dual Touch Screen, Digital Zoom, EIS Stabilization, Waterproof & Sports Camera,Vlog, Dashcam, YouTube, 170° Wide Angle Lens, WiFi & 2X BatteriesView Details
₹9,999
IZI Click Plus 5K 30FPS Budget Action Camera,170° HD Wide Angle, Anti-Shake EIS,MotoVlog,YouTube,Live Stream,110ft Waterproof,Type-C Mic Support, Accessory Kit,2 X Battery + External MIC IncludedView Details
₹6,999
IZI Mini X Nano 4k Drone With Camera UHD 20MP CMOS, 4KM Live Video, 31-Min Flight Time Camera Drone, GPS, 3-Axis Stabilized Gimbal, 10+ Flight Modes, RTH, Vertical Shooting Drones, Under 249gView Details
₹32,999
IZI Spectra Drone with Camera 4K HDR Cinematic, 1" CMOS sensor,102 Min Flight, 22KMs Video transmission, 3-Axis Gimbal, GPS drone, Omni obstacle sensor,1 key RTH, 2 BatteriesView Details
₹99,999
Do you think an action camera is ideal only for an adventure traveller? I thought so too before getting my hands on the IZI One Lite 5K action camera. All this while, I was relying on my phone to capture images and videos on trips or outings, but having this action camera in my backpack opened up a whole new arena of capturing moments for me.
My apprehension on replacing my iPhone 15 with this camera came majorly due to its price. The IZI One Lite action camera is priced under ₹10,000, and this makes it a “too good to be true” kind of deal. But is there a catch? Are there compromises? And can it do everything a high-end action camera can do? With all these questions in my mind, I put this action camera to the test, and here is what I found.
Buy the IZI One Lite Action Camera here:
IZI One Lite 5K Action Camera - 4K 60FPS 50MP Ultra HD Action Cam, Dual Screen, EIS Stabilization, 170° Wide Angle, 30M Waterproof, 2-Battery - 180 mins Action, 256GB SD Card Support Action Camera.
I have relied on my smartphone for capturing photos and videos for the longest time. Using the IZI One Lite 5K action camera felt new and unique. To utilise the maximum potential of this action camera, I gave it to my friends and colleagues to test in different circumstances. Here is what I found out:
One of my friends who is a budding vlogger decided to take the IZI ONE action camera out for a spin around the streets of Delhi. With its compact size and lightweight design, he found it easy to carry around all day. The dual screens made it simple for him to frame his shots and ensured he was always in the frame while speaking to the camera.
Experience: The 5K Ultra HD resolution captured the colours and details of the cityscape beautifully and accurately. The EIS stabilisation was particularly impressive as it kept the footage smooth even while walking through crowded areas. The built-in microphone delivered clear and crisp audio, ensuring his voice was captured perfectly despite the noisy surroundings. Adding the wired microphone makes the output multiple times better. The noise cancellation is not absolute, but you can still get an impressive output. He appreciated the wide-angle lens, which allowed him to include more of the surroundings in his shots, creating a more immersive experience for his viewers.
More interesting products from IZI:
I took the IZI ONE action camera on a weekend trip to Rishikesh for some trekking and rafting. The camera's waterproof feature gave me peace of mind while being seated in the raft and dealing with unpredictable rapids.
Experience: I found the camera's durability to be a plus. The wide-angle lens captured impressive panoramic views of the landscape, and the high resolution ensured every detail was sharp during the day, or under natural light. The dual screens were handy for quickly reviewing her footage on the spot. However, the battery life could be better, I had to carry extra batteries to keep recording throughout the day.
Next I took to Kolkata on a short family trip to capture the different moments. My young cousins loved using the camera for their underwater adventures in the pool, thanks to its waterproof capability.
Experience: The EIS stabilization was a lifesaver when capturing the kids' playful moments—it kept the videos smooth and shake-free, no matter how much they ran around. The camera's simple interface made it easy for everyone in the family to use, from the little ones to the grandparents. Plus, the mounts were super handy for getting creative with angles and setting up the camera on different surfaces, making sure we didn’t miss a single fun moment.
I wanted to test the camera's performance in low-light conditions, but I trod with fewer hopes, since even my smartphone struggles to capture lowlight details at times. I took the IZI ONE action camera to a local festival at night to see how it performed in situations with over-the-top lighting.
Experience: While the camera captured decent footage, I noticed that the video quality wasn't as sharp as during the day. The colours were slightly muted, and there was some noise in the footage. Despite this, the camera's other features, such as the wide-angle lens and dual screens, still provided a good overall experience. The camera proved to be a versatile tool, given its price and affordability.
High resolution ensures sharp and detailed footage
Dual screens make framing shots easier
Affordable compared to other high-end action cameras
EIS stabilisation reduces camera shake for smoother videos
Battery life could be better
Night video quality is not as good as daytime footage
IZI ONE 5K
You don't get a lot of action camera options under ₹6,000. The other two popular models in this budget were the Digitek DAC 002 and the FitSpark Eagle i12. I compared some key features of all these action cameras, and here is how my experience was:
1. Resolution and image quality
The IZI ONE action camera offers 5K Ultra HD resolution with 48MP capabilities, providing sharper and more detailed footage compared to the Digitek DAC 002 (24MP) and the FitSpark Eagle i12 (20MP). This makes the IZI ONE a clear choice for those who prioritise high-resolution video and image quality.
2. Dual screens
The dual screens on the IZI ONE Action Camera (front and rear) make it easier for users to frame shots and review footage on the go. While the Digitek DAC 002 also has dual screens, the FitSpark Eagle i12 lacks this feature, giving the IZI ONE an edge in user convenience and versatility.
3. Affordability and Value
Priced at under ₹6000, the IZI ONE action camera is the most affordable from the lot, offering a balance of features and affordability. It provides good value for money, especially when compared to other action cameras in the market that may offer similar features at a higher price point.
4. Battery life
The IZI ONE comes with dual 1350mAh batteries, ensuring extended recording time and allowing users to capture more moments without frequent recharging. This is a significant advantage over the FitSpark Eagle i12, which includes only a single battery. The Digitek action camera comes with the same dual batteries with 1350mAh capacity.
Having used the IZI ONE action camera extensively, I'm impressed by its 5K Ultra HD resolution, dual screens, and EIS stabilization. It's user-friendly and offers great value for money, especially with dual 1350mAh batteries. While night video quality could be better, its affordability and performance make it a fantastic choice for amateur vloggers and adventure enthusiasts.
Similar articles for you:
IZI Spectra drone review: A new Indian brand redefining mid-range performance? Here is everything you need to know
This rugged gaming smartphone has a unique screen on the back: Here’s our review of the Doogee V40 Pro
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.