Do you think an action camera is ideal only for an adventure traveller? I thought so too before getting my hands on the IZI One Lite 5K action camera. All this while, I was relying on my phone to capture images and videos on trips or outings, but having this action camera in my backpack opened up a whole new arena of capturing moments for me.

My apprehension on replacing my iPhone 15 with this camera came majorly due to its price. The IZI One Lite action camera is priced under ₹10,000, and this makes it a “too good to be true” kind of deal. But is there a catch? Are there compromises? And can it do everything a high-end action camera can do? With all these questions in my mind, I put this action camera to the test, and here is what I found.

What's in the box of the IZI One Lite 5K action camera? Main camera with a waterproof case

Cloth carry bag to store travel with your camera

User manual

External mic

Additional battery

USB A-C fast charging cable

Multiple mounting attachments for various uses

UV protective lens cover

Wired microphone

IZI One Lite 5K action camera

What are the specifications of the IZI One Lite 5K action camera?

Specifications Resolution 5K Ultra HD (up to 48MP) Dual Screens Front and rear screens for easy framing and recording EIS Stabilisation Electronic Image Stabilisation to reduce shake and improve video quality Wide Angle 170° wide-angle lens for capturing more of the scene Waterproof Suitable for underwater use Battery Comes with 2 x 1350 mAh batteries for extended recording time

How was my experience with the IZI One Lite 5K action camera? I have relied on my smartphone for capturing photos and videos for the longest time. Using the IZI One Lite 5K action camera felt new and unique. To utilise the maximum potential of this action camera, I gave it to my friends and colleagues to test in different circumstances. Here is what I found out:

Vlogging in the city One of my friends who is a budding vlogger decided to take the IZI ONE action camera out for a spin around the streets of Delhi. With its compact size and lightweight design, he found it easy to carry around all day. The dual screens made it simple for him to frame his shots and ensured he was always in the frame while speaking to the camera.

Experience: The 5K Ultra HD resolution captured the colours and details of the cityscape beautifully and accurately. The EIS stabilisation was particularly impressive as it kept the footage smooth even while walking through crowded areas. The built-in microphone delivered clear and crisp audio, ensuring his voice was captured perfectly despite the noisy surroundings. Adding the wired microphone makes the output multiple times better. The noise cancellation is not absolute, but you can still get an impressive output. He appreciated the wide-angle lens, which allowed him to include more of the surroundings in his shots, creating a more immersive experience for his viewers.

Adventure sports I took the IZI ONE action camera on a weekend trip to Rishikesh for some trekking and rafting. The camera's waterproof feature gave me peace of mind while being seated in the raft and dealing with unpredictable rapids.

Experience: I found the camera's durability to be a plus. The wide-angle lens captured impressive panoramic views of the landscape, and the high resolution ensured every detail was sharp during the day, or under natural light. The dual screens were handy for quickly reviewing her footage on the spot. However, the battery life could be better, I had to carry extra batteries to keep recording throughout the day.

Family vacation Next I took to Kolkata on a short family trip to capture the different moments. My young cousins loved using the camera for their underwater adventures in the pool, thanks to its waterproof capability.

Experience: The EIS stabilization was a lifesaver when capturing the kids' playful moments—it kept the videos smooth and shake-free, no matter how much they ran around. The camera's simple interface made it easy for everyone in the family to use, from the little ones to the grandparents. Plus, the mounts were super handy for getting creative with angles and setting up the camera on different surfaces, making sure we didn’t miss a single fun moment.

Night photography I wanted to test the camera's performance in low-light conditions, but I trod with fewer hopes, since even my smartphone struggles to capture lowlight details at times. I took the IZI ONE action camera to a local festival at night to see how it performed in situations with over-the-top lighting.

Experience: While the camera captured decent footage, I noticed that the video quality wasn't as sharp as during the day. The colours were slightly muted, and there was some noise in the footage. Despite this, the camera's other features, such as the wide-angle lens and dual screens, still provided a good overall experience. The camera proved to be a versatile tool, given its price and affordability.

Reasons to buy High resolution ensures sharp and detailed footage Dual screens make framing shots easier Affordable compared to other high-end action cameras EIS stabilisation reduces camera shake for smoother videos Reason to avoid Battery life could be better Night video quality is not as good as daytime footage

How does the IZI One Lite performs against the competition? You don't get a lot of action camera options under ₹6,000. The other two popular models in this budget were the Digitek DAC 002 and the FitSpark Eagle i12. I compared some key features of all these action cameras, and here is how my experience was:

1. Resolution and image quality

The IZI ONE action camera offers 5K Ultra HD resolution with 48MP capabilities, providing sharper and more detailed footage compared to the Digitek DAC 002 (24MP) and the FitSpark Eagle i12 (20MP). This makes the IZI ONE a clear choice for those who prioritise high-resolution video and image quality.

2. Dual screens

The dual screens on the IZI ONE Action Camera (front and rear) make it easier for users to frame shots and review footage on the go. While the Digitek DAC 002 also has dual screens, the FitSpark Eagle i12 lacks this feature, giving the IZI ONE an edge in user convenience and versatility.

3. Affordability and Value

Priced at under ₹6000, the IZI ONE action camera is the most affordable from the lot, offering a balance of features and affordability. It provides good value for money, especially when compared to other action cameras in the market that may offer similar features at a higher price point.

4. Battery life

The IZI ONE comes with dual 1350mAh batteries, ensuring extended recording time and allowing users to capture more moments without frequent recharging. This is a significant advantage over the FitSpark Eagle i12, which includes only a single battery. The Digitek action camera comes with the same dual batteries with 1350mAh capacity.

Should you buy the IZI ONE action camera? Having used the IZI ONE action camera extensively, I'm impressed by its 5K Ultra HD resolution, dual screens, and EIS stabilization. It's user-friendly and offers great value for money, especially with dual 1350mAh batteries. While night video quality could be better, its affordability and performance make it a fantastic choice for amateur vloggers and adventure enthusiasts.

