Are you looking for a feature-rich drone under 95,000 INR that doesn’t compromise on performance? The IZI Spectra drone, an offering from a new Indian brand, brings an exciting mix of affordability and advanced features to the table.

Designed to cater to both casual hobbyists and budding professionals, it boasts a 1-inch CMOS camera sensor, 360° obstacle detection, and an impressive flight time of up to 102 minutes. But is it the best option in its category? And what should you know before taking it for a flight?

In this review, we dive deep into the capabilities and limitations of the IZI Spectra while also highlighting the importance of understanding drone regulations in India.

Unboxing the IZI Spectra drone; What’s included? The package contains the drone, two high-capacity batteries, a four-way charging hub, a controller, spare propellers, and a carrying case. The user manual is digital, providing clear instructions, though first-time users may still need to refer to online resources for additional guidance.

Specifications of the IZI Spectra drone

Specifications Camera 1-inch CMOS sensor, 4K at 30 FPS, 20 MP photos Flight Time Up to 102 minutes Range 22 km Obstacle Detection 360° system Special Modes Follow Me, Hyperlapse, Astral Photography, Waypoint Weight 1.3 kg

Design and build quality The design of the IZI Spectra strikes a balance between functionality and style, but there are some trade-offs. The drone itself is made from lightweight plastic, which, while helping to reduce its weight, feels somewhat cheaper compared to higher-end models.

The plastic build of the propellers also feels delicate, and they may require careful handling to avoid damage. The controller, though compact and functional, lacks the sturdiness one might expect at this price point and feels slightly flimsy in hand.

Additionally, the carrying case features waterproof zippers, adding a practical touch for outdoor use. While the overall design is intuitive, the material quality leaves room for improvement.

Key Features of the IZI Spectra Drone Camera performance The 1-inch CMOS sensor captures detailed 4K video at 30 FPS and sharp 20-megapixel photos. It excels in well-lit conditions, producing crisp visuals suitable for both personal and semi-professional projects.

One special feature is its astral photography mode, which allows users to capture breathtaking images of the night sky with relative ease. However, its low-light performance in standard settings could be further refined for professional-grade results.

IZI Spectra drone

Obstacle detection The 360° obstacle detection system effectively handles common flying scenarios, providing an additional layer of safety. However, smaller obstacles like thin branches may occasionally go undetected, requiring manual vigilance.

In my testing, I also noticed that branches can scuff up the propellers and the body of the drone. This does not make the drone weak in any sense, but will mess up the clean white look.

Intelligent flight modes The IZI Spectra comes equipped with several intelligent flight modes, enhancing its usability for different purposes:

Follow Me mode: Ideal for capturing dynamic shots of moving subjects, this mode enables the drone to track and follow a target automatically. While testing this, I noticed that this feature works best when there are fewer elements to work with.

I tried using it on a secluded road and in a populated locality. The drone lost focus in the locality but does not crash and is easy to retrieve.

Hyperlapse: Creates time-lapse videos with smooth, aerial motion, offering a unique perspective for creative projects.

This feature is super useful for wedding or events photographers, not very much for enthusiasts. It is important to note that the speed is massively affected in this mode.

Waypoint mode: Allows users to set predefined routes for the drone to follow, perfect for automated filming or surveying large areas.

IZI Spectra drone

Orbit mode: Lets the drone circle around a specific point of interest, ensuring consistent framing for cinematic shots.

This mode is highly accurate, but I will not suggest toggling this mode when the drone is higher than 50m in the sky. The focus is affected as the height grows.

Astral Photography mode: A specialized mode for capturing stunning night sky visuals, setting it apart from many competitors in this range.

Flight performance Battery life and range The drone’s dual-battery system delivers up to 102 minutes of flight time under optimal conditions. Real-world performance tends to average closer to 90 minutes. The 22 km range is adequate for most users, though environmental interference can impact connectivity.

Modes and controls Flight modes include cinematic, normal, and sports, catering to both creative projects and high-speed needs. Beginners will find the normal mode easy to use, while experienced pilots can take advantage of advanced features through the dedicated app.

The app interface makes it easier to switch between different modes. After trying all the modes, I think you can get the best result in the standard mode. Other modes like cinematic and sports rely heavily on lighting and ambience.

User Experience Setup Process Setting up the drone is straightforward with the companion app. The live feed provides essential flight data and a reliable connection, although occasional latency in high-interference areas may disrupt the experience.

It is advised to switch off mobile data and Bluetooth of your smartphone before launching the drone in the air. The prompts and steps on the screen are easy to navigate and follow even for a first time flyer.

Safety Features The Return to Home function offers peace of mind, particularly during low battery situations or signal loss. It’s generally accurate, though minor deviations may occur depending on GPS strength.

The “hover” feature is especially useful for first time flyers who are intimidated with operating a drone. It takes the aircraft 1.5m above the ground for you to then ascend it in the air.

IZI Spectra drone

Additionally, users are encouraged to familiarize themselves with drone regulations in their respective regions, as compliance is crucial to avoid penalties or operational restrictions.

Drone regulations in India Operating a drone in India requires compliance with regulations set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Key points to keep in mind include:

Drone registration: All drones weighing over 250 grams must be registered on the Digital Sky Platform.

Pilot licensing: Depending on the category of the drone, users may need a Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC).

No-fly zones: Drones are prohibited near airports, military installations, and other sensitive areas. Always check the no-fly zone map available on the DGCA’s website.

Altitude limits: Recreational drones cannot fly above 120 meters.

Insurance: Having third-party liability insurance for your drone is recommended.

Failing to adhere to these regulations can lead to penalties, including fines and confiscation of the drone.

Reasons to buy 1-inch CMOS sensor delivers excellent image quality 360° obstacle detection enhances safety Multiple intelligent flight modes add versatility Reasons to avoid Build quality feels less premium due to plastic materials Propellers and controller feel delicate and flimsy Low-light camera performance needs improvement

Price and value proposition Priced under 95,000 INR, the IZI Spectra competes with models like the DJI Air 2S, which offers similar camera capabilities and flight performance. While the IZI Spectra provides impressive features at a lower price point, DJI’s ecosystem and build quality remain unmatched.

For buyers prioritizing affordability and extended flight time, the IZI Spectra holds its ground as a strong contender. However, there are other cheaper models for flyers who do not want the high specifications that this drone offers. The IZI SkyPro 4K can be a good option for first-time buyers.

Editor's note The IZI Spectra drone presents an intriguing option for drone enthusiasts in India, offering advanced features like a 1-inch CMOS sensor, 360° obstacle detection, and intelligent flight modes.

While its build quality and low-light performance could see improvements, the drone’s affordability and versatile capabilities make it a compelling choice for hobbyists and aspiring professionals alike. Remember to stay informed about drone regulations before taking off, ensuring a safe and compliant flying experience.